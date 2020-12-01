Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 2, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 2, 2020.

On Wednesday, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which brings attention to the Temperance tarot card.

Temperance and Sagittarius are about managing your resources and time effectively, which we should all strive to do!

The Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, where it rules and expresses its emotional nature easily.

Cancer relates to the Chariot tarot card, which is about overcoming obstacles, but we must choose our battles wisely.

The numerology of the day brings us to the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

The Humanitarian encourages us to help others, but tomorrow's horoscope and astrology forecast emphasize that we need to also help ourselves.

Let us heed the warning. Get the rest you need.

Nourish your body, and when you help someone try to make sure that it does not come at a cost you're not ready to pay.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, December 02, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Are you looking for a problem?

You may feel overly critical because you're tired or feeling unsatisfied with another area of your life.

Check yourself. Is this situation really a dealbreaker for you?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Take a break. If you feel like you can't do anymore it could be that you are pushing yourself too hard.

You might think that the holidays require more of you, but what if it needs to be less?

What if you're all that you're doing really misses the point and you need to slow down?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Why are you waiting for what you want? If you're thinking about it, then work toward it.

You have a goal, right? Do all you can to reach it. It's not impossible.

Perhaps you just haven't found the key to unlock the door you want to see open.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Count your blessings. You have been given a gift of time, so use it well.

Don't squander it by being on the phone or spending all your free time on social media.

Get fully present. You don't know what you can have until you go out and find it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Be strong. You may be looking for someone else to be the hero in your life, but what if you're all that you need?

You could be setting your sight on people or places that will not satisfy you because the purpose of these obstacles are for you to grow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Drop the ice cream. Try not to eat your feelings at the end of the day.

You may not like what's going on but drowning beneath a bowl of your favorite dessert won't make it better.

Apply your energy toward solving the problem, not making a new one that you'll regret causing later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many skills and positive attributes that it can be hard to know what to focus your energy on first.

Pick the lowest hanging fruit. What is it that you enjoy the most? What brings you the greatest joy?

Do that one thing that you would do for free if you're still unsure what the answer is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Life can get complicated. Then, there are times when you're the one making it so.

You may not even realize that your behavior is sabotaging your progress.

Ask yourself if your friend was doing the same thing you are if you would give them advice and ask them to stop.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Don't stop until you've reached your dream of financial stability.

Little setbacks only mean that you're not there yet, but you will be.

Remember that nothing worthwhile is ever gained without effort. Stay persistent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Keep your eyes and ears open for hidden opportunities.

Stay alert. Read package labels.

Don't toss out flyers before you've read through them.

The one thing you want and need could come to you but in a way that you didn't expect. Be aware.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Sometimes, goodbye is a gift.

People disagree for all sorts of reasons, but love is there hidden beneath the strife.

You may not be able to coexist, but you can decide to live in peace by being apart for a bit until the negative energy is worked through, if at all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Life's responsibilities feel heavy now.

You might be so tired. You may even wonder if it's easier to just throw in the towel and quit.

All successful people have felt this way.

The difference is that they didn't stop before they reached their end goal. They kept going on as you should too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.