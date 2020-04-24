Time For A Social Media Detox? 50 Social Media Quotes That'll Tempt You To Never Go Back

Need a social media detox? Remind yourself why you're taking a break with these social media quotes.

What's a social media detox? Most of us already know the negative effects of social media on our minds, emotions —​ and often relationships —​ so taking a break from social media can be a useful way to get back in touch with your life AFK (away from keyboard).

And if you need help staying away from your Facebook or Instagram apps, just use these social media quotes to help remind you why you left in the first place.

We all know that social media is one of the world's largest source of human interaction. We often spend our time scrolling down our news feeds and watching interesting (i.e. addicting) videos on YouTube. Whether we are at work, school, home in the bathroom, cooking dinner, or watching a movie on the couch, we often find ourselves logging on our favorite social medium sites and scrolling up and down to get the latest world gossip, news, and trends.

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and (the latest trend) TikTok have become the new norm for us to be able to connect to each other without ever officially meeting. Which, during the coronavirus pandemic right now, is actually pretty convenient.

These social media apps are used to help us connect with family and friends across the globe, and with the COVID-19 crisis, we have grown to use them more than ever before — they keep us busy while we are waiting at home for the quarantine to be over.

But we spend so many hours engaging on social media apps that we are losing touch with the physical reality of being human. We are so consumed with using our phones to interact with the people we love most, but we are forgetting that we should actually be spending time with them face-to-face.

How often are you scrolling down your news feed? Do you know how many hours you spend on social media? You probably don't want to know.

I must admit, it’s hard to detach from checking our phones every two minutes to see how many people liked our posts or our stories, but like with our bodies, we must do a digital detox every so often.

Have you ever done a social media detox — where you sign off of your apps, stop your notifications, resist checking your emails?

I did it for a few years. I deactivated my Facebook and Instagram accounts and focused on working towards my life goals. We often get so wrapped up into the online social platforms that we forget that the most important connections in life. And it feels awkward the first time you do it.

When newborns arrive, the doctors often recommend the parents to do skin to skin contact with their children. So from the beginning of life, we have to use non-verbal cues to connect as humans.

We use touches and smells and the sounds of our voices to connect and learn about the world. And while we're focused on our phones, the world around us goes on, largely unnoticed.

We must try to tap back into that and focus on the reality of connecting with each other face to face, versus online.

Social media detoxing is like having a petty fight with your partner, breaking up and when you return together you begin to appreciate them — if we break up with social media for a minute and appreciate life once we return to using it, we will remember to not abuse it, but to appreciate the instant connections social media can give us.

Go ahead, take the social media detox challenge. We dare you to live in the moment and to make the effort to connect with people in a more authentic way.

Social media detoxing is an amazing feeling, so once we are done with quarantine, let’s try to take a break from social media and focus on connecting with our loved ones face-to-face.

If you need a little help staying focused on your goal of taking time away from being online, use these social media quotes to remind you why you started.

1. We miss out on the true memories sometimes.

“The purpose of a camera is to capture memories, not replace them.” —​ Abhijit Naskar

2. Back in the day it was so simple.

“From this point forth, find me nowhere, Socially unseen, Just on the back porch, without a care

And without a screen” —​ Eric Overby

3. Limiting your use can have you gain more.

“Limiting time on social media can actually help you to improve and appreciate relationships that are real and true.” —​ Germany Kent

4. It really depends on what you think.

“Phones are neither good nor bad, they are just lifeless machines that were invented to serve humankind, yet humankind, with their everlasting stupidity have turned this communication marvel into psychological suicide.” —​ Abhijit Naskar

5. We often lose ourselves.

“Too often too much social media and the latest internet trends drain us and erode us of creativity, drive, peace of mind and sense of purpose. ” —​ Germany Kent

6. Social media is a large crowd of diversity and craziness.

“Social media is a race in a virtual crowd. Have you been lost or found yourself lately?” —​ Suyasha Subedi

7. If you are not growing by using social media then why do we overdose on it?

“If you are on social media, and you are not learning, not laughing, not being inspired or not networking, then you are using it wrong.” —​ Germany Kent

8. Remember to be human.

“Today, spend a little time cultivating relationships offline. Never forget that everybody isn't on social media.” —​ Germany Kent

9. Too much of anything is bad.

“Un-moderated content consumption is as dangerous as the consumption of sewage water.” —​ Abhijit Naskar

10. Why do we have to post it all?

“I was going to post something on Facebook until I asked myself why." David E Love, Journalist

11. Do you know your identity?

“What is it that is so interesting about what's happening everywhere else but where you are?”-Eric Overby

12. We are humans so act like it.

“Pay attention to humans, not to your phone.” —​ Abhijit Naskar

13. It can be so unreal at times.

“Social Media Sites Creates illusion of connectivity .” —​ Malay Shah

14. Are we craving it?

“Why are we so addicted to social media? Because, our limbic system is craving for rewards, pleasure, acceptance and expansion through mind.” —​ Saurabh Sharma

15. When you have shut down, it has to happen.

“Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.”

16. The human connection is the best connection.

“Disconnect to connect.”

17. Be in the moment.

“Less scrolling, more living.”

18. Give our brains a mental luxury vacation.

“Offline is the new luxury.”

19. Life is to be lived.

“Life is what happens when you put your phone away.”

20. Be yourself at all times.

“Some people try too hard for social media but not hard enough in real life.”

21. Be there for each other mentally not electronically.

“If our phone is always in our presence, it takes away the ability to be present.”

22. Unplugging is the best connection.

“Sometimes, what we need most is to unplug and just be within ourselves.”

23. Social media can be fake at times.

“Social media has created jealous behavior over illusions. Sadly some are envious of things, relationships, and lifestyles that don’t even exist.”

24. Be more physically and mentally active without your devices.

“Do more things that make you forget to look at your phone.”

25. You are stronger than you think.

“It takes discipline not to let social media steal your time.”

26. When you live in the moment it will be worth it.

“The best moments of my life don't make it to social media.”

27. As humans, we need to connect humanly.

“You can buy likes, but not hearts.”

28. Having a face to face conversation is so much better.

“The first few days felt quite surreal. Forgotten was that filtered world of perfect angles made up of peoples’ best moments and selves. Gone was the wormhole that one jumped into at the sign of awkward silence or pause in the conversation.” —​ Aysha Taryam

29. Did we forget the definition of friendship and human connections?

“The word ‘friend’ has become so utterly void of meaning in a world governed by social media. How can anyone truly claim to have eleven hundred friends? In my book that would involve making time to meet at least three of them every day of the year.” – Alex Morritt

30. We all need to take a social medium detox.

“Just as one goes on a fast or a body cleanse you owe it to yourselves to detox your mind, it will not be easy but easy never yielded lasting results.” ― Aysha Taryam

31. If you can admit your social media addiction then you can end it.

“I must justify my social media addiction.”

32. Let your mind and body restart.

“Sometimes you need to take a break to be alone with your own thoughts to rejuvenate.”

33. Privacy can bring peace.

“Private life is a happy life.”

34. Social media can cause you to compare yourself when you should never do that.

“You are always enough, so no need to compare yourself to others.”

35. Life still goes on.

“Life is what happens between social media scrolls and your self-doubt.”

36. When you realize true reality you live in it.

“She realized none of it was real and set herself free to focus on her own ish.”

37. Reality connection will always make you more human.

“Disconnect with fantasy to reconnect to reality.”

38. Just let it all go and focus on yourself.

“Unplug to unwind.”

39. Be happy with yourself and your life and live in it.

“Happiness is on the other side of your social media feed.”

40. Focus on yourself more.

“Dear you, starve your distractions to feed your focus.”

41. Life is to be lived.

“Less scrolling more living.”

42. Give yourself and your loved ones more time together.

“Less social media means more for everything.”

43. The only approval that is needed is from yourself.

“Don’t trade your authenticity for social media approval.”

44. Social media users are not showing their true selves so do not compare yourself to them.

“One reason we struggle with insecurity is that we compare our real life with selective content shared on social media.”

45. You have to focus completely on you.

“It doesn’t matter what others are doing, what really matters is what you are doing.”

46. When reality sets in, you will know what really matters.

“Temporarily closed for a reality check.”

47. We all just follow the leader without even knowing we are.

“Facebook has been spreading across the continents faster than a highly contagious Asian bird flu!”

48. Our mentality will never be the same.

“Technology will destroy this planet mentally if responsible individuals do not come forward to advocate for responsible use of technology.”

49. Remember that you have to focus on more things in life.

“The internet is a dangerous place. If you are not careful it will consume you and rob you of your happiness. It can make you angry, jealous, hostile, bitter and lead to the eventual loss of enthusiasm for living your best life. Be wary and avoid overconsumption.”

50. It can really separate us not unite us.

“The digital innovation that set out to connect people, has slowly started to tear those people apart both from within and without.”

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers love, relationships, and pop culture topics.