Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 3, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 3, 2020.

We are emotional and vulnerable on Thursday, and it's important to not rush decision-making.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

The Sun represents our ego, so deep-down inside we are all ready to do something fun and adventurous.

Without the freedom to explore, some zodiac signs may feel anxious and under-the-weather.

The Moon spends the day in emotional Cancer, which brings up insecurities and a need for stability.

When the Moon is in Cancer it's home, and it expresses its soft-centered nature easily.

The Moon represents our emotions, the past, and how we react to things around us.

We may try to go back to what is known and familiar instead of waiting for change to complete.

On Wednesday, be careful not to jump to conclusions or revert to old habits just because they feel safe.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 3 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include musician Ozzy Ozbourne, actress Julianne Moore, and comedian Brendan Fraser.

You wear your heart on your sleeve. You fight for the underdog.

You have a love of people. You are charming and witty.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, December 03, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of home and family.

This is a great time to finish a few things around the home.

Do you have anything that seems to stand out and zap you of your positive energy?

Perhaps work on clearing the hallway or getting rid of clutter that makes you feel like home isn't comforting right now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of communication.

You may feel more introverted and introspective throughout the day.

It's a great time to get into a spiritual practice if you have not started one.

Let your introverted side get its fix and do something quiet.

Read a book. Cook something you love. Let silence be a friend for one night and rest.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of money.

This is a great time to invest in things that provide you a sense of comfort.

Buy a weighted blanket to warm you in the night.

Think of snuggly things that give you a cozy, sense of security during the winter months.

It's a great time to look at your investments as part of an extension of yourself.

Replace old clothing items and get something new to spark confidence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of identity.

This is a great time to evaluate how you feel and to be more in touch with your emotional energy.

Update your profile photo. Wear red. Make a promise to yourself that you'll eat right and exercise a bit more.

Start writing your new year's resolutions. Plan ahead for 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of karma.

You may remember old things that people did that were painful, but this is no time to drown in the past.

You will want to rise above it and start paving a better future for yourself.

Do what you would do if that thing hadn't happened. Try something new.

Break the pattern of negativity by feeding good things into your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of friendship.

Connect with your best friend and plan a fun activity to try together.

Maybe tonight can be a s'more night.

Perhaps you can schedule a last-minute Zoom meeting where you are all able to talk about the things you have planned.

Pick out and schedule your e-cards for the holidays.

Update your birthday calendar so, in 2021, you don't miss someone's special day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of career, and social status.

This is a great time to evaluate your strengths and weakness so that you can work on them diligently.

This month may be a great time to hire a mentor or to work with a career coach.

Maybe you want to start a new business or be a coach yourself.

Check into your opportunities to see what feels right for you during the month of December.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of higher learning.

This may be the time to sign up for a class to learn more about astrology, the esoteric or any subject you feel drawn to.

You are ready to gain greater knowledge during this time.

Look at where you want to be spiritually and pick up a book that seems to cry out to you to be read.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of shared resources.

A male figure or family member may be there to help you through a difficult time.

You may not expect to be pleasantly surprised by what happens in your life.

But a need may be fulfilled in an amazing way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of commitment.

This is an amazing time for you to look at your love life and to see if you are ready to take things to the next level.

If you're single, perhaps you will meet someone through a friend or even at work.

Let yourself be open to the possibilities. Don't be afraid to let your heart love again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of daily duties.

It's an amazing day to get those little chores you've neglected completed.

Perhaps you'll have a productive day and the weekend will be cleared so you can enjoy time with your family and friends.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of creativity.

It's a great time to go out and take amazing photos with your phone to share with your friends.

See if you can capture the moon or maybe you might spot a beautiful rainbow that would look great on your Instagram profile.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.