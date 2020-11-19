Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 20, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 20, 2020.

Friendships are where it is at as the Moon spends the day in Aquarius, which rules the house of friends.

Tomorrow's horoscope encourages all zodiac signs to befriend, network, socialize, and to meet new people especially online.

The Moon in Aquarius is quietly innovative and unique. Friday is the perfect time for writing and working on scientific projects.

The Moon pushes us to step outside of our comfort zones when it squares Uranus, the ruler of Aquarius early in the day.

Uranus is in Taurus, and this planet is electric, so anticipate shocks, surprises, and changes that are necessary for your growth.

Uranus is often referred to as the planet of the miraculous, so a miracle can happen for some zodiac signs.

The Moon squares Mercury in Scorpio, too. This aspect can bring secrets to the surface especially among colleagues.

Perhaps a project or task will need to change direction because of new data that comes in.

Drive and determination are found in partnerships due to the Moon's relationship with Mars in Aries.

If you need a cheerleader to help you push through, rely on your friends.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If November 20 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include William Painter, American inventor, Friedrich Heinrich Himmel, German composer, and actress Bo Derek.

You are eclectic, innovative and embrace change.

You are solutions-oriented and love working with people, but need your me-time.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendships.

Be dynamic. You might have a new social opportunity opening up for you.

So, put yourself out there and be sure to engage with others where you think you'll have the most reach.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career and social standing.

It's a good day to send out resumes or to make phone calls.

Be your best version of yourself and follow up on job or sales leads that you've been working on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy.

Trust your judgment and don't be afraid to speak your opinion on important matters.

Just remember to be open-minded as well and listen to all sides.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of shared resources.

Look for ways to pay it forward when you can. Be willing to accept and ask for help when you need it, too. You may be seeing how the law of attraction works in unusual ways.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitments and partnerships.

Don't be afraid to try new things or to see if an opportunity exists where you've been hoping to head in a new direction. You may hear something or become privy to something that's in the works.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily duties, pets and health.

Spend time with what relaxes you. If you've been thinking about adopting a pet for your family, perhaps the perfect one is out there for you to find.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of creativity, romance, and if you're married, your partner.

You may feel like changing things up a bit in your life due to feeling bored with the same old. You might want to suggest trying to break up the routine or see if your significant other has a burning desire to try something that you both would like to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of home and family.

It's a good time to plan the upcoming holiday season. You may also consider expanding your family if you're recently married or trying to have children.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication, short-term travel and social media.

It's a good time to clean up your feed and to think about what you truly want the world to know. If you've been thinking about blogging or doing something related to making an online platform, it's a good day to review what's out there as you plan your own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money, and personal property. It's a great day for making sales or considering what you need in your home. If you plan to do some interior decorating, you might find yourself in the mood to move furniture around or pick out paint swatches to try.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of self and your identity. It's a great day to make changes to your appearance. From getting a hair cut or changing the color, it's the perfect time for a spa day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of the past and hidden things. You may find something of value that you lost. If you've been meaning to look for something or to clear the clutter from your personal space make some time for it today.

