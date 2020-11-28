Love Horoscope For Sunday, November 29, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, November 29.

Some days are more stressful than others, and this Sunday there may be plan changes you did not expect that can be explained by astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and it highlights fun and adventure.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Gemini, and we are ready to enjoy music, quality conversations, and city travel.

But, Pluto throws in a curve ball as it squares the Sun all day.

Pluto emphasizes transformation but this can translate into a change of heart, a desire to fight or a need to create space where things feel out of hand.

The Sun pulls back from what the Moon feels, so we may not even learn from the experience, although we should try to.

There may not be any logic to a situation on Sunday due to the Sun's relationship with Uranus in Taurus, too.

Try your best not to eat your feelings or become too enticed by sensual pleasures as a means of drowning confusing.

Instead, do you best to pivot. Sometimes, in love, things don't always make sense.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of adventure.

You may be ready to play and have fun, but life can throw a curve ball and create a pivot in plans.

The Sun will square Pluto in Capricorn, your work sector. You may be called into work or have an offer to cover for a fellow employee.

Or, you could become so caught up with chores that need attending to around your home that you decide it's better to wait for another day to go out and do other things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your money sector and it will oppose your ruling planet Venus in Scorpio, your relationship house.

You may feel stressed out about shopping for your loved ones at the moment.

However, no matter how you feel, you can find a creative solution by talking it over with your partner.

Perhaps you can plan an event or vacation instead of elaborate gift giving.

If there's tension around travel plans due to covid, try to smooth things out with a compromise you both feel good about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of relationships.

This is the time to meet new people and to build a better bond with people that you love. But love is not always easy and there may be tension over shared resources.

Pluto will square the Sun all day, and dynamics that you didn't anticipate can manifest without due cause.

Try not to be reactive. If you can, take a wait and see mentality and table conversations that can wait until this astrological bump in the road has passed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your karma sector.

You may be sensitive to things of the past, and you could even be the one to bring something up if you're not over it.

The Moon will communicating in a conflicting manner with Venus as well.

Venus in Scorpio brings a desire for romance, but this may not be the type you want.

You may have an X reach out to you, and it can be confusing.

Try to really look into your heart and see the truth behind your interaction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of romance and play.

You are really open to having a good time, but perhaps you may not want to pay the cost.

The Sun will speak with Pluto in Capricorn, and you could change your mind about what you are willing to do for fun.

If it's out of your budget or too risky, you could opt out.

You may even decide that due to covid, you'd rather just hang out at home and not give into peer pressure this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of communication.

It's a great time for sweet nothings and saying what you really feel.

Mercury speaks with Jupiter and it can empower you to say things you ordinarily would not say.

On the extreme side of things, you will want to keep yourself in check when it comes to gossip, especially around family.

You might not mean to say too much about a matter but you could during this aspect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of money.

Things are dramatic right now as Venus speaks with Uranus in Taurus.

You will want to look at the big picture to see who is taking responsibility for what.

You may find that you are able to handle more than you anticipated, and perhaps resources can come to you, but you will not know exactly when or if you can depend on them long term.

Venus also communicates with the Moon in Gemini, your sector of learning.

You may want to ask your partner for advice or see if they can give you guidance in an area that they have more experience than you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, shared resource sector.

You have a lot on your plate, and someone close may offer to help you manage it all.

The Gemini Moon will harmonize with Mars in Aries, your sector of wellness and daily responsibilities. So taking help is a great idea!

Chances are, you will have plenty on your mind that can prompt you to feel anxious about the day. You'll want to keep track of your time in order to use it wisely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of money.

Jupiter harmonizes with Mercury in Scorpio, your house of karma. If you've been good, the Universe may reward you for it.

This can be a great time of financial growth for you and your partner.

You may feel like buying a lottery ticket together to see if you win.

You may find yourself interested in trying out a holiday raffle just for luck.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturn is in your house of identity, and it is working with Pallas an asteroid that is also in your sign at this time. If you have to solve a problem in your relationship, this is a great week for you to address it.

You may be able to be strategic and get to the bottom of a problem that has caused problems.

Saturn also works with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of friendships.

This is a great time to bounce ideas off of a friend and hear what their experiences have been to get new ideas and a fresh perspective.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Uranus is in Taurus, your sector of home and family, and this has been an uncertain time for your love life on many levels.

Uranus will struggle with Venus in Scorpio all day, so you may find it necessary to focus on work and put romance on the backburner for now.

There can be some dynamic changes related to your social status. You may even be on the brink of positive opportunity if you play your cards right.

So, put priorities in order. Sometimes love may have to take second place for it to be first later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Neptune turned direct yesterday, and now things are starting to clarify for you in many areas of your life.

The Moon will harmonize with Neptune to encourage positive interactions with family members.

This can be a good time to discuss future plans even if they seem impossible to accomplish right now.

Mercury will harmonize with Neptune, too. So, discovery is a great thing to participate in.

Look up what you want to learn more about, especially if it helps you and someone you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.