Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, August 21 — The Moon Enters Leo

During each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for August 21, 2025, the Sun is in Leo and the Moon moves into the same sign. Under this strong Leo energy, you’re no longer here to play the understudy in your own life. You want to live large and exercise courage.

That subtle, well-behaved self you’ve been rehearsing? Let her rest. The Leo Moon craves drama this Thursday. So make your declarations and express yourself unfiltered. Let's see what else is in store for each astrological sign today.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, August 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to launch your secret underground project, it has arrived. This isn’t a drill — you're being called to achieve something more.

On August 21, the universe is clearing space for you so that you can rise through the ranks. Thursday's astrology is ensuring there are minimal obstacles and maximum opportunities. Make bold moves, flirt with risk, and don’t apologize for stirring the pot.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, before you step up on your soapbox and broadcast your next viral manifesto, consider this thought: Will your words electrify the room or burn it down?

Your voice is both a weapon and a wand — make sure you’re casting the right message for people to hear on August 21.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your inner daredevil is pacing the hallway, revving up for a full-blown adventure. Let it out, but don’t let it hijack the wheel.

Thursday is a day to honor your unfiltered curiosity and to chase the stories that don’t come with a map. But beware that one wrong turn could leave you tangled in a detour of distraction. Be brave, but be intentional.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you’re no longer stuck in the maze. Whatever brain fog you were dealing with has lifted, and finally the path ahead makes so much sense because your values are clear.

You’re seeing with new eyes, guided by the instincts that never failed you, even when you doubted them. Trust what your body and bones already know, because from August 21 forward, this is the only direction worth entertaining.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the opportunity in front of you might not be loud, but it’s loaded. Play your hand before the cards vanish from the table. There’s a story waiting to unfold, but it needs your participation.

On August 21, be the headline, not the footnote. You weren’t made to spectate. Step into the spotlight and own it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you’ve kept your ghosts on a leash for too long, letting them roam the halls of your inner world unchecked. It’s time to do a deep sweep.

Hauntings that go unspoken only multiply, so on August 21, set them free before they sabotage your joy. Just remember that this is a purge, not a pity party.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the demands on your time are multiplying, but you don’t have to be everything for everyone. Shut the gates. Silence the noise.

Fortify your inner sanctuary on August 21. State your loyalty to yourself above all else. Conserve your magic for the things that matter.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you’ve survived transformation after transformation, phoenix after phoenix. But what if healing didn’t have to hurt? What if joy could be your next revolution?

The drama doesn’t always need to be your proving ground. Allow yourself to soften on August 21. Expand and let the sweetness in without suspicion.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, that big, terrifying idea — you know, the one that haunts you at 3 a.m. and leaves you buzzing with possibility — pitch it on Thursday. Don't hold back, just run with it.

Waiting for perfect conditions is just a sophisticated form of fear. Your worth is not defined by outcome. It’s measured by your willingness to show up, especially when the stakes are high.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, on August 21, take the road that shimmers with uncertainty. You’re used to predictability, but your gold isn’t on the well-trodden path.

Allies are waiting to help you ascend to the top, but they won’t know you need them unless you ask. Pay homage to those people who lift you, and don’t hoard your success. There’s more than enough to go around.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Thursday is a day to revolutionize your approach to relationships. Ditch the dead weight and rewrite the rules on connection.

On August 21, seek out those who light your fire and challenge your horizons. Loyalty is earned, not owed. Choose people who see your future as clearly as you do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your emotional vault is wide open on Thursday, and the universe is asking you what daily routine you need that helps you to stay grounded. Cut out the habits that bleed you dry.

Dependency on poor habits is a thing of the past. You are your inner safe haven when your rituals provide the structure that helps you flourish.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.