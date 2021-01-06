Mercury In Aquarius Affects Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Starting January 8, 2021-March 15, 2021

On January 8, 2021 communication changes in astrology.

Mercury in Aquarius will take place from January 8 until March 15, 2021, and Aquarius is the sign of the water bearer.

Mercury in Aquarius will be a time for innovation and collaboration with others.

Communication may be a bit scattered, as Aquarius brings forth chaotic energy from Uranus, but that is because new ideas are flowing and energetic.

Airy Aquarius is all about exploring new ideas and humanitarian aspirations, but it doesn't always do so in a nice way.

Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, and this planet wakes people up in big and small ways.

It's not the most comfortable place for Mercury to be as Uranus is not brutally honest like when it spends time in Sagittarius.

Mercury is more like a shakedown of your communication, travel, and way of thinking.

This is a time for passion and action. Take charge in matters that you care deeply about.

Make things happen!

Despite the scattered communication, ideas will be flying and initiative can be taken.

Don’t be afraid to take chances and start new endeavors.

Big risks can bring big rewards.

How Mercury in Aquarius affects you personally depends on your zodiac sign.

Read on to find your Mercury in Aquarius horoscopes starting January 8, 2021-March 6, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your eleventh solar house of friendships and networking.

Aries, you are the initiator of the zodiac.

Now is a powerful and exciting time for you to take action, start new projects, and do what matters most to you.

You may not always feel like you can articulate your ideas clearly, but your actions will make your intentions clear.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your solar house of career and social status.

Taurus, although you strive when there is stability, this is a time to shake things up.

Get out of your comfort zone and test yourself on what you can achieve.

Your steady focus will allow you to bring these new goals to fruition.

You just need the courage to take the initial leap.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your higher learning.

Gemini, communication is your strong suit, but this time may challenge that ability.

You may not be as articulate as usual or maybe the communication jumble will come from someone you are collaborating with.

Don’t let this get you down.

With the passion that Aquarius brings, you will be able to achieve what you set your mind to despite any setbacks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your shared resources.

Cancer, you enjoy starting new things, and your emotional intelligence makes you good with people.

Use these strengths to your advantage at this time.

Start new projects, forge new connections, let your passions shine through taking action.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your solar house of commitments.

Leo, now more than ever is a time to be bold.

Take your passion projects to the next level.

Collaborate with others in order to achieve your goals, your greatness will still be recognized even if you use some help.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your solar house of daily duties.

Virgo, you are an excellent communicator, but you might be frustrated with this more scattered, free-flowing time.

Don’t be discouraged by miscommunication.

Focus on your goals and do your own thing and you will thrive during this time despite any hiccups.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your solar house of romance, creativity, and play.

Libra, you may feel a bit unbalanced with this chaotic time, but it can also be quite exciting.

Use your mediator abilities to focus your intentions and accomplish your goals as this time of innovation ensues.

You’ll have your work cut out for you, but the results will be gratifying.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your solar house of home and the family.

Scorpio, don’t take miscommunications to heart.

Take the time to clarify what you mean as well as what other people mean in order to avoid conflicts.

Keeping interpersonal communication civil and clear will allow you to create new and exciting endeavors for your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your solar house of communication.

You are a lover of ideas and adventure.

Mercury in Aquarius will bring you so many new opportunities for you to explore.

The scattered communication of this time may cause you to lean on your independence.

Collaboration with a little effort can help you to reach new heights.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your solar house of money.

As a cardinal sign, you love to start new things, but your earthy desire for structure and order will suffer at this time.

Don’t get frustrated by the feeling of chaos.

If you learn to roll with the punches, you can accomplish anything you have planned.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your solar house of identity.

You will thrive as Mercury enters your own star sign.

This is a time to let your ideas and goals run free and see where they can take you.

You are at an advantage at this time, but remember to clue others in on what you need from them as well as your intentions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury in Aquarius affects your solar house of hidden enemies.

Your imagination is a great asset at this time, Pisces.

Anything can be possible, you just need to take action to make your fantasies a reality.

Don’t be afraid to take risks and to share your outlandish ideas.

Colleen Fogarty is a writer who covers astrology, self-care, and relationship topics.