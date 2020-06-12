60 Family Time Quotes That Remind You To Spend Quality Time With The People You Love

Family is forever.

There’s a popular saying that says nothing is more important than family. It’s the most important aspect of many people’s lives and the foundation of human civilization. Despite its importance, we often don’t spend enough time with our families as we should, so using these family time quotes can help remind you to prioritize your quality time with the people closest to you.

In order to understand the importance of a family, you must know the difference between the two types of families. First, there’s the family that you got by chance — your mother, father, your siblings.

And the second is family you got by choice — your spouse and your friends.

When we are born, we are put in a random situation with people who we didn’t choose as our family but we have them anyway. Many people have had imperfect childhoods because of their family dynamics. When this happens, the person carries these issues throughout their life until they become an adult.

Once the person becomes an adult, now they have the power to create their own families. The amazing part about this is that the issues that someone experienced in their childhood due to their family by chance can help them improve their family dynamic in their family of choice. A major step in this important process is to resolve issues you might have with your first family.

A great way to resolve issues with your family is to spend time with each other and limit the amount of time you spend isolating yourself. If you refuse to be vulnerable around them, you will never be able to get to the bottom of the situation with a close and.

If you have decided that you don’t want to open up around your family, that okay too. But it’s important to remember that people can only change if you give them a chance.

An important reason why spending time with your family is essential is because tomorrow is never promised.

Sometimes when we have emotions about certain people, we push it to the back of our mind so we can address it later. This mentality is subconscious but can also be very detrimental. If there is something you want to get off your chest and address to someone in your family, you should take the time to do that as soon as possible. It’s not healthy to let things fester in the back of your mind, because it can become mentally draining for you as well.

And the most important part of spending time with your family is communication. Communicating with others is the best way to bond over differences. When you take the time to communicate and be vulnerable around someone, you’ll realize that you have way more similarities than differences. When you are able to look at your “chance” family in a different light, you’ll be able to resolve problems you were willing to carry for the rest of your life.

If you feel like you still need some inspiration to spend quality time with your family, check out our collection below of the best family time quotes to help you re-prioritize your life.

1. Nothing comes before family.

“My family is my life, and everything else comes second as far as what’s important to me.” — Michael Imperioli

2. Family is life.

“Work is work, but family is for life. That’s what really matters to me.” — Akshay Kumar

3. Family is forever.

“Tennis just a game, family is forever.” — Serena Williams

4. Take time to see your family.

“Seeing the family is a very important part of my weekend.” — Susannah York

5. Family is a gift.

“Family is a unique gift that needs to be appreciated and treasured, even when they’re driving you crazy. As much as they make you mad, interrupt you, annoy you, curse at you, try to control you, these are the people who know you the best and who love you.” — Jenna Morasca

6. Family is unity.

“I think family is key, and if you have love for family, then you have love for others – and you have unity as a people.” — Marlon Wayans​​

7. It's the most important thing.

“The most important thing in the world is family and love.” – John Woode

8. Family comes first.

“For me, family always comes first; I would do anything to protect them.” — Mark Wahlberg

9. Family is forever.

“Family and God – that is what’s important. Money, cars, those are things that come and go.” — Fabrice Muamba

10. It's the most important thing.

“What is important is family, friends, giving back to your community, and finding meaning in life.” — Adrian Grenier

11. It's the number one priority.

“It’s very important to prioritize. I know, for me, my family comes first. That makes every decision very easy.” — Jada Pinkett Smith

12. Your family is always there for you.

“One’s family is the most important thing in life. I look at it this way: One of these days I’ll be over in a hospital somewhere with four walls around me. And the only people who’ll be with me will be my family.” — Robert Byrd

13. Let your family be your guide.

“My family was my guide to my reality.” — Haywood Nelson

14. They are everything.

“My family is everything. I am what I am thanks to my mother, my father, my brother, my sister… because they have given me everything. The education I have is thanks to them.” — Ronaldinho

15. They're the key to happiness.

“The single most important factor in our long-term happiness is the relationships we have with our family and close friends.” — Clayton M. Christensen

16. You have to defend your family.

“You have to defend your honor. And your family.” — Suzanne Vega

17. They make you feel relaxed.

“I’m a minimalist. I don’t really need much to enjoy a good holiday – just my family and the bare essentials.” — Jean Reno

18. Family is a blessing.

“I am blessed to have so many great things in my life – family, friends, and God. All will be in my thoughts daily.” — Lil’ Kim

19. They're the first thing on your mind.

“My family comes first. Maybe that’s what makes me different from other guys.” — Bobby Darin

20. Nothing comes before family.

“For me, nothing has ever taken precedence over being a mother and having a family and a home.” — Jessica Lange

21. They have importance.

“Family is the most important thing in the world.” — Princess Diana

22. They're full of love.

“I’m a lucky person because I’ve been loved a lot. I have a great family.” — Monica Bellucci

23 Choose them over everything.

“My family is more important than my party.” — Zell Miller

24. It takes work to build a good family.

“It takes a lot of work to put together a marriage, to put together a family and a home.” — Elizabeth Edwards

25. Pray for your family.

“Pray in your family daily, that yours may be in the number of the families who call upon God.” — Christopher Love

26. Without your family's support, it's easy to struggle.

“Without a family, man, alone in the world, trembles with the cold.” — Andre Maurois

27. Family the key to a great life.

“I have a great family, I live an amazing life.” — John Oates

28. Spend as much time as possible with your family.

“I don’t think quantity time is as special as quality time with your family.” — Reba McEntire

29. Family doesn't come and go.

“Family always gonna be there. The material things, they come and go.” — Romeo Miller

30. Surround yourself with your family.

“I’m surrounded by great friends and family. I don’t know what I would do without them.” — Emma Roberts

31. Family time is important.

“The family is the first essential cell of human society.” — Pope John XXIII

32. Blood is thicker than water.

“I believe family first. Blood is thicker than water. I grew up like that, and I want to continue to keep that goal in my heart. Just family first! Just honesty, integrity, and respect. All of that. I live by the code of those things. If you do that you’ll be fine.” — Cory Hardrict

33. They always support you.

“When trouble comes, it’s your family that supports you.” — Guy Lafleur

34. Make time to spend with them.

“Sunday, for me, is all about being home with the family with no plans.” — John Lasseter

35. It builds your strength.

“I’m a strong person, I’m a strong family man, I’m a strong husband and a strong father.” — David Beckham

36. It helps you find a balance.

“It’s all about the quality of life and finding a happy balance between work and friends and family.” — Philip Green

37. Your family is there to teach you to be content.

“A real man loves his wife and places his family as the most important thing in life. Nothing has brought me more peace and content in life than simply being a good husband and father.” — Frank Abagnale

38. Build your family up, not tear them down.

“I would rather start a family than finish one.” — Don Marquis

39. Family brings out the best and worst of us.

“My family is my strength and my weakness.” — Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

40. Families are fascinating.

“I find the family the most mysterious and fascinating institution in the world.” — Amos Oz

41. They can be your shelter.

“I have a wonderful shelter, which is my family. I have a wonderful relationship with my brother and sister; this makes me feel that I know always where I belong.” — Jose Carreras

42. They build strength.

“Our family is a circle of strength of love with every birth and every union the circle grows.” — Unknown

43. They restore life in you.

“The children have been a wonderful gift to me, and I’m thankful to have once again seen our world through their eyes. They restore my faith in the family’s future.” — Jackie Kennedy

44. Your family doesn't determine your future.

“The family you come from isn’t as important as the family you’re going to have.” — Ring Lardner

45. Families make homes.

“Everyone needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home.” — Anthony Liccione

46. Protect your family.

“If someone were to harm my family or a friend or somebody I love, I would eat them. I might end up in jail for 500 years, but I would eat them.” —Johnny Depp

47. Family is what we all have in common.

“When you start about family, about lineage and ancestry, you are talking about every person on earth.” — Alex Haley

48. Stand tall for your family.

“Be a pillar of the family.” — Grace Kelly

49. Enjoy the simple things.

“I love spending time with my friends and family. The simplest things in life give me the most pleasure: cooking a good meal, enjoying my friends.” — Cindy Morgan

50. You get them by chance.

“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” — Desmond Tutu

51. They can be your rock.

“The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family.” — Lee Iacocca

52. Your family keeps you grounded.

“If you come from a solid family structure, it doesn’t matter what you go through in your life. You’re going to be okay.” — Alyssa Milano

53. Think about your family.

“Think of your family today and every day thereafter, don’t let the busy world of today keep you from showing how much you love and appreciate your family.” — Josiah

54. Believe in the family.

“Life is precious and relationships are precious. I’m a great believer in family.” — Len Goodman

55. It helps your mind.

“A family is a place where minds come in contact with one another.” — Buddha

56. Music brings the family together.

“The one thing that kept our family together was the music. The only thing that our family would share emotionally was to have our dad cry over something the kids did with music.” — Dennis Wilson

57. Be the parent you always wanted.

“I have found the best way to give advice to your children is to find out what they want and then advise them to do it.” — Harry S. Truman

58. Cherish your family.

“Love your family. Spend time, be kind & serve one another. Make no room for regrets. Tomorrow is not promised & today is short.” — Unknown

59. They're our trip to the past.

“In every conceivable manner, the family is the link to our past, the bridge to our future.” — Alex Haley

60. Family is the cornerstone of everything.

“I come from that society and there is a common thread, specifically family values – the idea that you do anything for your family, and the unconditional love for one’s children.” — Ednita Nazario

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.