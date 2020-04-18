Why Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius Have Strong Work Ethic

All hail the greatest signs that exist!

Which zodiac signs have the best work ethic? You might be surprised to discover that air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius are the best people to have in your business or work team.

What is work ethic?

It's a person who is dedicated to serving others, putting in the time and using high intelligence, a witty yet charming personality to achieve goals.

When we think about zodiac signs and horoscopes, we think about the personality traits that follow.

For example, Aries' are naturally driven to be independent and the first to take hold of a task.

Can you imagine companies asking their applicants to include what your zodiac signs is?

It seems a bit unfair, but maybe it serves a higher purpose than being just "unfair."

Our birthdates are way more important than we think.

Even if you are not an avid zodiac sign enthusiast, or you may not even believe half of what these things say, it is undeniable that some of the traits are a huge coincidence.

If you're anything like me, you probably searched up your compatibility with another zodiac sign when you were younger.

Zodiac signs and horoscopes go beyond just compatibility and birthdates. Astrology gives us insights into how we go about our day to day lives.

Three horoscopes make the best employees — air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

These three signs are all about knowledge, action, communication and tons of amazing ideas!

Each air sign holds different sets of qualities, but when it comes down to work ethic and how each zodiac interacts with their employers, they are all about the same motivations.

Here's why these three air signs have such amazing work ethic, per astrology:

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you love to experience new things in all walks of life.

You also love to take on multiple responsibilities because it helps boost your self-esteem!

You are hardworking and go at your own pace, but you do not shy away from working with others and accepting any bit of help you can get.

Beware, you will become easily bored if you are given tasks of the same nature day after day.

If an employer can keep up with your flightiness, they will have one of the best workers!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini's are the most communicative sign of the group. You can adapt to many settings and do well with multitasking.

Just like the Aquarius, your minds are on the go 24/7 and need constant stimulation.

You love to meet new people in the workplace and are great at working in teams.

As long as your workload is entertaining and interesting, Gemini, you will get the job done in style!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Everyone in the office loves this sign because of its charm and vivacity.

Libra's are constantly on the hunt for balance in life, and this can transfer well into the workplace.

Although highly indecisive, Libra's are very creative and can exceed any expectation that is imposed on them.

You might be overthinkers, but this can be a great tool while you are working because the outcome will be detailed and thorough.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, relationships, and music.