Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 29, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 29, 2020.

We all want to be powerful in our own way, and with Sunday's numerology, we have a chance to turn a negative into a positive worthy of capitalizing on.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, The Power house.

You may not have an 8 Life Path Number, but you can still make good use of Sunday's energy.

With the Sun in Sagittarius, you can dive deeply into learning and persona exploration.

Sagittarius season is perfect for evaluating your life's philosophy.

The Moon will leave Taurus to enter inquisitive Gemini.

What you feel you can learn and grow from, too.

Sunday paves the way for a change in mindset.

So, check out books that give you something to mentally munch on.

Maybe you want to learn more about the esoteric.

You can explore the tarot as a personal practice.

You might even want to check out the connection between tarot, numerology, and astrology to see how it works for yourself.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

What worries you most?

Things can feel like they are slightly out of control in the world around you, but at the end of the day, you are the only person who dictates your reaction to life.

You may feel powerless right now, but the truth is that you own your thoughts and your feelings.

You can build your confidence up or tear it down. the choice is yours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You love helping people, but you may not know where to start. The Universe knows.

It speaks in whispers. You will want to hear what it has to say.

To hear something spoken straight to your heart, you need to get quiet too.

How's your spiritual practice? After a busy week it's time to return to that inner peace that only comes from within.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Whew! This was a long week, wasn't it?

You have been busy putting out fires and solving problems. Some of these problems aren't even your own.

Call it a day and get in some me-time. You deserve some pampering and self-care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Are you feeling tired? There's a lot going on this holiday season.

You have made lists for your lists. You aren't really alone with all that there is to do.

Why not see if someone in your family can help shoulder the workload?

Maybe you can have someone take turns with watching the kids or doing some of the shopping.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Believe in yourself. A victory is sure even if you feel like the journey is taking longer than it should. Be consistent.

Even if you don't feel that things are getting better, doing what you need to do each day will still produce the same result.

Sometimes you have to ignore your fears and strive to be bettter each day even while you're afraid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Do you need a helping hand? You may not feel good about asking someone to help you, but there's no shame in admitting that you need assistance.

You like when people ask you for help, right?

Imagine how good it feels when you let someone be there for you, too. It's what friends are for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Are you worried about someone close to you?

You may not know the perfect thing to say to make a problem any better. Just be there.

Try to show you are ready to listen. Life is easier when you have a loving person by your side to go through difficult moments.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

What does your heart say? Knowing how to plan your future can be confusing. You may wonder how things will work out.

You might not even know what is the right direction to take, especially if you're doing something no one you know has ever done.

Try to visualize your end goal. Knowing where the ending of this journey is meant to be can help you to clarify your next steps.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Enjoy yourself. Life is full of ups and downs, so roll with it.

Try to find the good in each high you experience.

When you have to go through a low point, find the lesson. You can learn from both.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Manage your time. You can be an effective leader when you keep tabs on how you spend your time.

Moments can be easily absorbed in things that add up to nothing of substance if you're not mindful.

It's tedious to be a clockwatcher, but when you want to be productive, you need to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Knowing what you want makes it easier to decide how to get it.

But if you aren't sure what you want, start making a list of what you don't.

You can use the process of elimination to help narrow down your options.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient with yourself. Thinking too much is going to drive you mad.

Instead of wondering if you should have done one thing or another, just accept your actions.

You can't undue them, but you can choose to make things better by taking each moment as it comes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.