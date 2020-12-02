Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 3, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology with a prediction for December 3, 2020.

How do you feel? What do you want?

Life is an adventure, and these are questions to answer with Thursday's tarot card reading.

On Thursday, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The Sun is in Sagittarius, the sign of the Archer.

Sagittarius reminds us that we must apply what we learn in our daily lives.

It's time to set a goal for the new year, as Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

The Leader is the go-getter of numerology.

Famous 1s include film director George Lucas and actress Sally Fields.

Even though tomorrow's horoscope presents challenges to face, there's plenty of will power to make something good happen.

The number 1 in tarot, numerology, and astrology emphasize a fresh start on Thursday.

In the tarot, the number 1 is associated with The Fool card.

The Fool is the starting point of the Major Arcana, and it's step 1 of The Fool's Journey.

The Fool is a go-getter who rushes ahead toward a goal, and you should set one for yourself, too.

Being driven is a great thing, however, there is a warning to heed, especially when the day's astrology has challenges.

Set a goal for yourself, but awareness is key.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, December 03, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Not all rules were meant to last. Something can change and you may be the impetus of this amazing growth.

Don't be afraid to make a suggestion if it seems to be sensible. Who knows?

Perhaps you see something that others don't.

By opening the conversation you teach others what they needed to know but weren't aware of yet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Spirituality paves a path and the door opens for you to explore your inner thoughts and feelings.

It's the perfect day for hiking or taking a stroll at the end after work.

Let your inner voice speak and be filled by the splendor of nature that's all around you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Someone is stabbing you in the back and you don't even realize it.

You may trust the wrong person and they presented themselves in a positive light.

But, the truth is their words were hallowed and their intentions wrong.

You will have a hard time recovering but with the help of real friends, nothing is impossible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You are being deceived. There are things that you assumed but didn't evaluate.

But there's still time to look back and review the situation to make necessary changes.

You may be fooled once, but everyone makes mistakes.

The point is to learn from this experience and realize that what comes around goes around.

Karma may lend a hand to bail you out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

It's best for you to work on this project solo.

The reason you want others to help may be driven by fear.

But, there's a reason why you aren't getting the receptivity you seek.

The Universe knows that you are able to handle this on your own.

You have all that you need within yourself. It won't be easy, but you'll grow from the experience.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You need this time of reflection so you can understand what's in your heart.

You may not see what is there right now because the noise of the world is drowning your inner voice.

But, retreat a little while. Instead of turning on the TV or calling and texting friends, get comfortable with loneliness and boredom.

You will overcome both feelings and then something amazing will happen in your spirit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You have a big heart and a huge capacity for love.

It's time to expand your friendship circle and put yourself out there a bit more than you have been doing.

You may need to muster up the courage, but don't let worry or fear of rejection hold you back.

You will discover that the world is more receptive to your presence than your fear has fooled you into believing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Little gains will start to appear and you will see that you are no longer struggling like before.

You are finally at the end of this journey, even though it will feel like you're not.

You need to let it all sink it. You're still vulnerable.

You will eventually feel safe enough to let your guards down at the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

The greatest gift you could ever give to another person is your time and your heart.

You may not feel like you have a lot of money or resources to share with people.

But you have advice, a listening ear, and both are worth way more than money.

Be generous with who you are inside as a person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You can be focused and passionate about your project or relationship.

You may be too focused right now and it's causing there to be an imbalance in the way that you do things.

You may need to see how this extreme approach has adversely affected all other areas of your life.

Maybe listen to how your family or friends complain about the way you're spending time. See if there is any merit to their words.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

You see this as a good thing, so you're rushing ahead without holding back.

The only problem is that you may not realize there are things that need to be planned out.

Mistakes happen when you don't have a game plan. Be careful. Try to have a game plan.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

If you're feeling sad and down it could be because of your thought life.

Your brain needs nourishment, too, and when it is love-starved you know it.

Give yourself a healthy dose of good things such as classical music, poetry, and beauty to boost your mind's energy.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.