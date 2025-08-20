4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On August 21, 2025

On August 21, 2025, four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe. During Moon conjunct Mercury, it's quite easy for most of us to pick up on the messages from the universe, as the planet Mercury tends to promote the flow of communication and conversation.

Four zodiac signs in particular will feel blessed by our interactions on this day. We will be both happy to have had certain important conversations and relieved to finally get them out of the way. Our words are important during this time, and the Moon-Mercury transit lets us choose our words wisely so that we all end up with optimum results.

1. Taurus

Taurus, on August 21, a conversation or message you receive helps you breathe easier, whether it’s a kind word from a stranger or a way overdue response from a friend. What happens, happens, and it makes you feel good. Maybe even secure.

Moon conjunct Mercury helps you speak clearly, in turn. Your response to what is said to you is just as important as what you've just heard, and the whole idea here is to keep it positive.

As it goes with the universe, the blessings are always there, but it's up to us to pick up on them. Because of your top-notch communication skills, you will feel amazingly blessed throughout this day, Taurus.

2. Gemini

Gemini, Thursday comes with rapid-fire understanding. It's as if all the information you've ever needed becomes clear to you on August 21, and during Moon conjunct Mercury, your ruling planet truly comes through for you.

Blessings come to you in the form of how persuasive you can be during this time. You might want to use this energy to make a pitch or suggest an idea to someone who can help you manifest it as reality.

So much of what makes you feel blessed at this time is the idea that people are listening and taking you seriously. It's not just another round of meaningless platitudes. It's now about making your ideas into something real.

3. Leo

Leo, what you learn or hear on Thursday may alter how you feel about something that’s been bothering you. Moon conjunct Mercury clears the path for you, Leo, and that means you get to find peace.

A misunderstanding clears, and that's basically all you need to know. Having that burden hang over your head really put a damper on things, but now it's gone. Thanks to the fast-paced communicative energy of Mercury, all plans come together.

No more guessing or waiting for someone else to come through for you, Leo. The blessing of August 21 comes in the form of progress being made, and it all happens during one single and very important conversation.

4. Libra

It's one of those connect-the-dots kind of days, when you start putting together bits and pieces of conversations that now make total sense to you, Libra. On August 21, you're going to see that not only were you right all along, but that the one person who needed to know this has finally come around to seeing it your way. Mercury flies that info in fast, and clears it all up pronto.

Now, you get to feel both blessed and grateful. This is the turning point for you, Libra. You get to know where you came from and where you need to go next. Life really is working out for you, and the feeling cannot be beat.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.