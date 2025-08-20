How The Rare ‘Virgo Portal’ Affects Your Zodiac Sign From August 21 - September 23, 2025

The rare 'Virgo portal,' bookended by two New Moons in this zodiac sign in a row, affects each zodiac sign between August 21 to September 23, 2025. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, when fiery, attention-seeking Leo gives way to regimented, organized Virgo on Aug 21, 2025, it's more than just a vibe shift. It kicks off what Hathor called "the month that your zodiac sign can be the person you were always meant to become."

Virgo season is busier than usual this year: There are two back-to-back New Moons in the sign on August 23 and September 21, which means two fresh starts and opportunities for new beginnings. In astrology, New Moons are for setting intentions for the next monthly lunar cycle, and it's rare for two of them to happen in the same astrological season, making this year's Virgo period a double dose of spiritual power that affects each zodiac sign.

Aries

For Aries, the Virgo Portal starts out with a renewed energy and focus, especially in work pursuits, while the September New Moon brings a release of habits and maybe even relationships that no longer serve you or have been holding you back. Don't be surprised if these areas of life look very different by the end of Virgo season than they did in the beginning!

Taurus

Hathor says Tauruses are likely to feel the pull to launch a new creative or generative process, whether it be an artistic project or a new romantic relationship. By the September 21 New Moon, you may find both of these coming to a conclusion, or at least a catharsis.

Gemini

For Geminis, the Virgo Portal has heavy impacts on the fourth house of home, family and lineage. Hathor says this will bring a major change to who you are in these areas of life — and it very well may be a family dynamic that has held you back for ages that is finally being released.

Cancer

For Cancers, the August 23 New Moon brings the launch of a new writing or communication project that is going to blow doors open for you, according to Hathor. And that opportunity will likely culminate by the second Virgo New Moon in September. Think contracts, publishing deals or some other form of consummation of that creative spark back in August.

Leo

Good news, Leos: Hathor says this Virgo Portal is likely to be all about one of your favorite things — wealth. New ways to make money are likely to emerge, and the second New Moon in Virgo is likely to draw to a close the old ways that were holding you back or dampening your power when it comes to wealth and abundance.

Virgo

Ohhh, to be a Virgo during this Virgo season. This portal is literally named after you, after all! Hathor says to buckle up, in the best way possible. She calls this Virgo Portal a "complete personal reset" that finds you shutting the door on an old version of yourself by the September New Moon.

Libra

Hathor says the Virgo Portal is likely to be a very spiritual time for you, Libra. You may find yourself launching a whole new spiritual practice in August that culminates in September with you laying to rest old practices or habits that limited your spiritual growth. It's all about mindsets: Taking on new ones that serve you, and leaving behind ones that don't.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Hathor says you might find yourself doing a thing around the August New Moon that doesn't always come naturally to private, sometimes reclusive Scorpios: Joining a new group. But you'll dive in because of how aligned it feels, and that may bring with it a bit of letting go of people and habits that don't quite make sense with your new groove. That may be challenging, but Hathor says it will be worth it.

Sagittarius

Get ready for a career upgrade, Sagittarius. A change to your work, a whole new role or maybe an entirely new career is likely to emerge as the Virgo Portal beings in August. By the time the September New Moon rises, Hathor says everything that feels outdated will have been closed out and in the rearview mirror. Onward and upward!

Capricorn

Capricorn, the Virgo Portal starts off as a new quest. Hathor says you may find it pertaining to things like travel, studies or your favorite part of life, work. By the September New Moon, this will lead to you shedding an outdated belief that has held you back and dimmed your shine — or maybe even impacted your entire identity.

Aquarius

Hathor says the August New Moon is about partnership for you, Aquarius, a joining of forces with someone that will include a financial aspect of money mingling. And that will lead to a clearing of debts and ineffective money moves by the September New Moon that will chart a new financial path.

Pisces

For Pisces, August's New Moon brings either a new relationship or a new chapter to an existing one, one in which you feel front and center and totally aligned. And Hathor says that means that September's New Moon brings a walking away from either a relationship or a relationship dynamic that has run its course and whose time for closure has come.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.