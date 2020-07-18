A Guide To The Major Aspects In Astrology — And What They Mean For Your Life

It's not just the stars and moon that guide us.

Astrology is broken up into numerous planetary aspects that differ in the mathematical degree of separation between two planets.

Often times, we split them into two groups, Minor and Major astrology aspects, but it’s also about common versus uncommon. This is the difference between having a pebble in your shoe versus a stone — just because one is bigger or more obvious doesn’t mean that small pebble won’t be noticeable.

When we look at the meaning of astrology in our lives, we can see that it’s not the stars and moon that control us and our lives; rather, they align in such a way to give us opportunities and possibilities that we then get to decide what to do with... or not.

While the Minor aspects of astrology represent our internal world and changes that occur to our emotional and mental, the Major aspects in astrology tend to deal more with our actions, choices, and those that impact our physical world.

This means that while we might have personality clashes, feeling changes, or moments of epiphanies with the Minor aspects, it likely will stay just that, whereas the Major aspects are what propel us forward into growth, so it’s not only our internal world that looks different, but our outer world as well.

In addition to the Major aspects, there are a few other astrology components that end up affecting the energy we feel and work through in more major and dramatic ways. Looking at all of it together can help us get a better idea for what to expect with different transits, even if that can vary slightly.

For instance, a planetary sign change is a Major aspect, such as Mars into Pisces, but that shift will look different depending upon which sign a planet is going into. So, while we know it will affect certain areas of our lives, it differs slightly depending on the specifics.

Which astrology component affect the energy in our lives?

Astrology 'Seasons'

When we think of an astrology season, it means which sign the Sun is currently transiting through. Often times thought of as our birthday month, it affects more than just those born under the current sign.

For instance, while those who are Taurus will feel their own solar return during the months of April to May, all of us will be affected with a more grounded and loving nature.

The Sun being the center of our solar system is representative of our ego and how we move with our external lives. So, depending upon which zodiac sign we’re currently moving through, we feel those general qualities take precedence or focus.

Planetary Sign Changes

While not traditionally a Major aspect, this is one of the transits in astrology that has the greatest effect on our lives, both personally and even collectively.

Think of how Venus affects our love lives, depending upon the sign that she's transiting through, versus how Saturn and Uranus end up changing entire lives during their transits.

While each planet represents something unique, think of Mercury and his realm of communication; each sign changes what the core meaning of the planet represents. So, Mercury in Virgo, one of Mercury's home placements, would be vastly different than in the emotional sign of Pisces.

Being aware of what the planets mean and the effects they have in the different signs can help us navigate the various areas of our lives with greater ease.

Moon Cycles

While the Moon Cycles are not something newly of interest to humankind, there's a resurgence of it within our mainstream society where we’re seeing more people recognize and celebrate both the Full and New Moons, with ceremonies or even just awe.

Traditionally, the cycles of the moon were important because of farming and fertility. Just like there are 13 full moons per year, so too is that the average number of menstrual cycles that women experience.

Full moons are a time to celebrate the fullness, to reap the harvest, and enjoy all that has come to fruition; new moons are a time to plant new seeds, to manifest and set intentions.

But moon cycles don’t move in two-week cycles per month; rather, in six-month cycles. So, what we plant and intend during our Taurus New Moon in April, we will be able to reap the benefits come the Taurus Full Moon in October.

When we come to understand the patterns of the moon, we also come to understand that each moon has its own purpose. We can be better in tune with the world around us once we implement this balance in our own lives.

What are the Major aspects in astrology?

Conjunction

A conjunction means that two or more planets are within 10 degrees of one another, essentially blending their energies. When this happens, depending upon the planets affected, we could see great benefit to our own lives.

For instance, if a conjunction of Mars and Venus occurred, we could feel great motivation to go after what we truly love.

Usually speaking, there isn't a bad side to this aspect; however, depending on different factors — such as other transits, or even our own personal mental state — we could see challenges around this blending of energies.

Sextile

A sextile is defined as two planets that are within 60 degrees of one another, creating positive energy and circumstances that can lead to growth.

Because this is one of the Major aspects in astrology, this opportunity will lead to actual physical manifestations and direction changes within our lives.

This is the point at which we are given a chance or decision to speak our truth, and because of that we act in our own lives. This can look like a job offer, a chance to move, or even someone wanting to pursue things romantically.

But the sextile also connects to past karma, and tells us that the opportunities we get to deal with (or enjoy) are those that we previously planted the seeds to with our prior decisions and behavior.

There's no negative or challenging energy with this transit, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will translate to being easier, either.

Square

Everyone dreads this aspect because it can be challenging. But squares are also necessary.

A square is defined by two planets being within 90 degrees of one another, which creates a stressful aspect. But this is also the moment of climax, the point at which during a movie where all seems lost and we’re wondering what will happen next.

A square builds that tension so that action has to be taken, one way or another. We get to choose.

A square also shows us that if we don’t take action, that doesn’t mean some kind of action won’t be taken. This is an excellent transit for getting things done or breaking up our stagnancy in all areas of our lives, even if it seems a bit scary at first.

Trine

A trine is defined by two planets that are within 120 degrees of one another, which creates a positive and beneficial aspect. This is because they’ve essentially teamed up to take on one obstacle together, which means that we can find greater success in our lives and even greater peace.

For instance, if there was a trine between Uranus and Mars, it would enable us to pursue the changes we needed to incorporate into our lives so we could have a more favorable outcome.

This is a great transit for give and take, meaning that we can also experience more balance in whatever we’re working through, as well as ourselves.

Opposition

With an opposition transit, it’s exactly how it sounds. This is when two planets in two different signs opposite or are at odds with one another, classically defined as being 180 degrees apart.

With this transit, balance is not given like it is with a trine; in fact, it's more likely to make us more aware of what isn’t in balance overall. This will look like a tug of war or being pulled between two ideas or options in life.

Many times, when faced with an opposition, it’s actually a moment of immense growth in which we’re being asked to look at how we did things, and how we want to do them now.

In this case, the opposing effect of this transit can also lead us to dialogue, healing and discussing what the issue is with others (specifically, a romantic partner) so we can build a greater sense of balance together.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.