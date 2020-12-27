Your New Year Tarot Card Reading For January 2021

Your tarot card reading for January 2021 is here for the start of a new year.

This new year is special, and we all want so badly for something brilliant and beautiful to happen after such a confusing 2020.

We can foresee the positivity of leaving last year behind, and we want to lock in on the future.

What does your tarot card reading for January 2021 reveal?

The Tarot can give us insight if we interpret the subtleties within each image.

Depending on the deck you choose for your pick a tarot card reading you can get clarity into your situation.

Perhaps you feel fragile and distrustful, but you can still take your life back.

Not everything will be perfect, but we can wish for better by calling out our highest self.

Once again, we have the chance to reset our minds...will we? Of course, we will!

We are awakened!

We can return to that place of power where we know ourselves to be in control of our lives.

We can choose to find love and to let go of that which no longer serves us.

Empty your mind and allow yourself to go with the number that pulls you.

Read on to pick a card and get your January 2021 tarot card reading:

Pick a card from deck 1, 2, or 3 which is made up of five tarot cards.

You were meant to choose that number, and the number you picked will determine the reading you'll get.

If you've chosen reading #1, this is what's in store for you.

Tarot card reading #1

The cards in this reading include:

Reversed Queen of Pentacles

Reversed Seven of Swords

Seven of Rods

Reversed King of Swords

Reversed Seven of Pentacles

What deck 1 means:

You can expect to see the troubles you've experienced in recent weeks flip around.

This spread promises that if we do put in the work, you will get what you want.

This deck also shows that your trials have to do with relationships both familial and romantic.

Reversed Queen of Pentacles:

You need an upgrade in your understanding of money, and how to both make it and spend it correctly.

The Seven of Swords:

The Seven of Swords makes it apparent that you've done something wrong, but this can be fixed.

The Seven of Rods:

This brings in the idea that you can fix our mistakes with effort.

Self-effort is what gets the job done.

Reversed King of Swords:

That reversed King of Swords lets you know that you're ready to leave those who have hurt you behind.

Page of Pentacles:

You should see a positive change coming.

The Page of Pentacles is a symbol of youth and new beginnings — prospects of fortune and interesting new lessons.

As the last card, it's pure hope.

Something good is coming, and you will be ready for it.

You've done the work, you've cleared out the bad to make way for the good, and it is your destiny to receive that goodness.

Stay open. Stay aware. Stay good.

Tarot card reading #2

The cards in this reading include:

Reversed, Hermit

Reversed Page of Cups

Page of Pentacles

Reversed King of Cups

Reversed Ten of Pentacles

What deck 2 means:

With new eyes on the future, you are sure to follow the path of your heart. Kindness rules.

Reversed, The Hermit:

A period of isolation is coming to an end for you.

That doesn't necessarily mean it's time to rip off your masks and run wild in the street, tossing caution to the breeze.

It means that you can start to think along the lines of a freer existence, one that feels more "you" than it has in this past year.

Page of Cups and the Page of Pentacles:

To have both the Page of Cups and the Page of Pentacles, there is something deeper at play here.

Both are great cards that represent a promise, love, and healthy thinking.

You've learned some valuable lessons from the people in your life — that reversed King of Cups is someone who means a lot to you, yet you've had arguments with them in the past that have lasted too long...there is a light at the end of that tunnel.

With the Ten of Pentacles as your final card in the spread — following all these other fairly positive cards, you can probably call this reading a real winner.

Expect the healing of your heart and a fresh new start where you can finally put your talents to work.

This is an exceptionally good card in terms of wealth and family happiness.

Good things are coming your way.

Tarot card reading #3

The cards in this reading include:

Ace of Swords

Judgement

Reversed, The Hanged Man

Reversed, Six of Pentacles

Reversed, Page of Swords

What deck 3 means:

The time for self-pity is over. It's now time for courage, risk, and adventure.

Make it happen for yourself - don't delay. Don't waste time. Time is precious.

Ace of Swords:

Wow, does this spread start off with a bang. You have a big decision to make.

You need to cut through the garbage of your life and make a choice - it's trash - or you.

What will it be? You've been a slave to your vices, and you absolutely know that your behavior must change.

Maybe you're struggling with low self-esteem and lack of confidence.

If, all you've been doing is self-destructing, you need to act, and you need to act now.

Judgement:

This is a time of reckoning. Get on board, or get run over.

The Hanged Man:

This is your card of hope...you know it's been difficult, but your eyes are now open.

You may be seeing things from a different perspective, one that has not worked for you in the past, but you're catching on to the fact that if you want change.

You have to BE the change.

Reversed, Six of Pentacles:

You're seeing your own self-doubt. You wonder if you CAN change.

You've fallen so far from your original plan that self-doubt rules your world.

Reversed, Page of Swords:

The reversed Page of Swords balances out the first warning card:

the Ace of Swords.

When we see a Page, we see a fresh start with youthfulness, innocence, and a

beginning.

Reversed is a wake-up call,

especially in the Swords suit.

This means if you are looking for love, respect, and peace of mind.

You need to come to a full understanding that it is you and you alone that can give yourself that advance.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.