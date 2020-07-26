5 Signs Of An Aquarius Man In Love

Aquarius guys are complicated.

Think you've found the right person? If so, it's important to consider their zodiac sign to determine if you're compatible.

Not just that, but to see what they're like when falling in love and starting a relationship with someone new. Because you don't truly know someone until you've spent some time together, learning about each other's habits and personalities.

Figuring out whether or not your man loves you can be a difficult feat, especially when he's Aquarius man. Why? Because while Aquarius is charismatic and intellectual, he's also complex, stubborn, and a bit unpredictable.

How does an Aquarius man in love act in a relationship?

While men are, in general, hard to read at first, there's a way to get through that tough exterior and see what's on the inside. Love isn’t always a twisted game of cat and mouse; it can be a truly incredible thing — when it’s with the right person, of course.

And if you believe he's the right person, there's a lot to know about this zodiac sign. Because how he treats you, as well as those around him, is a great indicator of how your relationship will play out.

1. Aquarius men talk to you about their feelings.

Aquarius men are notorious for running away quickly from any feelings they can possibly have. Their inability to express themselves makes maintaining relationships rather difficult.

So, when an Aquarius man truly loves you, he’ll let you in like he’s never done before.

2. Aquarius men let you know what they want.

Keeping to themselves is a big attribute of Aquarians, which is why opening up is so hard for them.

They're deep thinkers and love to be alone with their thoughts. The second they decide to let you in and take interest in your thoughts and opinions, you can be sure that you’re more than just a fling.

3. Aquarius men make time for what you want, too.

Aquarius men tend to get bored really easily and have a hard time focusing on one thing for very long.

Your guy will show his feelings for you are true by taking the time to do certain things and take interest in what matters to you, even though he normally wouldn't. Why? It's all because it's important to you.

4. Aquarius men enjoy having deep conversations with you, even when you disagree.

There's nothing an Aquarius man hates more than someone disagreeing with him.

Aquarians know they're very smart and have a hard time admitting when they could be wrong. If your man actually takes the time to hear you out and participate in a good-natured debate with you, you should feel pretty special he didn't just shut you down.

5. Aquarius men don't hesitate to introduce you to their family and friends.

If you’re still not convinced that your Aquarius man is head over heels for you, take a look at the way he includes you in his personal life.

Nothing means more to an Aquarius than his friends and family. He craves human connection, after all. So, if he’s welcomed you into his inner circle of trust, chances are, he wants to keep you around for a very long time.

