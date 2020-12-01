Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 2, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 2, 2020.

Wednesday is perfect for prayer, yoga, writing, and exploring your emotions.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, where it rules.

The Moon is home in Cancer, and it opens the door to emotional insight and spiritual intuition.

Processing how we feel isn't easy on Wednesday due to dynamics out of our control.

The Moon communicates with dynamic Uranus in Taurus all-day

Projection can take place.

We may perceive areas of control within our world that causes disruption and disorder.

We may desire to break free from carnal comforts that provide a false sense of security.

The Moon in Cancer encourages all zodiac signs to search for fulfillment in spiritual ways.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, December 02, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of home and family.

You'll long for things that provide some comfort and familiarity. Pick up the ingredients for your favorite comfort meal.

It's time to channel some energy toward things that remind you of home. Baking, decorating, and songs that you love.

This will provide some comfort to you; the greatest things in life are free.

The Moon will harmonize with Uranus in Taurus, your money sector. So, life can feel a little chaotic at times, perhaps in your financial department.

Don't get discouraged! Put on the rose-colored glasses. Surround yourself with what you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of communication.

Your inner voice may speak loud and clear to you over the next few days.

Since Cancer is home to the Moon, you may be drawn to what's spiritual.

Play classical music or jazz. If you love Gregorian chant music, enjoy!

This is a great time for intimate conversations or just saying something sweet and sincere to the person that you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of money, and personal possessions.

This is a great time for you to work on investing in things that you care about. Invest in your home.

Beautify it. Do things that give you a sense of comfort.

Light candles. Add some greenery to your front walk-in area.

What does this holiday season mean to you, if anything at all? Make it special, even if you're not exactly in the spirit of the season.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of identity.

Do things that bring you more in tune with your core energy. Recharge your batteries in some way.

Treat yourself to some pampering. Take a moon bath or enjoy a nightly walk with the dog.

Enjoy a mini spa day at home and give yourself a much-needed pedicure.

Take care of areas that you've been neglecting. Make sure you're hydrated and rested.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of hidden things and karma.

This is a good time to rediscover what you love in life and to avoid contentious topics that are upsetting to you. Focus on good things.

Fill your life with love and laughter, even if you're not truly feeling good right now. Aim to find peace and happiness in the little things.

Don't let your energy be aimed toward negativity. Do what brings your heart hope.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of friendships.

This is a wonderful time to think of ways to bring you and your friends closer.

Either by sharing funny memes or pictures of your adventures with family across the miles.

You might want to snap a photo of something that you both have in common and share it with a memory.

This is a great time to demonstrate the joys of friendships with your loved ones even if you live far apart.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of career, and social status.

This is a good time to speak with authority figures and to have a meeting if needed.

Something may change in a positive way as the Moon harmonizes with miraculous Uranus in Taurus.

You may discover a talent you had out of a responsibility you were given.

A promotion or a job offer can come to you. If you're looking to make a career-switch, apply for jobs.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of higher philosophy.

This is a good time to study history and review things about politics that you find perplexing.

If you've unplugged over the last few days, catch up by scanning your favorite news source.

The Moon will harmonize with Uranus, your relationship sector, and this can create tension without meaning to do so.

Try to avoid chatting with friends or family about matters that you know stir up strife.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of shared resources.

Something that has been saved or reserved just for you can come to you during this week.

You might get a refund check or perhaps a payment will come through that you've been waiting on.

This is a good time to apply for home loans or for a mortgage refinance if you're looking to buy a place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of commitment.

This is a great time to reaffirm your love of a hobby, passion project, job or even a person.

You may make a special connection with a business partner and decide to collaborate on a project that you both love.

If you have some things on your plate that are time robbers so that you can enjoy quality time in other areas of your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of creativity, romance, and play. It's the perfect time to do a craft that you've always wanted to try.

Let your homebody and homemaking skills come out and express themselves.

Plan a simple evening that gives you ample time to relax and enjoy some rest and relaxation.

Order in a pizza and start a new family tradition.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of communication.

This is a wonderful time to send out your holiday greeting cards with a handwritten note.

If you love to let people know what they mean to you, the next few days are perfect for wearing your heart on your sleeve.

If you have elderly parents or grandparents and don't know what to gift this month, write a meaningful thank you letter and share your gratitude for them.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.