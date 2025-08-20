On August 21, 2025, each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope arrives with a double dose of Leo energy. It's the last day of Leo season, and both the Sun and Moon are in the sign of courage. So, our collective tarot card for today will be the Sun card.

The message from the Sun tarot card on Thursday is simple: no matter what happens, good or not so great, things work out. There is always a bright side to what occurs in life, and it's up to you to find it. Try it for yourself to see if it works. Here's what else is in store for each astrological sign starting on Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Thursday, August 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Pentacles

Aries, it's time to roll up your sleeves and get to work. Your tarot of the day is the Knight of Pentacles, and it's a symbol of hard work and perseverance.

As a fire sign, and the first of the zodiac, you have to be careful not to give up. You can lose interest in something when it becomes overly challenging.

On August 21, fine-tune into your big why and stick to it when you feel like quitting. Instead, find reasons to stay until the work is done.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Page of Swords, reversed

Taurus, saying what needs to be said is a matter of skill, time and effort. So, if there has been any miscommunication lately, you'll need to try to make it work with a little more time and patience.

Today's tarot card message for August 21 is a wise one: don't let communication breakdowns hinder your progress. Instead, strive to find new ways to keep lines open — questions, curiosity are a great place to start.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Pentacles

Gemini, if you have been trying to find a way to make more income or to improve your financial situation, then you're tarot card is a positive sign for you.

The Ten of Pentacles, on August 21, is a signal that income streams are opening. You might see a boost in pay at work, or perhaps you could find a way to budget better and make thinner areas work.

Everything is looking good, and this should bring you joy and encouragement.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Judgement, reversed

Everyone makes mistakes at times, Cancer, and, according to your daily tarot card, Judgement, reversed, you may find that today it is your turn.

Don't let one mishap define your entire identity. Instead, choose to see this as an opportunity to relate better to others and to be appreciative of how brilliant your mind is.

On August 21, you learn from mistakes. Life is one of the greatest teachers, and when you can view things from the lens of a student, you're doing great.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Swords, reversed

Leo, continue doing what you're doing until it no longer works, and when you see a need for change, pivot. The Seven of Swords, reversed, is a reminder that time needs you to remain flexible in your thinking.

You may find that your current approach could benefit from minor adjustments to see improvements. On August 21, test the waters with new ideas to find out what is best for you and your situation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Cups

You love a happy home, Virgo, and you desire everyone in your life to feel satisfied and fulfilled. That's the wonderful vibe coming off the Ten of Cups tarot on August 21 — you're surrounded by family and friends who support each other.

This is a great goal to strive for, and today, you may be the first to model what an encouraging, healthy relationship looks like by the way you treat the people in your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: King of Cups

Libra, you are the representation of a balanced person in your circle of influence, so when you see an opportunity to help others find their center of gravity, you step in and do it.

The King of Cups tarot on August 21 is a symbol of your leadership, but through emotional support and kindness. You lead by example, through words that evoke a sense of warmth in others.

You can tell when someone could use a verbal hug, and your sensitivity is heightened today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Pentacles

When it comes to intensity, few zodiac signs have it like you do. Scorpio. Today's big goal for you, per your tarot of the day, the Eight of Pentacles, is to set your mind to the grindstone and keep working hard on what you want to learn to do.

You may wish the process would go faster than it is, but on August 21, you may realize that this is where you're meant to be. It's a great part of your journey, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Emperor, reversed

You can rule with a soft touch instead of an iron fist, Sagittarius, and there is no stronger advocate for the human right to enjoy life than you.

As one of the most free-thinking zodiac signs, today's tarot card may appear initially as a sign of weakness. However, there's a time when you learn to let people lead themselves. For you, August 21, is that day. Let them!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Cups

Ever stoic, you could use some creative inspiration, Capricorn, and that is what you get from your tarot card on August 21. The Knight of Cups is a stirring of your heart and mind for the purpose of imagination.

On Thursday, do something that you have never done before that is fun and unusual. You will be surprised by how this fosters a new mindset. Test the waters and see how easy it is to become creative when you play and have fun in life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, clarity is a process. You will discover on August 21 that you cannot always know what you don't know.

You may think you have all the answers, only to realize later that there was more to learn and unfold. Today's wisdom from your Ace of Swords, reversed tarot card, is to remain teachable down to your spirit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Wands

Pisces, your assignment from the tarot on Thursday is to figure out and name your goals. What are they? How do you hope to reach them? Do they make you happy?

The Three of Wands is an emotionally expressive tarot card, and it sparks happy energy that bubbles up from within. Don't set any limitations on yourself today. Remember, each day is an opportunity to start fresh.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.