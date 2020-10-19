Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 20, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 20.

The Sun remains in Libra for three more days, and partnership, equality, justice, and fair treatment are punctuated strongly for all.

What do you hope to have when it comes to love while the Moon is in wandering Sagittarius?

Even when the Moon encourages us to check out and do our own thing, tomorrow's astrology tells us that love gets a hefty dose of reality.

Partners are stripped from false beliefs and expectations with Venus in Virgo's challenge by a dreamy Neptune first thing in the morning.

Losing unmet expectations that are pie-in-the-sky unrealistic can be a good thing for all zodiac signs. Pluto taps into Venus's grounded energy while in earthy Virgo, and transforms her during this tough time.

Jupiter stands guard with love and blessings should we all heed the warning that is uttered in by Saturn in Capricorn, too.

Saturn tells Venus that to be in love means to take responsibility, which is often found in the day-to-day interactions with people that we love and cherish.

So, rather than what's glitzy or driven by fantasy, the little things become our mantra of love.

Cherish mundane moments that often get put into the boring category. Stability is the love we need, even if we thought it wasn't what we wanted.

Also, check out your horoscope for today here.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, intense feelings of love for others, especially for your friendships manifest today.

You have a strong empathetic nature and an ability to see to the heart of your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, love brings with it challenges, but you have the ability to face them.

With respect at the center of your relationship, you'll be able to move mountains and accomplish great things with the one you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you learn from others and what you discover can change your life.

A friend or loved one can give you the ability to change the way you view life.

You may not always agree, but with the right attitude and an open spirit, you become stronger together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, talking things over with your love can bring up meaningful topics that bring you closer than ever before. You will find it easy to open up today.

You might enjoy being bold in your conversation and share what it is that you like and don't want in matters related to affection and companionship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, learning your partner's spending style challenges your own, and you can get stressed out or learn to work with one another.

Try becoming financially smarter together with courses or podcasts.

Read a book on investing with one another. Instead of being offended, welcome suggestions, and test things out as a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may be surprised that when you put your needs before others that things start to shift in a positive way.

Your relationship is an extension of who you are as a person. It's not you, and today's energy can help you to see the difference clearly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the past provides wisdom, and the voice of an elder or someone who has spoken into your life about love and relationships can echo loudly today.

You have your own lessons of love that may agree or disagree with the advice that you've been given.

Listen to your heart and let your own spirit teach you what to accept and what you need to change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a friendship can be a place where you feel safest.

Single or coupled, a friendship can be a soft place to land when you need a shoulder to lean on or a person that lets you cry or grieve a love that didn't work out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may be looking for some feedback from your partner, but it's coming across as wanting to have your mind made up for you.

Today, don't give away your power. Learn to navigate your challenges independently while letting friends and others speak into your life but not take ownership of it for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are learning to be yourself no matter what the obstacles are.

You may not always view things like someone you love, but that doesn't mean you don't have a right to speak your peace.

It's through these disagreements that you are able to learn from each other. Today, have a spirit of collaboration, even when it's hard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, someone from the past can come back into your life. This can be an intense time of healing and inner work.

You may be invited to start over again in your prior relationship or to forgive and build a bridge where one was destroyed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a relationship built on friendship is a special kind of love. If you're currently coupled, you do things that allow you to spend more quality time together.

If you're searching for love, look for traits in a person that compliments you.

If it's hard and difficult from the beginning, perhaps it's a flag that a friendship nor a relationship is possible.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.