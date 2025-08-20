Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, August 21 — Embrace The Unexpected

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the Leo Sun will square Uranus in Gemini in each zodiac sign's love horoscope for the day, bringing about the awareness of what needs to change, along with the need to embrace the unexpected. Uranus recently shifted into Gemini, starting a new era and focus in your life. It will take time for you to learn what this energy personally means for you.

The Sun will square Uranus, creating tension so that you can embrace the call for transformation. This will be the first of seven squares that occur throughout Uranus’s time in Gemini with the Leo Sun, with the last in 2031. Seven is an angel number that represents that good things are in store for you. It’s a positive number signifying the need for introspection, balance, and to connect with your higher self. Remember this, as the events today may play out differently than you had planned for, because you are always being guided by the hand of destiny.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, August 21, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A change is coming in how you approach relationships, beautiful Aries. There is a balance between boldness and forcing matters of the heart.

The energy in your love horoscope on August 21 will help you understand how to hold space for what you deserve without losing sight of what you most want.

Romance and commitment are in store for you in this new chapter, but it will take place in a relationship that is vastly different from anything in your past and with someone you least expect.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to rush through the process, dearest Taurus. Although you may be called to start changing your life in radical ways, it’s important not to think you need to rush this process.

You’ve recently undergone a spiritual awakening, gaining a deeper understanding of what you truly deserve in relationships.

You may feel inspired to undertake a significant change immediately, but it’s essential to pace yourself and ensure you’re not trying to rush through what is uncomfortable.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Hold space for your process, Gemini. With Uranus recently entering your zodiac sign, there is no telling where this process will lead you.

Yet it’s essential to remember that this time is about you and not any particular person or event. Be sure to own the changes that are already happening within yourself and the new ideas and desires that are emerging.

Don’t project them onto another person or force anyone else to change. This time is all about you, and so it’s essential to hold space for your process.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You were never off track, dearest Cancer. The universe has been quiet recently, which has led you to start having doubts about the path that your life has taken. You were concerned that you were off track or had lost your intuitive abilities.

Yet, today brings a profound reminder that even when the universe is quiet, it is still speaking. You will receive divine guidance about a particular matter in your life. This will involve romance, as well as the rekindling of your inner flame.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do what’s best for yourself, dearest Leo. The energy today will be interesting and unexpected as you forge a connection with someone new. This person may start as just a friend or acquaintance, but it’s part of a larger process.

You will be changing your inner circle over the next few years as you step away from those you’ve outgrown to make space for new soul contracts.

Allow yourself to remain open and ensure that you are making choices that are in your best interests.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Changing your priorities eventually does change your life, Virgo. Allow yourself to embrace the themes of newness and excitement as you feel drawn toward the unexpected.

You tend to cling to plans more than any other zodiac sign, which often makes embracing change difficult.

However, today brings a desire and openness to deviate from your past plans and honor a newfound connection with your inner self.

Allow this intuitive gift to lead you forward, ready for the life that is meant for you.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Say yes to life and love, Libra. The universe is guiding you toward the most unexpected redirection you’ve encountered in this lifetime.

While it may not seem directly related to your romantic life, it is. You must allow yourself to say yes to any opportunity that arises during this period, as it will help you fulfill your personal mission and desires.

By embracing the unexpected and saying yes to life, you will encounter the kind of love that you have only dreamed of.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Surrender to the divine process, dearest Scorpio. You may have recently been invited to relocate for work or take on a new travel opportunity. This challenges you to step outside your comfort zone and move through what you perceive as losses.

Yet, the universe does plan to reward you for your choices, as this opportunity for change is one that will ripple across every facet of your life. Receive what arises on August 21. It’s all part of the necessary changes to improve your romantic relationship as well. Your person is out there; you need to embrace change to meet them.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have always been a free spirit, Sagittarius. Although you tried to curb this natural desire of yours at times, it has remained constant through every season of life.

With the current energy, you embrace this free spirit energy in your romantic life. Whether you attract someone new while traveling the globe or decide to start anew in your romantic life, you will finally be cherished for everything that makes you, you.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on what you need to feel your best, Capricorn. While you often focus on striking a balance between work and romance, you forget that you also need to take time for yourself. Life doesn’t always need to be about making others happy or fulfilling certain obligations.

Instead, it can begin with what you need to feel your best. Whether this brings changes to your daily routine or relationship on August 21, remember that you must take care of yourself first before worrying about others.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust in the process of love, Aquarius. You have someone very dear in your life, or will soon be meeting this person. While your romantic life has been challenging and heartbreaking, you must realize that it doesn’t mean you’ve missed out on your forever love.

The current process is going to bring about a major commitment to your romantic life, yet it’s important to trust the process. Show up for change and trust that you deserve to be loved.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Too many options are never a bad thing, dearest Pisces. You will be overwhelmed by the possibilities that surround you on August 21. While some of your chances may be romantic, others involve the direction you want to take your life.

It’s important not to cling to anything remaining the same, as that will only make this process more difficult. Instead, reflect on your choices and meditate on how each one feels to your soul. Let yourself imagine a life and relationship that are better than you have ever imagined.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.