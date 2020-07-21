Free Tarot Reading, July 22, 2020

The Sun in Leo is here, zodiac signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer entering Leo. The waxing crescent Moon will be located in the sign of Leo entering Virgo.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Wednesday creativity is the key to your success as the numerology of the day is Master Number 33/6, an ultra-creative with motherly energy.

Creativity is messy. A creative person will tell you that their interests are varied.

Rarely is a person who loves to do one type of art not intrigued by many others.

One thing that creativity requires an artist is extreme focus and discipline, but most people don't start off that way when they begin their artistic journey.

They dabble in this thing and that until finally, something happens.

They either have spread their interests out so thin that nothing is successful or the person becomes comfortable with being a jack-of-all-trades and master-of-none.

They succumb to a life that's mundane and intense on work that they sort of love or that allows them to use their creative side in a more practical way... because a person has to pay the bills! Such is life!

But on a day when you have a 33 Master Number, this sporadic focus is a vulnerability we find in us all.

There are areas where you might need to tune in a bit more.

Perhaps things are boring in one area of your life and you'd like to spice it up a bit.

The Moon's energy helps to bring more focused attention to our world for the next few days as it leaves lively Leo to enter pragmatic Virgo.

A Virgo Moon is a hard worker, structured, and focused.

Those who love to write as pancers can try plotting tomorrow through the weekend under this Moon's energy.

The Sun is leaving emotionally intuitive Cancer to enter fixed and intense Leo on July 22, too.

The Sun rules Leo, so for all zodiac signs its time to be optimistic, courageous, and bold to accomplish your goals during summer for the next 30-days.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

It's so hard to resist the temptation to be judgemental these days.

Try to be aware of those micro-moments when you see something that makes you feel angry.

You may be carrying the negativity of someone else without realizing it. If your spirit feels heavy, do a self-check.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Overthinking means that you're not fully living in the present moment.

When you are constantly reflecting, analyzing, and pondering your next decision it can mean that you're uncertain and should just put things on hold until later.

Remember, good things come to those who wait.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't rush into something you're not ready for. It's great that you want to make others happy but to do so at your own peril won't be sustainable.

Yes, anything can work itself out. But, in the long run, you want to go with the flow, not against it.

Try to see if there's a compromise that can be done instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is amazing. It's filled with highs and lows. Love can also be complicated when the difficult moments outweigh the positives. You may find it hard to stay true to your promise to love someone forever if there's no hope in sight. Today, your divided heart is asking you to start thinking about the future instead of settling for less.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

You've been staying true to your path and wanting to do things the right way. As a result, the Universe is blessing you. Things are coming together in a beautiful way. Today, an area where you've been struggling will be less hard for you. You're going to see the manifestation of positive energy as a result of your efforts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You have dreams and a goal, but things that are so great can't be done by themselves. Look for a way to partner with institutions that are already in place. You can learn how things are done and become part of the conversation faster when you team up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

A spiritual practice is important today, and you can cultivate it with little habits that provide structure and meaning.

Light a candle. Set an intention. Write down an inspiration.

Then, as your own spiritual world unfolds, be open to sharing the truths you discover with others as well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Life runs in cycles and when you're at the center of a journey you can tell when you've reached the point of no return.

A passage to this new beginning is opening for you. Accept that life allows changes so that you can become all that you're here to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Angels are always here communicating with us, and today, pay attention to any repeated numbers that you see.

You may be receiving a particular message or answer to prayer.

Be optimistic and let yourself feel free. Don't be afraid to take action or to try something extraordinary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

When you least expect it your circumstances in life will have changed.

If you've been hoping to relocate soon, find a job or start a family, a big experience is coming your way this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

A good night's sleep and a full belly today can keep you from feeling tired and hangry, especially if the day feels too long. You will want to take special care of yourself so that your emotions don't mislead you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

A new beginning comes when you finally are ready to let go of things that are no longer relevant to your life.

You might hold on to what you have because you feel that it's better than nothing at all.

Letting go is an act of trust that shows you're ready for an important change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.