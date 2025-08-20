5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Very Best Horoscopes On August 21, 2025

On August 21, 2025, five zodiac signs experience the very best horoscopes. The Moon moves into glittery Leo on Thursday, and it drapes the emotional atmosphere in drama and theatrics.

This is the Moon of the performer and the creative soul who thrives when life feels like a stage, so you might find yourself craving more attention or simply more space to express the parts of you that have been quietly waiting in the wings. Thursday is the day to wear your bright new lipstick and that loud shirt, as every room craves some art.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you have one of the very best horoscopes under this fabulous Leo Moon. This is your monthly pick-me-up transit, when all of those pessimistic thoughts can take a back seat. Possibility dances in the air, and every curious thought leads you toward something shimmering just out of sight.

If you can muster up the courage to change your perspective, doors may open before you touch them and the right faces turn toward you at the right moment. Step into the center and let your presence set the tempo on Thursday, and watch how easily life bends toward your own creative rhythm.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, under the Leo Moon, you experience the very best horoscope. The spotlight tilts in your direction with a level of gravity that makes people pay attention when you speak. Your work and your craft carry a special energy, and the universe is conspiring to amplify your influence.

This is a moment to stand tall in the authority you’ve earned and make bold moves without waiting for someone else’s nod. What would you do differently if you truly believed the world was ready to take you seriously?

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, the rhythm of your routines is changing, as if life itself has decided to choreograph your routine with more flair and precision. The smallest tasks, from the way you prepare your morning tea to how you show up for your commitments, carry a sense of ceremony on Thursday.

There’s a quiet pride in doing things beautifully and well, and on August 21, it’s in these details that your vitality blooms.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, your soul is being stirred from a slumber on Thursday. Your intuition is sharper and more direct than usual, so you may feel an urge to retreat to where you can peek into your dreams and half-formed visions.

This is a season for meeting yourself in the quiet, for tending to the worlds no one else sees you build. Your best ideas may arrive in the hush before dawn or even at midnight when you finally let go of control of the day. Surrender is the invisible architecture of your next chapter.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, your inner world will feel richer when you decide to claim your own authority over what you want, rather than talking yourself out of it. On August 21, surround yourself with beauty as a reminder that you are the source, not the byproduct, of abundance.

Your talents, your voice, and your very presence are uniquely your own and cannot be bought. When you honor them, others will follow suit. Invest in what feels delicious to your senses and nourishing to your spirit, and watch how the external world begins to mirror your inner opulence.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.