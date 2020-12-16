Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 17, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 17, 2020.

The narrative changes and we all get a hint at what the Age of Aquarius will be like for all zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, so it's a good thing that we are all interested in adventure.

The Moon will start the day in Capricorn and it will enter Aquarius first thing in the morning.

The Moon will lead the way for Saturn who is entering Aquarius at 4:56 a.m. EST.

Saturn in Aquarius is a combination of structure and innovation.

Saturn has spent the last two years in Capricorn teaching some zodiac signs how to work harder than ever before.

Saturn restructured the way that we do things from working remotely to viewing currency beyond the dollar.

Time and food became a new form of currency.

Now with both the Moon and Saturn in Aquarius, we can think about what we want to change in life and strive to reinvent the future.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 17 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include Pope Francis and celebrity Milla Jovovich.

You are open and honest.

You don't mind being in the limelight, in fact, you thrive there.

You are innovative and sharp.

You have fresh ideas and you love to see things change for the better, even when it's uncomfortable to you.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A big change is underway in the area of your work sector, and things that you struggled to manifest may begin to show their promise for you.

Saturn who has been in Capricorn for the last two years now will enter Aquarius with the Moon.

Together, they activate your astrology house of friendships and networking, but with a quid pro quo in place.

Saturn is the planet of structure, so this is a wonderful time to clear your mind and think about who you know.

Not only will the skills you developed make a big difference in your life, but 'who you know' will also come into play for the next two years, and more...

The Moon in Capricorn entering Aquarius brings your emotions into focus as well.

You are ready and willing to get things done. So, try to remove distractions and get to work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Saturn enters Aquarius your work and career sector, and this is no time for you to cut corners or to think about bailing out because times are tough.

Good thing that you are the stubbornest of all zodiac signs, you'll need that grit to help you break free and to restructure areas of your life that you don't like right now.

Saturn spent two years in your sector of learning, but now you get to put all of what you gained to good use.

You will want to make sure to listen to your gut from time-to-time, but don't be above asking questions or checking in with your mentors when needed.

The beauty of this is that Saturn tends to reward people when they have done the work necessary to succeed, which won't be too hard for you to do.

You just keep the focus on what's important and structure your time accordingly.

The next few days will help you to see where to place your attention the most.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When Saturn enters Aquarius, your sector of higher learning and education, the stamina you need to learn a new skill or to go back to school could kick in for you.

It's been difficult while Saturn was in your sector of shared resources. You realized then that you were depending on others more than you liked.

But now, with the Moon ushering in Saturn you will feel differently about dependency and want to become self-sufficient, now more than ever before.

With Saturn in your higher learning sector, the grit you need is there, and it really can be difficult to take your focus off of a dream once you figure out where to dedicate your time and attention.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Big news is underway for you as Saturn enters Aquarius with the Moon, activating your astrology house of shared resources. Doors open for you, and they bring friendships.

You start to see how the collective works, but there's a small favor being asked of you during these next two years that you may struggle with the most. Patience.

Wherever Saturn is located you will learn the value of waiting, which can be difficult for your zodiac sign. You like things to move quickly, but sometimes the only thing you can do is learn to wait as experience teaches you a lesson or two.

The Moon entering Aquarius with Saturn will help you process how you feel about this.

Expect to have some sluggishness to your thoughts and emotions as the energy shifts, even if you're more determined to get things done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Relationship building and working on the difficult things in life with others can be part of your experience while Saturn spends time in Aquarius.

Saturn enters Aquarius with the Moon, activating your astrology house of partnerships and marital commitments.

So, single or coupled, you can anticipate learning what tough love means and how to use it effectively.

You often think long and hard about what is going on in your relationships before taking action.

This can prove to be an asset to your credentials during this time.

You may be the rock to another person or perhaps you'll understand that sometimes the only person you can truly depend on is yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The day-to-day mundane tasks of life are where your success lies as Saturn enters Aquarius with the Moon, activating your astrology house of daily duties, health, and wellness, and yes, this also includes pets.

You may struggle with keeping things in order, no matter how organized you create your schedule.

There will need to be room for flexibility as you navigate difficult waters now. Don't give up easily as this can be a wonderful test to sharpen your skills.

You can gain a sense of empathy for those who often say they have so much to do but not enough time.

You may also learn that some things don't have to be done, ever. Letting go is a great mantra to repeat over the next few days.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Joy will be the stabilizer of life, but you may need to work to connect with what makes you feel creative.

Saturn enters Aquarius, and if you tend to be all over the place, well there's good news for you... learning to focus will become your best friend over the next two years.

Something can trigger the need to stop multitasking and sticking to one thing as the Moon, joins with Saturn to activate your astrology house of creativity and romance.

A passion project or even a budding relationship can become the impetus of change for you.

You may find that you really only need a few things in life to be a happy, balanced Libra.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Being there for the family and respecting one another is so important to you, and if your childhood was less than happy, you may start to focus on this for healing and growth.

But now that Saturn enters Aquarius with the Moon, activating your astrology house of home, you'll be even more so concerned with how relatives act and are treated.

If you have noticed there to be a lack of love in your family, this will concern you.

If you've felt that covid and other things have caused a sense of separateness and isolation among family members, this may become burdensome to you as well.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to slow down and be even more methodical than you already are.

When Saturn enters Aquarius, you'll apply this level of sensibility to your friendships even more than usual.

Both the Moon and Saturn are activating your astrology house of communication, community, and short-distance travel.

But this may mean being more careful (and intentional) with what you post online.

You don't want to post emotional rants on your social media during the next two years, even if you feel it is warranted.

If you've often wondered about your cyber footprint the next few days is a great time to check yours out and see if you need to do damage control.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Pay close attention to what you invest in these days as Saturn enters Aquarius with the Moon.

Together, they activate your astrology house of money and personal property.

Perhaps you have felt some restrictions to money while Saturn was in your zodiac sign, and you've come to see that there need to be new ways of making money.

Over the next few days, think about what interests you and where you'd like to invest money.

Perhaps it's time to build a website and create a blog or maybe you will want to start purchasing bitcoin or cryptocurrency.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturn enters your sign and depending on your natal chart (people born between 1993-1994), this could be your Saturn return.

Saturn enters Aquarius and this changes how your life direct goes.

You may decide to do something completely different with your career. Perhaps you will go for a new look.

There will be lots of feelings involved, and with the Moon, activating your astrology house of self with Saturn, it's a great time to set new goals.

You might create a list of things that are happening now and set a date for two years to see how your life has changed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Frienemies may reveal themselves when the Moon enters your house of hidden enemies, but you have two years to think about how to handle patterns that need revising in your life.

You have a lot of empathy for people who are in need, and while Saturn enters Aquarius, the karma that surrounds your life can be worked through.

This can be a time to clear away the past and to start over again.

Make a mental note, especially if you have given your love and dedication to people who have become too dependent on you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.