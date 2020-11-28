Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 29, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 29, 2020.

The Sun is in Sagittarius. The Moon will be Taurus entering Gemini at 11:15 a.m. EST.

While the Moon is in Taurus it harmonizes with growth-oriented Jupiter at 3:00 a.m. EST.

If you wake up at that time, your heart may be full of dreams and your mind may try to talk you out of them.

It's a good time to set a dream journal near by to jot down notes so you don't forget what you felt during that magical time.

The Moon will oppose Mercury a few hours later. Avoid sending rushed good morning texts to someone that you know you should not be speaking to.

Take advantage of the Moon harmonizing with Saturn who sets smart limitations when needed.

Keep the phone on airplane mode and promise to keep your thoughts to yourself until after the Moon enters Gemini.

Void of course hours are not ideal for starting new things, and breaking silence on a relationship falls into that category.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If November 29 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of communication.

It's a great day for writing, having a Zoom meeting or figuring out a complicated problem that needs to be solved quickly.

The Moon in Gemini can give you a desire to try new things. Your curiousity can be ignited.

If you have a project or plan you need to conduct research for. Today and tomorrow are perfect for online activities.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of money. It's the perfect time to plan a budget or to review your spending habits.

If you haven't pulled your annual credit report, this is the time to do it.

The Moon in your second house also helps you to see things that you may have missed while making a financial plan.

If you have the time, check out online activity for credit cards and your bank account in the event something odd is on there and you need to get it resolved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of identity.

This is a great time to decide if you want to renew your identity theft protection.

You can also use the day's energy to update portfolios, change passwords and to get your driver's license renewed.

You will want to make sure that anything that identifies you in an account or online is up-to-date.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of karma and hidden things. This is a great time to explore your options.

You may have thought something you wanted was out of reach or unavailable, but now it's listed on ebay or perhaps at your favorite store.

You can use this time to clear your history on the computer or to delete numbers on your cell phone that you never call (and never will). Take time to wipe your slate clean today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of friendships. It's a good day for you to connect with friends via text or phone call.

If you have underused your LinkedIn profile, why not log-in to accept any connection requests.

You can deactivate any social media accounts that you find unhelpful, too.

If you have a friends list you're unhappy with on Facebook, it's a good day to purge or unfollow contacts you prefer not to engage with or view their streams.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of career and social standing. It's a good day to do a personal evaluation of your goals and aspirations.

If you are a personal planner person, you might want to order yours for the upcoming year.

If you have been meaning to find a new line of work, take time to update your resume and cover letter.

It's a great day to take assessments on Indeed for areas that you feel proficient in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of learning and education. Entice your curiousity.

You don't have to go to college to take a course online. There are lots of free classes available for you to explore on Khan Academy.

Even Harvard offers some classes for free.

If you've felt the need to stimulate your brain or want to learn a foreign language or even computer coding, take advantage of what's there for you to try without leaving the house or spending money.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of shared resources.

You may have to be creative but there may be things in your home that you can use for a DIY project.

You might be able to borrow what you don't have or invite a friend to do an exchange.

If you're decorating the house or doing some cooking, maybe see if what you have but don't want can be helpful to a friend.

Ask them if they have something you need. Perhaps you'll get a barter and trade.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of commitments.

You may feel like you are ready to take the leap of faith and jump into something you want to do with both feet.

You may not have to think things over any more. The stars are aligned and your mind and heart are too.

You're ready to take the next step in a love relationship or something that involves a long-term commitment.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of routines.

Not all routines are meant to be kept exactly as they are.

You may decide to change the status quo and how you do something by buying some new technology. You don't have to always do things the old way.

Save time if you can buy spending money on an item that makes your lifestyle easier.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of creativity.

You might enjoy doing something with your hands that is also artful and fun.

Maybe instead of buying gifts for everyone do something homemade and meaningful.

If you know how to paint, sew or crochet, a handmade item can be even more meaningful than what you can buy in a store.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of home and family.

Schedule your next Zoom call so that you can stay in touch throughout the holiday season.

Perhaps you can dine with one another a few times a week and stay close even if you're social distancing through the winter.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.