Love Horoscope For Tuesday, December 15, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, December 15.

There are lots of exciting changes taking place on Tuesday.

The moon will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and we are still in the energy of the New Moon that took place on Monday.

The Moon in Capricorn makes it easier to work on love if you are in a difficult relationship but still trying to work things out.

Love can feel like it's on an adventure, as Venus changes signs.

Venus has been in detriment almost all of December, but she will leave Scorpio to enter energetic Sagittarius.

In Sagittarius, Venus displays less desire to control and more ambition to let others live their lives however they feel best.

Venus will be in Sagittarius until January 8, so we have lots of time to learn about ourselves and others during this exciting time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of higher learning, personal philosophy, and adventure. It's a great time for you to plan a vacation with your sweetheart, even if it's something local or involves the great outdoors. You can look ahead for the summer to go hiking or take a trip to a national park and rent a cabin with friends if you're single but still want to celebrate love with people that means something to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of shared resources and inheritance matters. It's a great time for you to make sure that the people you love are cared for after you are gone. You can rewrite or make your will. You might decide to purchase some sort of life insurance policy. It's a good time to select a person to manage your social media and set who you'd like to oversee it as a legacy account.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of commitment and marital partnership. It's a great time for you to take things in stride and not try to rush your love life. You may fall in love or meet someone new if you're single, and this can be a magical time for you emotionally, but with the New Moon taking place at the same time, pace yourself. anticipate all the things that can unfold for you over the next few months.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of daily duties, pets, and work. It's a great time for you to focus on the little things in life that establish trust and security. Set a routine for working out, and you can invite your partner to commit to a healthy lifestyle with you. If you're single, this is a wonderful time for adopting a pet or becoming a better pet owner with some treats and training of a new trick.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of creativity and romance. It's a great time for you to learn about what you love and to express your desires for more of those things that are sentimental to you. You might change what you find to be romantic and opt for a less possessive and more free approach to your relationship. There can be talks about a temporary breakup for you and your partner if you both feel the need to take some space for travel or for school. You may find yourself interested in exploring the world of dating in a broader sense if you're single, and date someone from a different country or who lives in another state.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of home and family. It's a great time for you to connect with your relatives that live in other states and to learn about your genealogy. You can dig into your family history and find out about your upbringing. It's a wonderful time to go through old family photos and organize them. If you haven't gotten your DNA test done yet, this can be a great time to find out your ancestry and see who you might be related to around the world after receiving the results.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of communication, local travel, and technology. It's a great time for you to take a proactive approach to stay connected. Perhaps you've gotten used to introverting due to the pandemic, but now your interests can become social. You may be ready to put your feelers out again for dating or decide that you are open to at least chatting to new people and seeing where things go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of money and personal property. It's a great time for you to make some changes in your home that set the stage for love and romance. Make your bedroom cozier with little things that make you feel like you are in a different world when you enter the room. Go for an exotic look if that's your thing.

Venus in Sagittarius can also have you in love with reading again. Invest in some books and build your own personal library.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of self and your identity. It's time to pay attention to the details and work on your beauty routine.

Make some changes to your appearance that give you a fresh look. Throw away old makeup. Pick up a few signature clothing items that you love. Get rid of anything that you know is outdated or update it with some sewing hacks. This is the time to start making changes to your life that foster a sense of self-love and self-appreciation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of hidden enemies and karma. It's a great time for you to get a bit of an attitude when it comes to people you've wanted to get out of your life but haven't had the courage to detach from. If you have toxic friendships or people that you know are not right for you, set boundaries. Unfollow their posts on social media, even if you can't get yourself to unfriend them. Click the 'do not disturb' option on your cell phone so that you only get calls when you are ready for them instead of letting your time be dominated by petty wants or things that annoy you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of friendships. It's a great time for you to start expanding your social network. Join a few groups and make a decision to participate in them. Find your tribe on community boards and get involved in conversations. You can volunteer for a charity or a hobby that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your sector of career and social status. It's a great time for you to take a proactive role in your workplace. Participate in team-building a little more. See who needs help and volunteer. If you're single, you may meet someone through your interactions and changes you make to your normal routine. If you're in a relationship, this is a great time to discuss how you can be more supportive toward one another to boost your productivity levels in the workplace, especially if you've been working remote.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.