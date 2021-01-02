Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 3, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs this Sunday.

Even though it's a Sunday, there's ample energy for work if you have to report in for a job or get things done around the house.

The Sun is strong while in Capricorn, which makes it a great day for online job searches or getting taxes done ahead of time this year.

The Moon will be in analytical Virgo making problem-solving a bit easier even if you dread a situation that you're going through.

The Moon is supported by opposition to Neptune in dreamy Pisces.

Even if it appears that your imagination is fooling you when a solution manifests, see if it's the right thing for your life at this time.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 3 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

There's something powerfully alluring to your personality and people love to hear your stories.

You have a great sense of humor and an active imagination.

When you set a goal, you are determined to make it happen no matter what.

Famous people who share your birthday include actor Mel Gibson and author J.R.R. Tolkien.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, January 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You'll find it easier to focus on goals and to be more attentive to the details as the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of wellness, daily duties, and work.

This is a great time to double down on activities that improve your focus and time-management, and the good news is that if you really have a lot to do, the Moon trines the Sun in Capricorn, your house of social standing and career.

So, whatever improves your daily routine should also benefit your ability to perform at the job, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may find the routine aspects of life slightly more fulfilling and if they are shared with others, even borderline romantic to you.

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of romance and play, so there's fun to be had no matter what you find yourself doing.

You can learn and grow with others, too, as the Moon trines the Sun in Capricorn in your house of higher learning.

If you have projects for school or activities that involve academic interests, it's a good time to do them without interruption or distraction. Your mind is ready to learn.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may find it easier and more desirable to stay closer to home and to interact with family, such as grandparents, parents, and father figures or role models that encourage you and give you a sense of security.

The Moon in Virgo spends the day in your sector of home and family, and this brings nurturing energy to your day where relatives are involved.

The Moon trines the Sun in Capricorn, in your sector of shared resources, and this can be positive for you.

You may leave a trip or a visit with an unexpected gift such as a hand-me-down or money from someone you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's a great day for planning, getting your calendar organized, and setting up the week's itinerary.

You are analytical while the Moon is in Virgo, and this is a wonderful time for productivity.

The Moon in Virgo also trines the Sun in Capricorn, in your sector of relationships and commitments.

This is a wonderful time to coordinate with others or to make final decisions on what you can or cannot fit into your schedule this month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a great day for planning finances or organizing your tax return ahead of time.

If you have concerns about money management or how to handle personal property, the Moon provides ample support for problem-solving.

The Moon in Virgo will trine the Sun in Capricorn, your sector of wellness and so you can navigate health needs and your day-to-day routine for improved efficiency.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Virgo spends the day in your personal sector, and it's a great day for taking personal inventory and making some necessary changes to your wardrobe, your appearance or to work on problems that were left unresolved at the close of the year.

The Sun in Capricorn in your house of play is a sign to play with new looks and to entertain a fresh idea that maybe you wouldn't have before.

Maybe mix and match pieces to see how they make you feel. You might find that you like a new style that you thought you could not pull off.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Balance is key, and you may find it helpful for you all day. There's a place for the past and you must put things into perspective. Negative influences that may have been hidden for some time can reveal themselves while the Moon is in your house of hidden enemies.

Don't overthink your feelings. What you don't like should be listened to.

The Moon trines the Sun in Capricorn, your sector of house and home, so again, what you find to be hurtful to your life may mirror your childhood experiences with authority figures.

Only this time you don't have to assume the role of an obedient child. This time you are the boss of your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The company you keep may be good for you, or it could be time to be picky.

You don't have to be friends with people who seem to disrupt your life in a way that makes you feel bad.

The Moon in Virgo helps you to clean house in your friendship circle, and your nurturing side may reveal what you need more of in your life.

The doting Moon in Virgo trines the Sun in Capricorn, your house of communication and this can give your words a bit of an edge.

Be sensitive to your tone, especially when trying to problem-solve with others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can focus without much effort while the Moon helps to ground your energy when in the sign of Virgo. This may be just what you need after the weekend.

The Moon harmonizing with the Sun in your career sector can be a great benefit to you. Perhaps you can pick up a side job or find a new hustle that gives you more money that's needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are grounded and focused while the Moon is in Virgo, and if you want to learn about cultures, study languages or learn more about the world now is a great time.

The Moon will trine the Sun in your sign, and doing something you love personally that connects you to your history can be a wonderful way to start the day or end it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Life and death matters can be something you mentally want to organize, perhaps in the form of legal dealings like creating a will or researching life insurance policies to get quotes.

The Moon in Virgo activates your eighth solar house of rebirth and its trine to your house of karma makes it a good time to address unpleasant topics responsibly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in your solar house of commitments making the day perfect for time with a loved one or getting work done with a colleague or friend.

The Moon gains supportive energy from your house of friendships when it trines the Sun in Capricorn. This can be a great time to meet new people or to start networking with others in your field of interest.

