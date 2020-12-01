Love Horoscope For Wednesday, December 2, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, December 2.

Our feelings guide the way during Wednesday's love horoscope when the Sun in Sagittarius encourages us to learn and to grow in emotional maturity.

The Moon in cardinal Cancer squares Chiron in Aries. Both tell us to, "Learn from your feelings."

There's a lot of emphasis on water and emotional energy on Wednesday.

Venus is in Scorpio, a fixed water sign, and it speaks with Neptune in Pisces, a mutable water sign.

With three planets in water elements, they work together to build up our desire to learn and grow from our emotional experiences.

We are learning to take our dreams and move them toward reality.

With Neptune direct in Pisces, illusions depart and the hard work begins.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, December 02, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Neptune direct spends the day in Pisces, your sector of dreams, and hidden things.

You are so close to realizing your visions of love. You have to be real with yourself; however.

There are some secrets you need to deal with and they could be your obstacles to love.

Try writing things down that you know have not been addressed. Pay attention to your own self-sabotaging behaviors.

If you speak negatively with yourself about your feelings, learn why. This is the time for you to heal and move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in your sector of relationships and she speaks with Neptune in your sector of friends.

This can be a time when you realize a friendship is more inhibition to your love life than a help.

It may be time to set a boundary or to look at how things are affecting your partner if you have one.

If you're single, are your friends blocking you from finding true love?

If you're hanging around a crowd that you know isn't ideal for your future, it could be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Neptune spends the day in your friendship sector, where it helps to dissolve false hopes or beliefs about people.

You may have developed an unhealthy attachment to a person that holds you back from your true destiny.

Neptune speaks with Venus in your romance sector. Is there someone who plays the role of a partner, but refuses to commit?

Neptune may help give you the courage to end your waiting and open your heart to other options with someone who will take your love seriously.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your ruling planet, the Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign, but it's not smooth-sailing in the communication department.

The Moon speaks adversely with Mercury who has just entered honest Sagittarius, your sector of wellness, and daily habits.

Conflicts and disagreements can arise between you and a partner.

You may not be on the same page with how you do things. Perhaps now isn't the best time to bring it up.

Get to know yourself first and then take a gentler approach.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of romance, and it harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your adventure sector. You need to explore life as if there is no tomorrow.

You are being called to try new things and let your outgoing side out and play.

If you've felt cooped up due to the pandemic, try to break the pattern by getting in touch with your expressive side.

Go sleigh riding or put lights up around your patio to usher in the energy of the holiday season.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury spends the day in your sector of home and family, making this a time to stay in touch with people that you love.

You may receive some good news through a relative, too. Mercury communicates with the Sun in your house of shared resources.

You could get a gift out of the blue from a distant relative, friend, colleague or partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your ruling planet Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your house of money, and personal possessions.

Venus activates your desire to make your house cozier and more welcoming.

Habits and routines become an important part of this process for you.

Make spaces that encourage you to let your guard down and feel right for you.

Small adjustments that make your home a place you love can really do the trick.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A dream can bring something to the surface that you're feeling but uncertain about.

Your ruling planet, Pluto is in your communication sector, which makes you more receptive to change.

Pluto will be in communication with Neptune, which is in your sector of romance.

Change can be slow. You may become aware that your needs aren't being met.

Perhaps you may realize you need for greater intimacy in love.

This is a wonderful time to challenge your beliefs about romance and love so that you can get the most out of your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun continues to be in your zodiac sign all month, and it communicates adversely with your ruling planet, Jupiter.

What you want and what you need can feel out of reach.

Perhaps you feel spiritually bankrupt lately. Maybe you need a spiritual renewal. Taking a break from the noise can be helpful to you.

You might want to ask your partner for more me-time so you can get to know yourself better once again.

Internal conflict can be a signal that you're ready for spiritual healing that comfort hid from you until now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury spends the day in your house of karma and the past.

This brings many thoughts and feelings up to the surface for you to work on and identify.

But, you may still resist change, and Saturn, your ruling planet may not be helpful at this time.

Saturn communicates in harmony with Mercury, which can stabilize your feelings but it can also lead you to not see yourself when needed.

Being aware can help you more than you realize at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus is in your sector of work and career, and you are in a good place to get things done.

However, problems at home can continue to disrupt what you'd like to be a productive time in your life.

This is a good time to lean on friends who love you. The Sun in Sagittarius encourages you to be open about what you're going through with your besties.

If you're going through a tough time, let someone be a sounding board. That's what friendships are for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury and the Sun spend the day in your sector of social status.

You may want to be recognized for who you are and say so.

This can be a challenging time for you if you feel like your significant other isn't proud of you.

If you've not met your partner's friends or family and feel excluded, this is a time to talk about your feelings and try to find out why.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.