Love Horoscope For Saturday, December 5, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, December 5.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and our ego says to explore and adventure.

We are still under the energy of the lunar eclipse that took place during the Full Moon Lunar eclipse on Monday through the middle of the week.

The Moon spends the day in lively Leo, and our egos need to be stroked, especially by the one we love.

Venus gets thrown a lifeline on Saturday by romantic Neptune in dreamy Pisces.

This is exactly what she needs after two harsh weeks in astrology.

Neptune encourages grand illusions but it also dissipates sadness and longing.

For a few zodiac signs, this is the perfect energy for falling in love after a broken heart.

Capricorn, Aquarius, and Virgo need to be a little more cautious, however.

Taken too far, Neptune's positivity can be extreme.

So, staying grounded is important when it comes to romance on Saturday.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of dreams and imagination.

It's a wonderful time to think about the future and what you hope to share with your mate. Create a dream board for yourself or invite your significant other to write a couple's goal list for the new year.

Enjoy talking about your future as a team or what you hope to attain one day when the pandemic is over and you can do things more freely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of friendship. This is a great time to enjoy some fun and imagination with a friend.

Instead of lamenting what you don't have, encourage each other to think about the good things that you will get one day.

Perhaps you want to travel or you are hoping to have a second honeymoon or house. Boost each other up and foster hope.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of social status.

This is a great time to meet someone new through networking or at work. You may have a spark of interest in someone or something through a chance interaction.

It doesn't even have to go somewhere, but what you take away from the experience can be everything for you. Life has a funny way of changing your outlook from a tiny spark.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of learning and personal philosophy.

You are on a spiritual journey and learning through relationships is a part of that growth. Your heart may be ready to explore a new way of thinking that is timely and unexpected.

You might overhear a conversation or discover a book or movie that interests you in passing online or through a random stranger's conversation.

This can be the beginning of a fantastic eye-opening experience to carry you through the new year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of shared resources.

An angel can be there for you in a way you did not expect and a gift shows up in your life. If you have a need that seems so out of reach, try to believe in the possibilities.

Focus on love and the times where you were that angel in another person's life, and how good it felt.

Things come back around, and it's amazing to be part of the story, no matter which side you are on--as a receiver or the gifter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of commitments.

Positive illusions can be great for a relationship. You might be hypercritical about a small thing that isn't really a dealbreaker but just annoys you to no end.

Focusing on one really good character trait in your significant other can help you to overlook the fact that they don't fold the towel just right or put their clothes away at the end of the night.

You may need to remind yourself to see the good when you feel upset that things are don't your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of daily duties.

Find the beauty in the small things that you do. The ordinary often gets overlooked in the hunt for what is extraordinary.

However, the little moments can provide you with so much joy and hope, even if they aren't particularly fun or exciting.

Savor the moments. Be mindful. Count your littlest blessings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of romance and creativity.

This is a wonderful time to make a gift or to do a craft that symbolizes what you've learned to value the most this year. You can draw or make a collage of your family members.

Perhaps pen the words of a poem or bake something that you can share with the people in your life to say thank you for their support during a tough time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of home and family.

You have a strong sense of optimism and awareness at this time. You may be ready to share your heart more openly and honestly with your parents or children.

While this can be tough for others to do, Mercury in your sign makes this natural talent of yours easier to capture. Write a love note. Send a thank you card. Give the gift of your gratitude.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of communication.

Be careful not to overpromise things because you're caught up in emotion.

You might want to over-deliver and promise someone less.

Your words carry a greater impact right now, and a loved one may read much more than you realize in the things you say. =

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of money, and personal possessions.

It's amazing how you can stretch a dollar right now. Your ability to use currency can surprise even you.

You might find an amazing way to get more for what you're spending on gifts during this time.

This energy is perfect for the holidays when you're trying to make it special for your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus gets a boost of optimism from Neptune in Pisces, your sector of identity.

You have a glow about you and there's something magnetic to draw attention your way. If you're single, be prepared for more attention.

Others are receptive to the energy you're giving out. If you're married or coupled, this is a great time to build your current relationship.

Be flirty. Let your partner know that you're still interested.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.