Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 23, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 23, 2020.

This year has been tough, and even though the holidays are just a few days away, it's underlying tone is somber and deep.

Now that Saturn is in Capricorn, we are reminded that the work we had to do over the last few years brought us to a place of knowledge that changes how we do things.

We can't go back to who we once were. We also can't stay the same forever.

The astrology forecast for this year has emphasized that to survive in life we must constantly adapt and adjust our thinking.

Wednesday's Sun in Capricorn brings our inner lessons to the surface so that we can apply what we know to be real and true, sans feelings although those are also hard to deny.

The Moon gives us a little break tomorrow before entering Taurus on Thursday, as it goes void of course in Aries.

But don't take actions that will backfire on you later or into the new year.

Aries impulsivity needs to be channeled appropriately. So, stay on your toes.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 23 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include the first American female black millionaire entrepreneur, C.J. Walker, and Cuban singer, La Lupe.

You are a problem-solver with extreme patience. You take an innovative approach to problems. ​

Your personality is realistic but you are also deeply optimistic.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

All year, Mars has been in your zodiac sign and this feeds your desire to achieve goals and to take the lead.

On Wednesday, the Moon joins Mars in Aries, affecting your first solar house of identity.

This is where to focus much of your energy as you can accomplish a goal or make an important personal change.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Being unable to separate yourself from the past can be a thorn in your side, and this can also lead to anger at times. You may feel a strong eruption of negative energy as the Moon works with Mars in Aries, both affecting your twelfth solar house of hidden enemies. Taking ownership of what you can control will be paramount to your personal growth. You

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon partners with Mars in Aries, your solar houses of friendship. You'll want to keep your feelings in check as you may overreact if your ego is hurt in any way. So, It can be easy to take something a friend says to heart, even if it wasn't intended to be overly critical.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon partners with Mars in Aries, your solar house of career and social status. Your relationship with your mother can be of utmost importance to you. You may feel a strong need to be recognized for your personality and the things that you say and do. What is familiar to you may bring some comfort, but there can also be a desire for change, but this can be temporary.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon partners with Mars in Aries, your solar house of higher learning. You are sensitive about what you know in comparison to what others have experienced. You may desire a quiet environment where you can search for answers and tap into your faith. It's a good day for meditation and gaining a sense of connectedness with the universe.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon partners with Mars in Aries, your solar house of shared resources. You may feel a strong need to be less open about what you have and search for ways to practively hide things. This can play in your favor if you have been careless with property items and have left them exposed to theft. From your assets to insurance matters, it's a good day to check on how things are performing and take action to make your property more secture.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon partners with Mars in Aries, your solar house of commitment. You may find yourself quick to close the door on someone or something because of hurt feelings. You may feel a strong need for loyalty and transparency, so when that is not met, you are inclined to shut down and perhaps even pull away at work or even in love. It's a good day to realize that this is where you are at right now, and to perhaps, ask for what you need when you aren't getting it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon partners with Mars in Aries, your solar house of daily duties. The way things are done, even the order that a person approaches a task can be an area of sensitivity for you. You may be prone to try and take over or control the outcome but resist the urge to do so. This is a good time to learn how to trust that even if you aren't the one who gets a task done, that it can still turn out OK.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon partners with Mars in Aries, your solar house of play. You find the good in life, and you may search for ways to stand out by acting silly or being the life of the party at work or in your own home. You are easily pleased by the little things making the day perfect for taking it slow and releasing the need to have all the answers.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon partners with Mars in Aries, your solar house of home, and the family. You have a desire to be heard and respected by those closest to you. It's a good day to speak up for your needs and to be vocal about how you feel, especially when you sense you're being overlooked by others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon partners with Mars in Aries, your solar house of communication. Try not to care what others think about you during this transit. If you send a text to a friend or people appear to be less interested in what you have to say than usual, remind yourself that it's the holiday season and lots of last-minute errands can have friends forgetting to text back or businesses not return calls.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It can be easy to buy things just because while the Moon partners with Mars in Aries. While your solar house of money and personal property is activated until tomorrow, Don't buy things to fill the void. Try not to let yourself fall into credit card debt even if the sale prices seem too good to resist.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.