Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For December 28, 2020 - January 4, 2021

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope with a bonus tarot card reading is here for December 28, 2020 - January 4, 2021.

Hello and welcome to the end and the beginning, the Omega and the Alpha.

The Sun is in Capricorn and the week starts off with a Moon in Gemini and ends in Libra.

This week we are ending the painfully awful year of 2020 and entering the new year of 2021.

And, as it goes with us humans, we tend to feel hopeful — as if a change in a day can make all the difference.

What does your weekly horoscope have in store for you?

The last Full Moon takes place this week in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The Full Moon in Cancer provides us all with an opportunity to let go of the pain we've felt during 2020 and let our hearts heal.

2020 started with a Full Moon in Cancer, so now we close this door and leave it shut.

We've all become so jaded that thoughts of New Year's resolution seem trite, something that belongs to a day gone by, not relevant in the real world. Wrong!

What we have is our minds — our mental capacity for hope and hope is precisely what we must apply ourselves to if this new year is to bear healthy, delicious fruit.

We're still us. Last year may have kicked the hell out of us, but we're still here — and that means we have to pat ourselves on the back for surviving some of the most horrendous news we've ever seen in our lives.

If we've made it this far, we can make it further and with the right attitude — one of positivity and hope - we can create an entirely new picture of what lies ahead.

The kicker is to "try." We must try and create a beautiful new life in this potentially beautiful new year.

Let's see what's to come for the last week of December and the first week of January 2020, according to astrology and your zodiac sign's tarot card:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Page of Hearts

Not a terrible way to start the year, Aries.

You have good intentions and the right mindset for manifesting your best dreams during the year.

Right at the top, you're feeling loving and loved, but there's a certain freshness to all of it.

This week is going to open your eyes to the idea that change is good, possible, and worth taking risks for.

You'll be feeling recharged, youthful, ready for action.

Keep up the positive energy as it can only serve you well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Ten of Swords

This is a very important week for you, Taurus, in terms of health and well-being.

This card comes with a warning: don't get lazy — keep that mask on and be mindful of your health.

You're going to want to see the new year as an entirely different beast than the dreaded 2020, however, things take time to upgrade.

This means you needn't let down your guard and play as if there's no virus out there.

Stay vigilant and keep your eye on the prize: health.

Don't risk your life by being stupid.

It's just a warning, but one to be heeded.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Seven of Wands, reversed

You are very desperately trying to put together a plan of action, a set of resolutions to make yourself feel better...and you will, but it won't be happening this week.

This card lets you know that there's still something blocking your forward momentum.

But — it also lets you know that you are the only one who can remove that block.

You're stuck in a shell, and you've used that shell as protection from certain realities you don't want to face.

Know this: you must do the inner work now so that your outer world can be experienced as positive, in the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Six of Wands

You may not feel quite ready to embrace the new year, Cancer, and that will lead to you pretending to be present, when in fact, you are not.

This week is a time where you will notice that you are wearing a mask.

You haven't shown the world your real face yet, and you are fearful of rejection.

Work through it and come to terms with who you are and what you want to project.

You are a sensitive person who feels the need to self-protect, possibly to the point of isolation.

Consider taking chances this week.

Try to see the new year as full of positive potential.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Six of Cups, reversed

It's going to feel like a very good week for you, Leo, but that's because you're still stuck on some old habits...and those habits aren't necessarily healthy choices.

You are a very secure person, and you radiate self-confidence — but some of that esteem is false and you know it.

Reflect over your choices and be honest with yourself about what you need to release, and what you know will serve you well in the upcoming year.

Overeating and overindulging is something you may see happen this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Eight of Pentacles

Well, if anyone's doing well this week, it's you, Virgo.

What you need most in the world is stability and order, and this card allows you a safe passage.

Your home life is secure and your love life is as good as it gets.

You're a happy soul this week, and as you know, that's not always the case.

You do, however, know when a good thing is present, and you'll be experiencing that good thing this week.

Learn to bend, and stay open to the advice of others.

Allow your rigid opinions to relax a bit.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Four of Wands

The sky's the limit for you, Libra, and during the week you are going to find great opportunities in work-related areas.

This may come in the form of a promotion or an incoming of funds you've been waiting for.

Money will be released for you this week, but know that it is due to hard work.

You've put in the work, it seems, and you should be rewarded for your duty.

Expect good news on the work-finance front.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Seven of Cups, reversed

This may be the week where you come to terms with your loss or heartbreak.

There's a turnaround here — that's where the reversal comes to play; you are now able to see a love situation with new eyes.

You've been hurt and you no longer want the pain — it's become a burden.

You want to start anew and it is during this week that you will find a spot of clarity.

That clarity of mind is what's going to give you the chance to reroute the pain and start anew.

You will be fine because you are strong and determined to live a happy life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Page of Swords, reversed

This card is very much like I Ching hexagram, Youthful Folly, in so much as it represents foolish behavior and childlike actions.

That's your warning this week: don't be petty. Because...you will.

You have a chance to laugh at the misfortune of someone who hurt you, as you will get to see karma in action.

Your 'enemy' is about to get their punishment.

Try not to delight in it, as that is not a pretty look.

Use this first week to accept, move on, and heal.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Five of Cups, reversed

You are a person of your word; you always have been, and you've come to realize that not everyone lives the same standards as you.

This card symbolizes an awakening or sorts.

Those you've trusted in the past have not come through with sterling results, yet you've held on to these past burdens as if by clutching tightly, you could change the results.

This week is your week to release past grudges and allow that great love inside to bubble to the surface.

It's a week of self-discovery, and we all know you are intelligent enough to know when to let go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Page of Wands, reversed

This would be a good week for you to get serious about employment and stop playing around with the idea that someone is going to save you.

You are the only one to save yourself, and this card is a clear sign for you to get off your butt and start working.

You've gotten into a slump — hey, we all have, as last year was devastating on the work front.

However, that doesn't mean you get to ride out this year in self-pity and make a change, Aquarius.

Your life's happiness and progress depend on you and you alone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Five of Pentacles, reversed

There's a very good chance you've gotten yourself into debt — and now you can't stop.

This week is a new beginning and you have to take it seriously because eventually, the money does come to an end.

You are a seriously capable person, Pisces.

Yes, of course, you like doing it 'your way' but the truth is, you need some balance in that world of yours.

What's called for here, this week is order and balance.

Try to set a budget based on reality.

You have nothing but positive vibes coming up.

Try to pace yourself so that you can enjoy all the goodness coming your way.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.