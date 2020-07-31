What Is The Fool's Journey & Meaning Of Each Major Arcana Tarot Card

Do your own personal reading once you understand the deck.

The tarot was first created as a game which has become an interpretative guide due to its symbolism. You'll find lots of different cards out on the market. And if you become a real fan, you might decide to buy multiple decks and collect.

Some people keep cards just to read for themselves and use a different deck to share with friends. Others believe that you can only get tarot as a gift.

No matter how you approach the owning of tarot cards, there are 78 tarot cards in a complete deck, and 22 of them are called the "Major Arcana."

These are personal cards, and you can even pull out this set to get a personalized reading to get insight into what's going on with just yourself. The other cards outside of the Major Arcana reveal information on external circumstances.

Both sets of tarot cards are impactful for reading into your life. And each card carries symbols that represent life lessons and themes that influence your life.

It describes how you should find your inner-self and learn as much as you can about yourself so you can become a better person.

What is the Fool's journey?

Simply, the Fool's journey is a metaphor for your journey through life, and the phases and trials you'll face. This is how the Fool travels through all 22 Major Arcana cards:

This is where he learns his life lessons.

The Fool a representation of people who are leaving home for the first time in his/her life.

The Fool could be starting a new job, moving, graduating, and so on.

The Fool is brave and excited for what’s to come; the Fool goes unafraid.

The Fool’s journey is the path to finding wholeness in oneself and how to incorporate his experiences into his persona.

There are 22 cards in the deck and will portray important life lessons, so you can go on a spiritual journey to find out who you are on the inside. Because we will each find ourselves at every stage at some point in our lives.

Here are the 22 Major Arcana tarot cards explained, and the Roman numeral associated with each, so you can understand the Fool’s journey a little bit more.

0. The Fool

When you receive The Fool card, it means that you're beginning a new journey and are a risk-taker. You're a blank slate and are open to trying new things. You're filled with optimism and excitement for your adventure.

You're excited to escape the constraints of your life because you're ready to lead a simpler life. You have infinite potential and the courage to leave your life and try something new.

I. The Magician

The Magician card means for you that you have the sheer will power and desire to do anything you set your mind to.

You have this innate power to create the inner world, in which your outer world will follow. You will not hesitate to tap into your full potential and becoming the best version of yourself.

II. The High Priestess

The High Priestess card means that you're to expand your inner knowledge.

You're being called to reflect and learn about yourself through religion, nature, meditation, prayer, and spirituality. Also, you need to listen to your intuition over intellect and your conscious mind. Listen to your heart because it won’t lead you astray.

III. The Empress

When you have the Empress tarot card for your reading, it means that you're so connected to your womanhood.

You're extremely fertile and are ready to have a baby because you have the drive to nurture. The biggest thing that The Empress wants you to do is take care of yourself. This card is an indication that you are or will be pregnant soon.

IV. The Emperor

This card suggests that you need to find some sort off control, organization, and authority in your life.

The Emperor is the symbol of masculinity, which brings structure, rules, and systems into existence to bring you inner knowledge. You need to pursue your goals strategically and methodically.

V. The Hierophant

This card means for you to embrace traditions and conventions that surround you.

You're unconsciously wanting to follow pre-established traditions instead of trying some unorthodox methods.

VI. The Lovers

When you receive the Lovers card, it means that the intimacy you have with your significant other is off the charts and you're happy together.

The bond that you have is very strong, and it may lead to marriage and other close relationships. You're confident and strong as a couple, and you empower each other. You approach everything as a strong and fierce unit.

VII. The Chariot

The Chariot card means you're about to overcome some major challenges in your life by maintaining control.

You have the strength, willpower, and confidence to maintain your focus, confidence, and determination through everything you're facing. Once you have a solid plan, you will have a structured approach to ensure that you meet whatever goals you're reaching for.

VIII. Strength

When you receive this card, it means that when you're going through tough times or immense amounts of stress, you remain strong and courageous.

This shows that you're resilient and fearless, and can accomplish anything you set your mind to.

IX. The Hermit

The Hermit means that there is a lonely wanderer by themselves, where you will find the innermost knowledge of yourself. Then, you can reflect on your everyday life.

X. The Wheel of Fortune

When you receive The Wheel of Fortune card, it means you have an equal amount of good and bad times.

Like when you're riding a Ferris wheel, sometimes you're up in the sky and sometimes you're at the bottom. This follows the phases of emotions where one minute you're happy and the next you're down in the dumps.

Remember the good times so that when you're having times of stress and pain, you will remember what you had and how it made you happy.

XI. Justice

The Justice card means that you will receive the consequences of your actions sooner rather than later.

If you have wronged someone, you will have to face whatever your punishment is. If you have been the one wronged, you will receive justice.

This card ultimately means that the truth behind everything will come to light soon and there will be repercussions.

XII. The Hanged Man

When you get this card, it means you're going to be making some sacrifices in your life soon. It also means that you might need to take a break from what you're doing and put it aside.

Do something else for a while because it will help you clear your head so you can succeed.

XIII. Death

The Death card is one of the most feared cards in the Major Arcana deck. But it’s really not that bad.

This card just means that one phase of your life has ended and the next one is going to begin. It’s like you're going to close the door to the past and open the door to the future.

Even if you're scared of what’s to come, you will find that the future holds bigger and better things for you.

XIV. Temperance

The Temperance card means that when you're going through troubled, anxious, dark times, you have not fallen.

You have been calm and are someone that can help others, so you need to reflect on your priorities and then try to create a balanced life.

XV. The Devil

This card means that you're feeling trapped somehow. It could be at work, at home with your family, or in your marriage.

You need to open your eyes to the situation you're in and see if you're truly powerless. Once you realize this, you can start making positive changes in your life to free yourself from the shackles life has locked you in.

XVI. The Tower

The Tower means that you will go through some tough challenges and disasters in life. But this card is a reminder for you that change is a natural thing in life, and it's one that we must embrace.

You need to work on finding new ways to do things because what you have been doing is not working. Keep your faith; you will find what works best for you.

XVII. The Star

When you pull The Star card, it means that you have renewed your strength to carry on in life.

This card is a reminder to have faith; you will go through any challenge in life and come out still having hope and faith in yourself. Appreciate all that you have.

XVIII. The Moon

This card shows that you may be lost and in the dark, where you're unsure.

The Moon’s light will bring you clarity and knowledge that will guide you through these tough times, and into the light where you will find peace and understanding.

XIX. The Sun

The Sun represents beauty, radiance, abundance, and success. The Sun itself brings you strength and happiness.

You will fulfill your own personal goals through the Sun’s inspiration and energy. Life is very good for you right now. This card is all positively pointing towards your feelings of fulfillment.

XX. Judgment

This card is telling you to reflect and evaluate your life and your actions.

This is important for you to do because we need to understand and know ourselves inside and out to make ourselves the best we can be. You will be awakened by your own self-reflection, and any actions you take once you find yourself will change the course of your life.

XXI. The World

The World card means that the foundations of your life are going to change drastically.

You will metaphorically feel the earthquake. Then, you will feel the calmness settle over you, and you will feel whole and unified.

Your inner and outer world will be on level ground and you will feel a sense of nirvana.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers relationships, pop culture, and news topics.