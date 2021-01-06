Your Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Venus In Capricorn Starting On January 8, 2021-February 1, 2021

Venus in Capricorn starts on January 8, 2021-February 1, 2021.

So how will the planet of love reflect changes in your love horoscope for the next three weeks?

Capricorn is an earth sign ruled by structure, honesty, practicality, and material. Capricorn is all about rule-following.

Venus is about the way you love, how you approach property, partnerships and relationships with others.

So matters of fidelity and how a relationship should ideally look, whatever that love style mean for you, will be at the forefront of people’s minds.

Venus has been in Sagittarius from the start of the new year, so her fancy-free attitude is about to change.

This practical sign is going to bring more caution and carefulness to matters of the heart.

Capricorn favors stability and thoughtfulness before hasty, unthoughtful action.

This is a time to hit pause, not to say halt any and all relationship-oriented efforts, but to slow down and not make any impulsive decisions.

Capricorn is cardinal and also known as a hard-working sign.

Despite any obstacles that may arise in a romantic relationship at this time, Venus in Capricorn will urge you to persevere through them.

Vanity will also play a role while Venus resides in Capricorn.

This earthy sign is all about the material, the tangible, so physical beauty in the self and others is going to seem more highly valued at this time.

This could bring more confidence, more attraction, but it could also dig a rabbit hole of fallible idealism.

Venus will remain in Capricorn until February 1, right as the month of love begins.

Make sure to set yourself up for celebration during that romantic time rather than heartbreak as you navigate these Capricorn energies.

To find out how Venus in Capricorn will affect you personally, read on.

Venus in Capricorn love horoscopes starting on January 8, 2021 to February 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on what you love in career and social status.

Aries, you love to be all go, go, go in the things that you do.

It will be frustrating for you that things seem to be slowing down in your love life.

Do not fret, this doesn’t mean that anything is wrong.

Venus in Capricorn is a time for you to practice patience, with your romantic interests and with yourself.

Don’t push for progression too hard, or you might push people away.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on what you love about culture.

Taurus, as a fellow earth sign who is ruled by Venus, you will feel at ease with the earthy energies of this Venus transit.

But you are also susceptible to the troubles that can come with the material pressures surrounding this intangible emotion.

Be careful not to get too caught up in the physical side of love and attraction, although it will be tempting.

Remember that this is a time to be cautious, patient, and thoughtful.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on what you love to share with others.

Gemini, use your communication skills to your advantage during this time.

Making sure that you and your romantic partner(s) are on the same page will keep your love life healthy and happy.

Although this time of structure and rules may feel confining, communicating your needs will keep you relaxed and free.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on what you love in partnerships and marriage.

Cancer, you feel your emotions intensely.

Make sure to let your romantic interest(s) know how you’re feeling to avoid suffering in silence.

Remember that this is a time for patience, so don’t jump to any conclusions solely based on how you feel.

Capricorn is a sign of logic, so exercise your logic brain even though your emotional brain may want to run rampant.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on what you love in daily life.

Leo, your confidence may want to indulge in the vanity energies flowing at this time, but proceed with caution.

While attraction and self-confidence are important, getting caught up in those surface-level values without also going deeper could be damaging in the long run.

If you’re single, this could be a time for some good flingy fun.

But— if you’re looking for something more emotional, take a step back, be patient with yourself and with those you are interested in.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on what you love about romance.

Virgo, you thrive when you are allowed time and patience in all aspects of your life, but particularly in love.

Go at your own speed; reflect, then communicate.

Remember that not everyone is feeling this Venus the same way that you are, so be understanding if others seem frustrated.

Your nurturing nature can help your partner(s) relate better with this time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on what you love at home and with your family.

Libra, you are ruled by Venus, so you will feel these energies strongly.

The rigidity of structure may feel counterintuitive for your free-flowing adaptability but lean into these slower energies to feel that semblance of balance that you strive for.

Honesty and consistency are your friends at this time.

Although things might feel stringent or even stagnant, roll with the punches, as you do so well, and everything will unfold as it should.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on what you love to communicate or do for your community.

Scorpio, this is a time of reflection for you.

Listen to your emotions before you project them out to the world.

Although your gut is usually right, there is nothing wrong with taking your time before acting.

Whether you are in a relationship or single, take this time to sit with your own feelings and then communicate them to whomever.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on what you love to invest money in.

Free-spirited, Sagittarius, try not to get too impatient during this time.

I know that it is easy for you to move on to whatever new adventure calls your attention.

Just don’t let something good pass you by just because it is ambiguous or taking a while to flourish.

You may be independent, but you are good with people.

Have deep conversations to have a fuller understanding of your relationship with others before dropping them and moving on.

You might be pleasantly surprised.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on what you love about yourself.

Capricorn, you’re really feeling yourself right now.

As resonant as these energies are with you, be careful with them.

The material inclinations can get the better of you right now.

Remember that although there are physical aspects of love, it is first and foremost a free-flowing emotion.

Not everything is as concrete as you may like it to be.

Dig into those ambiguities and communicate with your partner(s) or interests.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on how to love your enemies.

Aquarius, you may feel at odds with the current energies.

Structure, rules, material, these are all opposite of your airy nature.

Capricorn is telling you to slow down, be patient, and you may resist, but accepting that time and lower resonance could be good for you.

With you always on the move, practicing patience and steadiness will be a challenge.

Ultimately it is a challenge that will make you more understanding with your romantic partner(s).

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Capricorn can help you to focus on what you love within the context of friendship.

Pisces, now is the time to get out of your head a little bit.

Capricorn is beckoning you to think more concretely about things.

Use this time to communicate with your partner(s) if you’re in a relationship or with your interest(s) if you’re single.

Grounding yourself in these earthy energies can help you to bring your fantasies into reality.

Colleen Fogarty is a writer who covers astrology, self-care, and relationship topics.