Love Horoscope For Thursday, December 3, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, December 3.

2020 has been quite the year, and during your horoscope on Thursday, you may feel like the drama is unfolding in your love life on a new level.

Venus is still vulnerable while in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, only now she will be opposing chaotic Uranus in stubborn Taurus.

This makes it hard for her love light to show, no matter what zodiac sign you have, but people with Venus in Scorpio may feel it the most.

You may find this astrological tension creeps into conversations that deal with money and personal property since Taurus rules the second house in astrology.

Taurus is a money sign so material possessions and their use can find their way into the usual holiday tension.

This makes it easy to lose sight of what matters most.

On Thursday, try to be empathetic when possible.

Venus in detriment can use all the help she can get for the next few weeks in Scorpio.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love can be too hard to handle as Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus until mid-day on Saturday.

Venus in Scorpio affects your shared resource sector and Uranus your house of money.

Power struggles can erupt during this difficult transit, particularly because Mars is still in your sign, and this can evoke anger when you least expect it.

It's best to keep a pulse on how you feel while the Moon is in Cancer throughout the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, and this encourages you to make a commitment.

This can be one that you make to yourself or to another person.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in your sign, and this can awaken your wants and needs, especially how you feel about your ability to satisfy them (instead of waiting on others).

You may feel like talking about these discoveries with a friend or mate while the Moon is in Cancer throughout the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio and it speaks with Uranus.

This may not bode well with you since you truly dislike it when unresolved matters from the past rear an ugly head.

However, leaving something unsettled is not the way to go. You may have a hidden opportunity to grow from this experience.

With Mercury not in bold Sagittarius, your sector of commitment, this can give you a chance to clear the energy.

You may not realize how much of an impact this can have on a mate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your romance sector, and you may feel sparks with a friend that you did not expect. If you are single, this could be a good thing.

However, if you're married, perhaps a sign that it's time to pull back a bit and set clearer boundaries for your heart.

Mercury in Sagittarius can give you a strong sense of awareness about your routines at this time.

Check how dependent you've become on people emotionally. Rate how healthy your relationships are at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun is in Sagittarius, and so is Mercury. This is the time to be romantic, even if you're single.

Talk about romance. Surround yourself with it.

Do things that make you feel good even if you're not particularly in a romantic mood.

You don't have to be in a relationship to experience butterflies. Fall in love with life. It's so good for you to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in your friendship sector invites you to get in touch with people that you know and love.

Now that Mercury is in Sagittarius, thoughts about home and family can make you miss your roots and places you used to enjoy with people from your younger years.

What an amazing time for you to become more connected with the people that you know and love.

While the Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon is in Cancer, chances are people are thinking of you, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your money and personal possessions sector.

This is the time to really dig into what makes you feel good about your surroundings and yes, yourself.

While Mercury and the Sun are in your house of communication and short-term travel, why not take a ride to a thrift store or have a talk with an interior designer.

Revamp your bedroom to make it into something beautiful and luxurious. Make your space a place you never want to leave because you love being there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your zodiac sign, and you may be ready to make some personal changes to your appearance.

Sometimes you just need a little push in the right direction to know if a style is right for you.

This week can be great for consulting with a hair stylist or a makeup artist about a fresh, new look.

Have fun with a bestie or your partner and sample out a few new styles at home for fun, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With Mercury and the Sun in your sign, communication and your ego are highlighted.

You may feel a strong need to be heard by your partner. You could be sensitive to respect issues.

If you feel that you're not given either, you'll want to talk about it.

You have a good chance to bring these issues to the surface and resolve them. Honesty is on your side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Fairness can play a role in how well you navigate through problems that have built up through the stressful 2020 year.

You may not realize the impact that everything has had on you emotionally and now the holiday season can cause it all to be too much.

You may need to work through these problems lovingly, and while the Sun is in Sagittarius.

However, egos can clash and cause you to feel hurt.

Try to view your partner as a friend and give the benefit of the doubt when appropriate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your ruling planet, Uranus in Taurus has emphasized home and family all year, and now that Venus, the planet of love is in Scorpio, the amount of work can feel insurmountable.

However, this is not the time to bail, but instead to break your challenges into small tasks that you feel you can do.

Try not to put so much pressure on yourself. And, don't put too much pressure on your partner.

Try to work as a team and realize that it took time to get where you are now. It will also take time to fix the problems that have grown with time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

With the Moon in Cancer, your romantic side is alive and well, and while Venus is in Scorpio, you may confuse drama with adventure.

Try to keep both feet on the ground, especially now that Neptune in your sign is direct once again. Ask yourself if the butterflies you feel are good for your life.

Sometimes fear can be mistaken for love if it triggers your insecurities. Be sure to know yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.