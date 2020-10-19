Daily Horoscope For October 20, 2020

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs in astrology.

What do you want to accomplish this Tuesday? Likely, your schedule is packed with lots to get done.

Fortunately, the Moon in Sagittarius works harmoniously with Mars in Aries and we are driven, ambitious, and ready to win today.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra for three more days, we are most productive when in a relationship with others.

Our friends and colleagues can help us to see where our energy is misapplied, which can happen when Neptune challenges the Moon during peak work hours during the day.

The Moon in a fire sign brings willpower, determination, and perseverance, and Neptune provokes dreamy thoughts about the future.

This astrological combo can be volatile. The Moon in Sagittarius can provoke any zodiac sign to bite off more than it can chew.

With Mars retrograde adding fuel to the fire, you may feel anxious about all that needs to get done, and set to it ambitiously without a plan in place.

While Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio, be careful; you might find your wheels spinning and getting nowhere fast.

The secret to accomplishing goals today without burning out too soon can be found by learning from Libra Season.

Tuesday's astrology forecast says to tap into the power of relationships no matter what your zodiac sign is. Delegate tasks whenever possible.

Moon Alert for October 20, 2020

Restrictions to shopping and decision-making are advised from 11:38 pm to 2:44 am when the Moon leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tuesday is a power day for your zodiac sign. The best color to wear for confidence is red.

You'll want to trust yourself, especially how you feel about a particular person who may be a Libra.

Mars conjuncts Lilith in the seventh house of relationships today which could be a positive omen for you in business or love.

Either way, staying in tune with what drives you can bring luck your way in the area of work that leads to a potential partnership.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

How do you feel about the things you own? You may want to do a self-check about what matters most in life today.

The Moon speaks harshly to your ruling planet, Venus in Virgo, and the lack of harmony can prompt some uncomfortable emotions for your zodiac sign this week.

While it's good to acquire things you love, you don't want to be overly attached to objects that are easily replaced.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mind your manners, even among friends as Mercury continues to clash with Uranus in Taurus.

Your financial past can become fodder for gossip if you share too openly with the wrong person.

It's best to guard your spending history or less than ideal shopping habits.

When it comes to money talks, only share if it's relevant to what you need to accomplish today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Conflicts can arise when working with people who have a Pisces or Scorpio zodiac sign today.

Allies among friends can form but most likely you will feel best and most productive while working with an Aries.

Anticipate talks or information to surface related to paperwork, contracts, potential short-term travel that involves others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have a power day today, and your best color is gold, so wear it because you will need it.

Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto seem to challenge matters related to your personal finances today.

Perhaps you thought you had something all worked out.

If you're making a major purchase on an item for your home, check receipts and contracts.

A hidden charge may be there and you'll want to address it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Although Tuesday may not be a power day for you, on Wednesday, things will improve significantly.

Bills and property matters that affect your marriage or that of an intimate partner may bring up financial needs today.

You may receive a bill or money from an outside resource that can come through for you, perhaps through a sale of real estate or inheritance.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

On Tuesday, your energy gets a boost. Your ruler, Venus is harmonizing with Aries in your sign of partnerships and commitments, and something that you desire may come to fruition this week.

While it may appear on the surface that certain networks are mix-matched for one another, creative rearranging can work things out favorably for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tuesday may not be your strongest day. You may be going through some personal and relationship stressors.

But Venus and Neptune provide ample support to help you get through the day. Focus on the positives.

Do something that gives you a sense of order.

The foundation you lay can prepare you for your power day which will arrive on Wednesday of this week. Be sure to wear black.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's smooth sailing for you today and tomorrow, so enjoy having things work in your favor without much strife.

You may be putting some finishing touches on a project, that gives you more time to set other new plans into order.

It's a good time to take a social media break to get some work done.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Get your most important chores done early today so you can enjoy doing something you love, tonight and tomorrow.

Wednesday promises to bring you a big boost in energy. A dream is about to manifest, and it's one that you're working hard to come true.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today will be a great day for you, as the planetary alignments support your workflow.

Projects that you have worked on with another person may start to demonstrate promise.

You may be helping a friend in a big way with resources that you have come into.

Pay attention to anyone whose name begins with the letter S.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today can be difficult but hang in there. The next three-days will be worth the wait.

Problems in an existing relationship may require a step back. With Venus in Virgo opposing Neptune, life can feel harsher than usual.

Take a dive into your imagination or spend time with family and what's familiar to you today.

If your birthday is today:

Snoop Dogg and Kamala Harris share your birthday. You are resilient and thoughtful.

You see through difficulties and find solutions. You are trustworthy and loyal.

Your best relationship matches include Aquarius, Leo, and other Libras.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and The School of Oracles. She is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.