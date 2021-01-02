Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 3, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 3, 2021.

Helping others is a great way to channel some of your creative energy, as the day takes on the energy of a Humanitarian for the first time in 2021.

Sunday is a Life Path Number 9 day, and it's best expressed when doing good deeds or extending a hand to those in need.

Acting charitably can be found in big or small ways.

You don't only have to give money to show others that you care.

From donating items to shelters for humans or animals, you may find that your surplus is a great help in many ways.

The Moon will be in Virgo, so if you are stuck at home due to bad weather or for other reasons, it's a great time to tackle spring cleaning early.

Virgo energy is great when you want to organize and get things done around the house.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, January 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

There's a soft side to you that you don't always allow others to see, and now you may want to express it.

Your maternal clock is ticking, and even if you don't want to start a family right now there are other things you can give birth to.

From starting a new business to caring for friends and family, nurture a dream and bring it to life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You have a lot of positive traits and when you focus on what you have to offer instead of where you fall short good things can happen.

Look at your strengths and see what you can do with them during this year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

The score will finally get settled and it will feel good to see karma do what it's supposed to do.

Once this matter is behind you, you'll want to jump back into your life as soon as you can.

There's no reason to waste any more precious time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have two options and you can only pick one. Do you know which one you want to take?

Perhaps you are not certain yet. Follow your heart then! It knows what you want from life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

If you have a court-related matter things may not be going as quickly as you would like, but there is a good chance that the ruling will be in your favor.

If you don't, try your best not to play judge and jury in situations that you don't have enough information on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

There's always a positive to a situation. Even the bleakest of problems can be used for good in some way.

You don't have to know what that is right now, however, if it's your wish to turn a hardship around, you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Good news can come to you when you least expect it to. You may be surprised by what you hear, but don't doubt it.

Let yourself be happy every once in a while without any fear that something bad will happen unexpectedly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your emotions can be a wonderful guide to bigger and better things.

You have to get back in touch with them if you have been tuning out from the world.

You may not realize how distracted you've been. Try to remain fully present.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have to make a decision. Being at a crossroads is not easy and it's hard to know which path to take.

So, just choose the one that feels right. There's a reason that it intrigues you the most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

If you're worried about being able to make ends meet or how you will provide for yourself, the Queen reveals that money is coming. You won't be needing for much, and what you work for will come your way as needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Trust your heart, and ask the universe for what you need.

Your spiritual guides are there for you.

They want you to know that you are not alone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sometimes it's good to second guess a situation. Don't always accept things at face value.

When you see a red flag, acknowledge what you see and do your research. Test what you question. Honor yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.