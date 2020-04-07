Oops, Astrology's All Wrong — Find Out Your True Zodiac Sign!

Um, oops.

While there are many who refuse to partake in the sketchy, mysterious world of horoscopes, there are many more checking them like clockwork. If that's you, you know who you are.

For those asking people what their zodiac sign is in hopes of getting better aquainted, we have some bad news for you: you've been misinformed! And no, it's not because a skeptic is coming out to say horoscopes are completely full of it (contain your excitement, cynics).

It's because science has found that the majority of people have been wrong about which constellation they were born under, which probably has a lot to do with the fact that there's a thirteenth sign.

What is Ophiuchus?

In 2016, NASA blew everyone's zodiac-loving minds after announcing that an astounding 86 percent of people were born under a different constellation to their star sign.

Where did we go wrong? Well, the Ancient Greeks put the star signs in place 2,000 years ago. Throughout time, the stars drifted due what's known as the "wobbling effect" of the Earth, moon, and sun.

To account for this change, the signs are off by a month, and there is a thirteenth sign called Ophiuchus (off-ee-yoo-kus), which is the Latin name for "serpent bearer," thus why Ophiuchus is usually depicted as a man holding a snake and represented by its nearby constellation, Serpens.

Similar to every zodiac constellation, Ophiuchus was first recorded in the 2nd century by Ptolemy, a Greek astronomer. Ophiuchus can be found near the celestial equator in the southern sky.

Ophiuchus is often associated with images of healing as snakes are associated with doctors. The constellation received this association with snakes because the Romans associated it with Asclepius. He had seen one serpent treat another serpent with healing herbs and discovered the secret to immortality.

The Babylonians also associated Orphiuchus with serpents. They related it to another constellation Nirah, a god whose body was often partly depicted with serpents.

It's believed that Ophiuchus was left out by astronomers because 12 is better to work with mathematically, since 360 degrees of the sky can be divided into 12 (lazy much?).

What are the real time frames for different sun signs? First, it must be said: try not to be too disappointed — we realize how attached you are to your current sign (especially those with tattoos pledging allegience).

So, what's your real zodiac sign? Without further warning, here is an updated list of your real sign:

21 January – 16 February, you are actually a CAPRICORN

17 February – 12 March, you are actually an AQUARIUS

13 March – 18 April, you are actually a PISCES

19 April – 14 May, you are actually an ARIES

15 May – 21 June, you are actually a TAURUS

22 June – 20 July, you are actually a GEMINI

21 July – 10 August, you are actually a CANCER

11 August – 16 September, you are actually a LEO

17 September – 31 October, you are actually a VIRGO

1 November – 23 November, you are actually a LIBRA

24 November – 29 November, you are actually a SCORPIO

30 November – 18 December, you are actually an OPHIUCHUS (Boom! Go you! New horoscope!)

19 December – 20 January, you are actually a SAGITTARIUS

