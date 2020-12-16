Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 17, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for December 17, 2020.

There's a lot of energy that involves showing love and being generous with it on Wednesday.

Thursday's numerology brings our attention and to focus on Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

The Nurture in numerology is about giving charitably to others and to love people where they are at.

Wednesday is a great time to do something you love to do, too.

As Saturn goes from Capricorn to Aquarius, everything changes.

Saturn changes how we read our daily tarot card each day for the next two years.

Saturn is about work, and we are ready to try new things in the world.

It's the perfect time to find out what you love to do and try your hardest to put that at the forefront of your life.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, where we strive to learn, grow, and accept life on its terms.

The Moon enters Aquarius, the zodiac sign of innovation.

Aquarius brings attention to The Star tarot card.

The Star tarot card reminds us that our spirit guides are here to help us in any way they can, should we ask.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Sometimes you just have to put your foot down and decide you're not going to budge.

You may be feeling like you don't have enough clout to speak your mind, but this is important to you.

If you truly believe in what you're doing, then persist! This isn't a day to let yourself be walked all over.

If you have to be a little more assertive than you're used to, then do so with love, but do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You can't beat around the bush with this one.

A boundary is a boundary. The message must be direct and clear.

There's no need for you to repeat yourself over and over again, either.

You just say what you have to say one time as concisely as you can. Then, follow through. They have been warned.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are getting comfortable with your current situation, and this could be a good or bad thing.

Use this time to evaluate the situation and see how you truly feel.

Your heart may be guiding you to take your time.

Your friends and family could be urging you to make a decision already. But, this isn't a time to listen to anyone else but yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

It's so sweet when you can be open and transparent with your heart.

You may feel like it's too much, but people cherish your sensitivity and loving nature.

You wear your heart on your sleeve because that is who you are.

So, don't hold back what you're thinking or feeling. Be yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

It feels like things are a bit chaotic right now because they are.

Life is changing, and when the world moves so does everything else.

You just got used to the way things were, but now your routine will need to adjust.

It's going to be OK, even if you're not sure where this road will lead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

It's time to find the workaround. If you can't get into the field you want to be in, try a new route.

Apply for a different job that gets your foot in the door.

Once you're in, you can always prove yourself or apply to what you really want to do because you're already in the system.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Try not to overreact. Things happen suddenly, and you could overreact because you were caught off-guard.

You may feel like you have to come across strong to regain control but don't. Maintain your calm demeanor.

You will think better with a level head than you do when you're angry or frustrated by an emotional blowout.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Build a dream team. People helping people will get you to where you want to go.

Your dream is too big for you to go it alone.

You have to think beyond your own capabilities and find individuals that want to build with you.

You will experience a lot of success once you find the right people to work with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

You are just starting off in this new venture, so trust that the things you want in life will work out for you.

Even bad times can turn themselves around for the better.

Things don't always run smoothly at the beginning for anyone. You have to learn the ropes.

You may not even realize how much things are improving until you are halfway there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Sometimes a nudge is all you need to take a turn for the better.

You could have been in the dark for a long time but something inside of you wakes up and you finally see the light.

Pay close attention to those little moments of enlightenment. They can be a gamechanger for you this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

When you start something new it's normal to experience self-doubt and to question everything.

You might be hesitant because you're doing something you've never seen anyone in your family do before.

Don't let anxiety or fear stop you from trying. Put on your game face and keep going.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sometimes people you thought you could trust will let you down.

It's heartbreaking and difficult to comprehend, but you would not want to remain in the dark, would you?

So, even though it hurts right now, try to see the rainbow at the end of this storm.

This will pass and a new friendship could be around the corner.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.