Zodiac Compatibility: Scorpio + Scorpio Love Relationships

This zodiac love match is intense, but does that make it a good relationship?

When a Scorpio falls in love with another Scorpio, there's a love and understanding that transcends any relationship with another horoscope sign in astrology.

Scorpio is the eighth zodiac sign in astrology, and their astrology is associated with shared resources, death, sexuality, and the afterlife.

Are Scorpio zodiac signs compatible for love and relationships?

Scorpios are very intense people. Everything they do, they do completely and with every piece of themselves.

I am Scorpio and have dated and been involved with other Scorpios and the relationships are always fun and entertaining and we vibe with each other.

We’re always able to have a good time and laugh and joke and tease each other in a flirty way. We have a lot of the same interests and our brains tend to work the same way.

On the other hand, we both think intensely and occasionally, in an excessive way that can be a bit dramatic. We also have a lot of passion in the physical part of our relationship.

Are two Scorpio zodiac signs compatible with one another for love and relationship? It's up to you to decide what works best for you.

Here's what you can anticipate from two Scorpio zodiac signs in a love match, according to astrology:

Scorpio and Scorpio love and relationship zodiac compatibility: Personality traits

Scorpio is often referred to as the Scorpion and they are part of the water element triad: Cancer, Cardinal, Scorpio, Fixed, and Pisces, Mutable.

Similar to the other water signs, Scorpio has a fluid personality that is emotionally driven and intuitive.

So when a Scorpio meets another Scorpio, they understand one another and aren't easily intimidated by the other's intensity.

Scorpio and Scorpio love and relationship zodiac compatibility: Communication style

Scorpios don’t hold back. They are strong and independent and determined. A Scorpio will speak what's on their mind and feel all their feelings to the most intense degree.

Their communication style is hot and commanding. But there always ends up being a lot of debate on who’s right and who’s wrong in every aspect of the relationship.

The downside is that they overthink things and can overreact to what they’ve built up in their own minds. Scorpios can get obsessed and overprotective.

They might end up offending others because they don’t always think before they talk.

All they’re concerned with is living in the moment is speaking their mind and getting their opinions out in the open no matter the cost.

Scorpio and Scorpio love and relationship zodiac compatibility: Intimacy

So, imagine taking all of that intensity and high passion and emotions and multiplying it by two.

Two Scorpios can do so much good but also so much bad. There is so much passion and sexual drive between two Scorpios in a relationship.

Scorpio and Scorpio love and relationship zodiac compatibility: Personal needs

They are both good at respecting one another’s privacy as well as staying so dedicated and loyal to their partner.

They keep their secrets and each knows how to handle emotionally driven or tense situations.

Scorpio and Scorpio love and relationship zodiac compatibility: Career

They are ambitious and determined on an individual level and are good at encouraging their significant other to be and do the same.

The process for that is much easier with another Scorpio in the mix.

Scorpio and Scorpio love and relationship zodiac compatibility: Negative personality traits

Scorpio zodiac signs struggle with jealousy and possessiveness, even with other Scorpios.

The bad things that come out of two Scorpios getting together are that they might get jealous easily and read into things to make up scenarios in their heads.

They tend to be somewhat controlling, want to have power in most situations and don’t like being told what to do and how to do them.

Scorpios struggle with pride, and it gets worse with another Scorpio zodiac sign.

They have a lot of pride and are not always good at being told that they’re wrong and then having to admit it.

They can be self-destructive and tend to create self-fulfilling prophecies that almost always come true because of their behaviors.

Having this in a relationship with two Scorpios is a recipe for disaster because there is nobody to balance them out and reason with the other, they simply feed off of each other.

Scorpio zodiac signs can be argumentative.

They start off intense and hot in their honeymoon phase, but once it gets down to it, they start arguing and letting that intensity and those emotions take control and give them blind spots all throughout their relationship.

There’s a constant mental and emotional battle back and forth about who is the dominant person as each individual tries to prove it with their actions.

With Scorpios, everything is just too emotionally driven that both parties want and need to be right and in control that it just doesn’t stay balanced or healthy for a successful relationship.

