Why Are Aries So Attracted To Virgos?

A hothead and a perfectionist walk into a bar...

Aries is so attracted to Virgo. But when these two zodiac signs fall in love, there's going to be sparks and a lot of tears.

Aries love taking on a challenge, so it’s only right for the first zodiac sign of astrology to chase after a Virgo — a zodiac sign who seems emotionally unavailable.

These two zodiac signs seem like polar opposites, but I truly believe they make for a great romantic pair when it comes to astrology. Once Aries falls in love with Virgo, they usually don't fall out. Their astrological synastry works wonders all their lives.

At first glance, the Aries zodiac sign might view the Virgo as a stickler who doesn’t know how to have fun, and this can make an Aries think twice about their attraction.

Virgos are generally very shy when they meet someone new, but it doesn’t mean that this zodiac sign doesn't know how to get loose and party! They will let their guard down when they see the other person is open and honest. So, when Virgo starts to show their love for Aries, it can easily bring the zodiac sign back around again.

The Aries is so attracted to Virgo, they will immediately put on their best show to who is boss. They want Virgo to know just how great and mighty the Aries zodiac sign is. If they are attracted to a Virgo, the Aries will do everything in their power to win over their hearts.

But why is the wildest, riled up Aries zodiac sign interested in Virgo, perfectionist looking for structure?

To understand why these two opposite zodiac signs are so attracted to each other, let’s look deeper into each of their personalities using astrology.

Here's why Aries is so attracted to Virgo, per astrology:

Aries is so attracted to Virgo because Virgo’s ruling house is in the sixth.

The sixth astrology house represents good health and not only with the zodiac sign, such as the Virgo but with those who are in their lives.

They love serving those around them as a sign of respect and love, so Virgo’s will maintain their mental and physical health to do so.

Aries is one of the most physically fit of the zodiacs and Virgo brings out their inner fighter.

Aries will be attracted to Virgo because they demand the best from others.

Virgos know how to keep themselves fit and ready for action, and Aries loves this about the Virgo zodiac sign.

Per astrology, Aries’s ruling planet is Mars, the planet of action, energy, and desire, and their natural habitat is the zone of war or adventure.

This can explain why Aries can be so quick to spring into action no matter the situation, and Virgo has the resilience to take the heat of this fire zodiac sign.

This is a plus for the Virgo because they love being ahead of the game, and Aries admires this about Virgo, hence their attractiveness to one.

If an Aries' partner can get the ball moving with any situation, they will work better knowing that they have someone on the same level. Aries thrives when with a Virgo zodiac sign.

Aries loves great ideas, and Virgo has lots of wisdom and advice to give.

Per astrology, Virgo's ruling planet is Mercury, the planet of communication, and the messenger of the gods.

Virgos love to talk to everyone they meet, even if it's a random person in the grocery store. This will surely attract an Aries because they also love meeting new people! Especially if they can show off their many talents.

Aries is so attracted to Virgos because they make an incredible couple together.

Aries’ ruling astrology house is in the first. What does this mean for these rambunctious rams? Well, the first astrology house refers to the beginning of everything. First impressions, realizations of self, etc.

Virgos love people who give their all when it comes to first impressions. They seem reserved at first, but it is because they are getting a feel and read on the person they’re meeting for the first time.

So naturally, an Aries that is letting their guard down will definitely allow a Virgo to feel way more comfortable and less shy.

Virgos lead differently than others, and this leadership trait is truly admirable to an Aries.

Aries loves to lead and Virgos loves to be on the same team of the person who will lead them to victory. Aries will see that a Virgo can be a great sidekick.

Virgos are perfectionists. They will analyze every single detail of a situation and find out how well it can benefit them.

Aries’ will be attracted to this because they love acting on a whim. With someone who can help them see the good and bad of each situation, they will greatly appreciate the support.

Although Aries is known to be the leader of the pack, they will have an admiration for Virgo because they also know how to lead.

Virgos are fine with taking the passenger seat for certain destinations, so the Aries won't ever feel as though someone is trying to take their place in the front of the race.

Aries are known to be very independent. They love the challenge of every new adventure and want to show off their newly achieved accolade. It is no coincidence that Virgos are also independent people!

This will attract an Aries because they can be their own person without the extra smothering. Each zodiac sign knows they are two different people but once they join together, there is bound to be new, fun adventures.

These two zodiac signs do not seem like a match made in heaven at first glance. But it seems as though their opposite nature makes for a great power couple.

Aries, be sure to remain open-minded to the way the logical mind of a Virgo works. You will value their perfectionism and appreciate the fact they allow you to be your own person.

