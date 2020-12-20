Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy, here it is, folks — Christmas week — the week we all wondered if we'd survive to see, and it starts with Capricorn season.

Well, we are here, though many of us didn't make it, and that adds to the solemnity of this week's horoscope and tarot card reading.

What a godawful year it's been, and that makes the holiday season all the more rough and hard to endure.

We want to be joyous and festive — but we have to keep the festive part down as it's vital for us to continue to social distance, even from loved ones and relatives.

What a year. I certainly don't want a box of 2020 for Christmas.

Back off, man, we don't want you anymore!

So, what DO we have? What does this last full week of the year and the Winter Solstice have in store for your zodiac sign and the people you love?

Will all the lessons kick in? Will we be sad, happy, hopeful?

The Sun is moving from Sagittarius to Capricorn to kick off the Winter Solstice.

Capricorn is about hard work and perseverance.

The Moon will move from dreamy Pisces into another Cardinal zodiac sign — Aries.

Aries is also about starting things fresh and new.

Saturn is no longer in Capricorn, and joining Saturn is Jupiter, and they are both now in Aquarius, too.

Even Venus is in a better position. She's in Sagittarius, her happy place, and Mercury left blunt Sagittarius and is now in Capricorn, too.

This could mean improved work situations, money coming, and the ability to think with powerful clarity and shrewd vision.

Is it in our cards, this idea that maybe, just maybe we're about to turn the corner on all the pain this year has brought us?

Let's see what this week's horoscope and tarot card reading has to say for all zodiac signs on the last week of December during the start of Capricorn season.

Here's your weekly horoscope & tarot card reading for December 21 - 27, 2020, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Ace of Swords, reversed

OK Aries, prepare for your own personal war.

This isn't necessarily a negative thing, but this week is going to be about aggression and getting what you want, in spite of what others want.

You're just not in the mood, this week — everything is on your nerves and the only way you're going to find yourself some peace is by fighting for it.

The irony won't pass you by, but you are a warlike creature, and if getting what you want and need means you have to take drastic measures, then so be it.

You're an Aries — it's what you do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Ace of Pentacles

Unlike Aries, you are going to be doing well this week, especially in terms of materialism — meaning finance, home, job.

This might be the week you get that Christmas bonus — it's very possible.

This Ace means business in all the best ways, so expect success in all your business endeavors.

If you've got the week off, then enjoy it, and if you're out of work — expect to hear good news on the prospects for next year's employment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Three of Pentacles

You're at a place right now where you have the opportunity to see the glass as half empty — or half full.

In other words, it's a good week for you to try on a new perspective so that you can look at an old situation with new eyes.

You've prevented yourself from seeing 'the other side' for a long time now — perhaps even years.

This week may jolt you into some fresh new thinking.

If you dare to do something different, it will pay off.

The glass, though half empty or filled, really does depend on the way you look at it.

Try to see it as filled, just for a change of pace.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Four of Swords, reversed

While it's known that you are a sensitive and caring person, there is a side to Cancer that people don't automatically know, and that is that you're also quite vicious and capable of hurting people.

You may fall into that trap this week, and your words may end up hurting a friend or loved one very much.

You know you're smart, and you might even have a way with words.

Try to refrain from being too harsh in your judgments; people love you and that makes them vulnerable to your words.

Use them wisely, and think before you speak.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Eight of Swords

Why did you put off all the work you need to do until this last week of the year? Guess what? All that work?

It's going to be demanding your attention, and it's going to feel overwhelming.

You may even shrug it off and take the lazy route, but the truth is — it's not going away.

There are things in your life that need attention NOW, and you've been procrastinating and putting it off for too long.

It will catch up to you and you won't like it.

Do yourself a favor — get it done, and allow yourself to move into 2021 free and clear of the burden of work left undone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): King of Pentacles

And then, there's Virgo, who gets to experience this week in all the best ways.

Good for you.

How that's going to play out is like this:

You're going to feel loved, secure, happy, and unthreatened by anything.

You've found a way to keep it light and for the first time in a long time, you're ready to let things go.

Grudges are released and you notice how light you feel. Keep it up.

Notice how positive thinking works in your life, and make it a lasting effort.

Things are looking up and up for you, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Eight of Pentacles

This week, you'll be doing what you do best: creating a nice environment for yourself to live in.

You've always loved being at home, and you especially like to be alone.

It's not that you're asocial, but you tend to spend a lot of time on your own and this week will be no exception.

Expect a pleasant week of solitude, enjoyable little projects, and crafty endeavors.

You're even-keeled and well balanced this week, just as a Libra should be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Nine of Swords, reversed

You've always been hypersensitive, and this week may bring about a lot of sentimental feelings for you.

Expect a note of sadness during this time, but don't allow yourself to sink into depression.

You are entitled to your feelings, it's true, and if you should indulge in melancholy thinking, then it's your life — but be careful not to make a lifestyle out of it.

Gauge what is real and what is not, and try to avoid too much reminiscing.

Stay present, as now is the only real moment that matters.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Eight of Cups

Bingo, someone's got the Get Out of Misery card, and it's you, Sagittarius.

This week is going to be super positive, and it's all because you are dead serious about making your life a good one.

You've had it with this year and you have decided to make a concerted effort to get past what brings you down.

Bravo to you, you are one of the few here who consciously choose happiness.

Self-effort brings results, so stay on target and go for the gold — you are certain to get it. Go you!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Six of Swords, reversed

As the year ends, so do your feelings of regret.

You are so brave and wise, Capricorn — you are not the person who ever wishes to sit and stew in their own problems.

You always stand up, and you always make the best of every situation you're in.

This week is about saying goodbye to the past — even if that past was something that happened this year — something...not so nice.

It's OK to let go, and you know that in your heart.

No one pushes forward like you — and you will be experiencing feelings of great strength and resolve this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Two of Swords, reversed

It might be time for you to rethink a decision made most recently...and why?

Because you made the wrong choice and you're definitely going to have to go back over your mistake if you want things to work out.

Whether it's a bad breakup or you simply didn't call someone back, do yourself a favor and right the wrong before it does too far out of hand.

This week is going to give you that second chance — take it and make something good out of it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Ace of Wands, reversed

The opportunities are all around you, yet you don't know it.

This is the week where you're going to have to fine-tune your perception.

You're missing out on things, Pisces — maybe you've gotten too lazy, or worse — maybe you are feeling somewhat apathetic, figuring life will go on whether you participate in it or not.

Wake up, Pisces. The end of the year may feel like it's dragging, but you don't need to add to that drag.

Get on board for the next year - there's hope and positivity waiting for you.

