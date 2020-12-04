Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 5, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 5, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and the Moon spends the day in determined and proud Leo.

The Moon in Leo brings our ego to the surface.

Leo is ruled by the Sun, and it's fixed energy can make our stubborn side emerge.

For fire signs, there can be a strong determination to get attention.

If you're an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, you'll want to stand out from the crowd.

Earth signs who tend to be introverted and introspective, you may speak more about your dreams and hopes.

Air signs, Friday can be a productive time.

And water signs, whatever brought you down can seem to have disappeared, even if it's just for the day.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 5 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include Walt Disney and singer Little Richard.

You are a visionary. You believe in the impossible and aren't afraid to work hard for what you need.

You don't mind taking risks. People often can't believe what it is that you're able to accomplish.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, December 05, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of creativity.

You may crave attention and if you don't get it, you'll find a way to make it happen.

You'll want acknowledgment for the things you do, and you won't mind it if you have to push the envelope a bit to get it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of home and family.

Your pride in the family and your home can be truly felt during the next few days.

You can put extra time and attention into making sure your decorations and your personal living space look exactly the way you want it to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of communication.

You might not mean to do it, but you can be prone to hijacking conversations for the next few days.

You might not mean to talk about your things more than usual, but the fire in your third solar house can bring that out in your chatty disposition.

Try to read the room for when the light goes out in people's eyes. That can signal to you it's time to give someone else a turn to speak.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of money, and personal possessions.

You love to spend and you'll have a hard time not buying a gift for yourself when shopping for others.

In fact, if you're not careful you may spend most of your money on items you realize you want or need over the next few days.

Try to keep a lid on impulsivity, which can lead you to regret and buyer's remorse.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of identity.

You may be feeling really good about yourself and put a little more time into your daily grooming routine.

This is a good time for a hair cut or to get your nails done.

Discard old clothing that isn't really your style and replace it with things that are flashy and fun.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of the past.

You won't want to hear anything negative about people or things that you associated with in the past. In fact, this could become a real sore spot for you.

You may want to just let the past rest where it belongs and move on to bigger things.

You are eager to move forward. This is a good time for closure and getting on with the next chapter of your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of friendships, and your social side will come out.

If you've been feeling neglected by a bestie or haven't been able to hang out due to work or other responsibilities, but there's a lot to catch up on.

You'll want to share your stories and display your wit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of career and social status.

At work, you'll want to take the lead and you may feel driven to do more than is expected of you.

You may compare yourself with others, and even delight in healthy competition.

This is a great time for you to go out on a job interview.

You won't be shy about sharing your strengths with others, even without being asked.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of higher learning.

You are sharp and eager to learn. If a subject you master makes you happy, even better.

You will be the first to answer questions if you're in school.

You will be the one who doesn't mind being used as an example, in fact, you'll like it.

It's a good day for making phone calls to prospective schools or academic advisors as they will view you as an asset to their program.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of shared resources.

You are ambitious and you aren't afraid to ask for what you want.

You will likely get it, too, but remember to say thank you when gifts are received.

Even if you earn something that provides you financial benefit from someone else, watch your pride. Humbleness will go a long way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of commitment.

You are dedicated and fierce for the next few days. You will want to look your best for your significant other and expect them to do the same.

You will want to spend more one-on-one time at home with a mate.

You may even wonder what is wrong if you're not getting enough attention from your significant other.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of daily duties.

You excel in everything you do over the next few days.

You will love to stay busy and get things done. You go above and beyond what is expected of you.

You might even try to do more than you ought to just to show others that you can.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.