Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 23, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 23, 2020.

If you need to really focus and get things done, Wednesday will not disappoint.

Our numerology and astrology gear us toward work that produces results and perhaps some time to spare.

With The Devil tarot card being the theme for Capricorn season, don't let your vices get the best of you.

Instead, make something new.

Channel your energy into art or something you find interesting.

The Sun is in Capricorn giving us the energy to spare.

The Moon will be in Aries, providing a desire to finish something small and have an object to show for our time.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 3, the Creative.

Famous creatives with this life path number include journalist Barbara Walters, rapper Snoop Dogg, and actor Alec Baldwin.

It's a great day for baking, gift-wrapping or trying a new craft or creative project.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Yes, you're a strong and determined person, but did you know that there are times when weakness can be a strength too.

When your mind is telling you to let certain things go, why not listen to it.

You don't always have to be moving at a rapid speed. Live a little, and let your guards down sometimes, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Dive right in. Once the comforts of life have lost their shine, you might find it refreshing to turn to your faith.

Something magical can be happening around you.

Perhaps you've already felt the shift in the energy. If you haven't had the time to slow down and just soak it all in, give yourself some time to explore what life means for you from a soul perspective.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You can't always plan for the unexpected, and just as you may experience negative things in life, you will also go through positive times.

Sometimes you just get lucky, and for that maybe laugh, but most importantly, be glad.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

if you have a legal matter that you need to address, now is a good time to do it.

People will understand your situation. It may be easier for you to find good counsel and to have your case favorably reviewed by people in authority who you will need to trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Vices are things that you think you need when in reality they are only numbing the pain.

It's time for you to let go of what you're depending on and see that you have the inner courage and strength to overcome what's causing you to need this crutch.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

When you're battling against the powers that be, it can feel like the journey is long and the reward is minimal.

However, what a story you will have to share once all of this is over.

You not only withstood the test of time but proved yourself to be one resilient person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Even though making a decision isn't your strongest trait, you sometimes have to leap into one thing and stick with it until the end.

Perhaps fear of being locked into one thing is what holds you back?

You might discover that there's a simplicity to live when you allow yourself to do just one thing at a time. It could actually make things better for you.l

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Carve out a creative space to do something that you love. You will feel so good when you see that you've made something with your own hands.

Whether you bake a cake or create a business, there's no time like the present to start making a beautiful thing real.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

When you spot a problem, it can be overwhelming. The shock will begin to wear off and you may see the world in a new light.

Surprises of this nature often change your entire life and head it in a new direction.

Perhaps this was a wake-up call you didn't ask for but needed in some way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

What do you love to do? You might enjoy playing something familiar and simple with a loved one before the day is over.

It's a beautiful time for you to try one thing that makes you feel like a child again.

Perhaps watch some holiday programs with your family or go for a walk and stargaze.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

It's natural for you to express your generous nature by sharing what you have with others.

You have a big heart! You may feel a tug on it to be generous and giving toward a charity or cause. Give in to it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Certain things may not be your responsibility, but you may be inclined to take up some work that isn't really meant for you.

This can have an impact on your routine and throw it off.

You may have to draw a line as to how much you'll do, and then once that time is done, withdraw your help; nicely, of course.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.