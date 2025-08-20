4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck Starting On August 21

Four zodiac signs will attract significant abundance and luck on August 21, 2025. On Thursday, the Sun spends its last day in Leo and the Moon will form a connection with Mercury in Leo at a critical degree, indicating that our thoughts and feelings are aligned. However, we recognize that it's a now-or-never moment that demands action.

The universe works within the laws of authenticity. So, if you have self-doubt, it's harder to attract luck or abundance. But when you trust and believe in yourself, fear won't overrule the mind, allowing your feelings and thoughts to align nicely, creating the abundant reality you know is meant for you. On Thursday, four astrological signs know that they are right where they belong. That knowledge helps lead each of them to the abundance and luck they desire, starting on August 21.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, on August 21, you attract significant abundance and luck in your personal life. You're aware that there are a few areas where you have been procrastinating, but it's time to take action. A part of you may feel disappointed with the time you've lost in the past due to being on the fence. You may even resent the fact that you allowed other people to persuade you not to take action when you know you should have.

Advertisement

The idea of being cautious is now the enemy of good. So instead of waiting for luck or abundance to happen on its own, you make it happen by taking a risk. You may have played out a scenario in your mind many times, but it's on Thursday that you finally take a massive leap of faith and try to significantly alter your life with abundance and good luck.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, you attract significant abundance and luck in your love life on August 21, and what you decide to do may not have anything to do with a person right now. You may feel inspired to create change that helps others.

On Thursday, you will begin discussing your vision for the future to see if you can garner support or help from others. How can people know what you need if you don't make your wants known? The only way to get the universe to move is to use your feelings and words to promote action.

You enjoy helping people, and for you, luck or abundance may not be something you want to have just for yourself. Your idea of abundance may be related to a passion project that helps others. You are thinking more broadly and humanistically. Your decisions change lives beyond your own. Life responds to you, creating opportunities that lead you to the resources you need to make your dream come true.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, on August 21, you attract abundance and luck in an area of life that is deeply personal for you: finances. You may have spent more money than you know you should have on a luxury item or something you felt improved your life.

Now, it's time to catch up and recoup your losses. The Moon and Mercury in your house of income mean money is coming to you soon to help turn your financial picture around. You might have an idea on how to reduce a debt or boost your revenue. You may see how to add value at a job that later becomes a bonus or raise. However, the day pans out, it spells luck and abundance for you.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you create space for abundance and luck by clearing away barriers from your past on August 21. The past can be an obstacle to your future because you have allowed it to hold you back. You often like to give people and things chances to improve, but waiting has become lost time. You expend effort but aren't rewarded with anything in return.

Advertisement

On Thursday, however, you wise up and see the light. You realize how you can't continue to live this way. It's unfair to you. So today, you take a step in a different direction. You put yourself first and the past last. That one decision enables you to open the door to the future. What's behind it? The luck and abundance you deserve in life.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.