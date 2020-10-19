Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 20, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 20, 2020.

How imaginative are you? Do you want to explore the world or are you happiest in your own backyard?

On Tuesday, we are pulled in two very different directions with the day's numerology and astrology in conflict with each other.

Our minds may fill with wanderlust as the waxing crescent Moon spends a full day in adventure-seeking Sagittarius.

Loud and boisterous adventures turn inward fostering creative worlds and sights unseen, as Tuesday's numerology arrives with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker. Famous people who are 7s include Dr. Phil, Eric Clapton, Princess Diana, and Mel Gibson.

Even if you're not a naturally creative person, you can enjoy deep contemplation and intensive study.

With Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, all zodiac signs are super sleuths at a high level.

When the energy comes with a 7, it's quiet, pensive, and productive, too!

Tarot cards associated with the number 7 include the signal that we can overcome anything via The Chariot (ruled by Cancer); the 7 of Cups, which is about opportunities and illusions, and the 7 of Wands, which is about creativity born of hardships.

Numerology, astrology, and the tarot point all zodiac signs toward our inner world.

Ask yourself a few questions as you search within: When was the last time you were creative?

How do you rediscover your inner child and help it to break free?

Also, check out your daily love horoscope here.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, take care of yourself. It can be scary to be on your own financially, especially if you've just come out of a relationship where the bills were shared.

However, it's important for you to learn how to be financially independent. You'll feel so much better knowing that you earned your money all by yourself.

This can help open your mind to choosing friends from a position of strength, not weakness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Swords, reversed

Taurus, things are starting to improve for you in all areas of your life. You have a strong ability to sense what is happening with coworkers.

You know more about how to do your own job.

You may not feel in control of all the dynamics but you have great patience when you feel flustered or overwhelmed. It's a good day for you overall!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Gemini, it may feel like slim pickings in the love and relationship category right now.

With the pandemic making dating harder than you had expected, you may be wondering how a single person can meet more people and find true love.

This can be frustrating, but perhaps it's a blessing in disguise. They say you find love when you're least looking for it. Perhaps work on yourself and then love will find you instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Cancer, in your heart you have already decided. You know who you want to be with and why.

It's pointless to fight the love that you're feeling for this other person.

Why don't you put down your ego and pride and allow yourself to be vulnerable and see where things go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups

Leo, people can be hard to live with at times. Everyone has problems and you can't fix them all.

Instead of stewing over who did what or why, so focus on what you will do next.

Set a goal. Try to be persistent even if you don't feel like getting your chores or work done. Stick to your plan.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Pentacles

Virgo, money management takes time and effort. If you are always in a rush you will forget to handle the small stuff and then it adds up.

Take some time to pause. Don't let yourself be flustered by the lack of time you have to do it all.

An hour is all you need to remain on top of your financial matters and to know where you stand each day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, stop procrastinating. You have so much to get done that the clock is ticking and passing time. You may need to create a to-do list.

Call a friend to hold you accountable. You may not be in the mood to work, but it's important for you to stay on top of your agenda so that you reach all your goals and can relax by the end of the week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, you are making more money or maybe the light is starting to shine at the end of the tunnel. But what about your spiritual side or your emotions?

Have those caught up? You've been going through a stressful time.

It's important to fill your love cup after weeks or months that stress hits. Don't forget to take care of yourself in all ways possible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, if you feel aimless today, don't let it stop you from enjoying the day. You may need to focus on the little routine things that make life simple.

Fold the laundry. Make the bed. Try to be fully present when drinking coffee or chatting with a friend. Don't allow yourself to zone out due to feeling overwhelmed. Be fully present.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 6 of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, what are you going to do for yourself today? You forgot to leave a spot on your ever-growing to-do-list. You need to add something that says 'self-care'.

Try to get to bed early. Let someone else cook dinner or do something simple so you can have a few more moments relaxing on the sofa. Don't be afraid to give the gift of time to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 8 of Swords

Aquarius, right now, you feel trapped but this is not forever. You are in a bind that will take time to get out of but remains hopeful that things can improve.

You have to remain strong and determined. Don't let defeat have the last say.

You have to remain strong in your mind so that you win the war even if during this battle you feel that you've lost.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands

Pisces, life has not been easy for you. You've been working so hard and thought you'd never see the end to this difficult season.

This is the moment that you've been waiting for. You are finally over the hump of your difficulties.

It's time to celebrate and be happy. Treat yourself to something you love. You deserve it!

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.