Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, August 21 — The Moon Enters Leo

You're reminded why you need to take charge of your own life.

Written on Aug 20, 2025

zodiac signs daily horoscopes august 21 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: HLS 44, Unsplash
Advertisement

During each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for August 21, 2025, the Sun is in Leo and the Moon moves into the same sign. Under this strong Leo energy, you’re no longer here to play the understudy in your own life. You want to live large and exercise courage.

That subtle, well-behaved self you’ve been rehearsing? Let her rest. The Leo Moon craves drama this Thursday. So make your declarations and express yourself unfiltered. Let's see what else is in store for each astrological sign today.

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, August 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aries, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to launch your secret underground project, it has arrived. This isn’t a drill — you're being called to achieve something more.

On August 21, the universe is clearing space for you so that you can rise through the ranks. Thursday's astrology is ensuring there are minimal obstacles and maximum opportunities. Make bold moves, flirt with risk, and don’t apologize for stirring the pot.

RELATED: Astrologer Says Being Born As This One Zodiac Sign Is Like Winning The ‘Cosmic Lottery’

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Taurus, before you step up on your soapbox and broadcast your next viral manifesto, consider this thought: Will your words electrify the room or burn it down? 

Your voice is both a weapon and a wand — make sure you’re casting the right message for people to hear on August 21.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Love They Haven't Felt In A While On August 21, 2025

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Gemini, your inner daredevil is pacing the hallway, revving up for a full-blown adventure. Let it out, but don’t let it hijack the wheel. 

Thursday is a day to honor your unfiltered curiosity and to chase the stories that don’t come with a map. But beware that one wrong turn could leave you tangled in a detour of distraction. Be brave, but be intentional.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On August 21, 2025

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Cancer, you’re no longer stuck in the maze. Whatever brain fog you were dealing with has lifted, and finally the path ahead makes so much sense because your values are clear. 

You’re seeing with new eyes, guided by the instincts that never failed you, even when you doubted them. Trust what your body and bones already know, because from August 21 forward, this is the only direction worth entertaining.

RELATED: How The Rare ‘Virgo Portal’ Affects Your Zodiac Sign From August 21 - September 23, 2025

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Leo, the opportunity in front of you might not be loud, but it’s loaded. Play your hand before the cards vanish from the table. There’s a story waiting to unfold, but it needs your participation.

On August 21, be the headline, not the footnote. You weren’t made to spectate. Step into the spotlight and own it.

RELATED: Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of August 18 - 24

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Virgo, you’ve kept your ghosts on a leash for too long, letting them roam the halls of your inner world unchecked. It’s time to do a deep sweep. 

Hauntings that go unspoken only multiply, so on August 21, set them free before they sabotage your joy. Just remember that this is a purge, not a pity party. 

RELATED: How The Incredibly Powerful New Moon On August 23 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Libra, the demands on your time are multiplying, but you don’t have to be everything for everyone. Shut the gates. Silence the noise. 

Fortify your inner sanctuary on August 21. State your loyalty to yourself above all else. Conserve your magic for the things that matter. 

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success The Week Of August 18 - 24, 2025

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you’ve survived transformation after transformation, phoenix after phoenix. But what if healing didn’t have to hurt? What if joy could be your next revolution? 

The drama doesn’t always need to be your proving ground. Allow yourself to soften on August 21. Expand and let the sweetness in without suspicion. 

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Success At Work By The End Of August 2025

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, that big, terrifying idea — you know, the one that haunts you at 3 a.m. and leaves you buzzing with possibility — pitch it on Thursday. Don't hold back, just run with it.

Waiting for perfect conditions is just a sophisticated form of fear. Your worth is not defined by outcome. It’s measured by your willingness to show up, especially when the stakes are high. 

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Entering The Luckiest Year Of Their Lives, According To An Astrologer

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Capricorn, on August 21, take the road that shimmers with uncertainty. You’re used to predictability, but your gold isn’t on the well-trodden path. 

Allies are waiting to help you ascend to the top, but they won’t know you need them unless you ask. Pay homage to those people who lift you, and don’t hoard your success. There’s more than enough to go around.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Receive Everything They’ve Been Asking The Universe For By The End Of August 2025

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That May Struggle Financially Now, But Are Destined To Be Rich
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aquarius, Thursday is a day to revolutionize your approach to relationships. Ditch the dead weight and rewrite the rules on connection. 

On August 21, seek out those who light your fire and challenge your horizons. Loyalty is earned, not owed. Choose people who see your future as clearly as you do.

RELATED: Hard Times Finally Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs In August 2025

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Pisces, your emotional vault is wide open on Thursday, and the universe is asking you what daily routine you need that helps you to stay grounded. Cut out the habits that bleed you dry. 

Dependency on poor habits is a thing of the past. You are your inner safe haven when your rituals provide the structure that helps you flourish.

RELATED: The Rest Of 2025 Is Going To Be So Good For These 5 Zodiac Signs

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

Advertisement
Loading...