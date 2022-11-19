20 Unique Aquarius Tattoo Ideas

By Emily Ratay — Updated on Nov 19, 2022
Photo: Pixabay, Trendify and Super Style via Canva
I've always liked the idea of people getting tattoos to represent their zodiac sign because, in my opinion, your zodiac sign is an integral part of you.
Your zodiac sign is something that can explain why you are the way you are or parts of your personality that you might not have understood before. And even if it's supposed to be fun and not too serious, a lot of people like talking about their zodiac sign.
The Aquarius zodiac sign is represented by many elements that can be included in a unique Aquarius tattoo.
Photo: Eberhard grossgasteiger, Icons8, Salbine, olgarai, MyStocks, and Super Style via Canva
RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs That Are Aquarius Soulmates
Whether you get one that simply says 'Aquarius,' the wave glyph or symbol for the water-bearer, the Aquarius zodiac constellation, or anything in between, there are just so many different designs you could choose from.
Then, you have to decide if you want black and white or color, traditional or some modifications to make it your own.
Here are the best Aquarius zodiac sign tattoo ideas so you can finally show off just how much being an Aquarius means to you.
Unique Aquarius Tattoo Ideas
1. Water-bearer tattoo
Photo: David Suarez / Unsplash
The Aquarius symbol is the water bearer, often depicted as water pouring from a chalice.
2. Aquarius flower tattoo
Photo: Chris Hardy / Unsplash
Aquarius' zodiac flower is the orchid.
3. Aquarius quote tattoo
Photo: Alex Portoraro / Unsplash
Aquarius is known for being one of the most unique zodiac signs, a trait this quote perfectly encompasses.
4. Aquarius glyph tattoo
The minimalistic Aquarius glyph is perfect for those looking for a small, yet meaningful, piece of art.
5. Aquarius ruling planet and symbol tattoo
Combine two important Aquarius elements into one beautiful tattoo.
6. Minimalistic Aquarius symbol and constellation
Trendy and meaningful.
7. Black-and-white Aquarius flower tattoo
If you're not into color in your tattoos, you can still show off the Aquarius flower, the orchid, with black-and-white ink.
7. Watercolor Aquarius glyph
Add some color to your Aquarius glyph.
8. Unique water-bearer tattoo
Combine multiple astrology elements into one Aquarius-themed tattoo.
9. Masculine water bearer tattoo
Spruce up the symbol of the water bearer with a Greek god-like addition.
10. Feminine water bearer symbol tattoo
Alternatively, add a feminine touch to the water bearer.
RELATED: Aquarius Decans: The 3 Different Types Of Aquarians & Their Personalities
11. Adventurous Aquarius glyph tattoo
You don't have to go all out astrology just because you're getting a zodiac tattoo. Consider blending your love for the outdoors with your Aquarius identity.
12. Traditional-style water bearer symbol tattoo
Traditional-style tattoos will always be in.
13. Geometric water bearer and Aquarius constellation tattoo
These two elements of the Aquarius zodiac sign blend seamlessly into the geometric style.
14. Aquarius woman tattoo
For a bigger piece.
15. Aquarius constellation tattoo
This tattoo idea also includes the Aquarius glyph as a star point in the constellation as well as the Aquarius date.
16. Floral Aquarius constellation
For a dainty, minimalistic look.
17. Skeleton water bearer tattoo
Change up the Aquarius symbol with a unique spin.
18. Aquarius tattoo for plant lovers
Tattoos are meant to reflect your own unique personality, and this one is a great twist on the Aquarius water-bearer symbol for plant lovers.
19. Straightforward Aquarius tattoo
No one will ever question your zodiac sign.
20. Simplistic Aquarius glyph and constellation
Simple linework makes for a beautiful piece.
RELATED: The Negative Personality Traits Of The Aquarius Zodiac Sign, According To Astrology
More for You:
Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment and feminism, and knows that anything is possible in the right pair of shoes. She plans on writing a non-fiction book in the future.