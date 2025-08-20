3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On August 21, 2025

On August 21, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era during Moon conjunct Mercury. We're about to enter a period in our lives where we trust in our own words. By showing others that we have integrity, we see that we are respected in turn.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, we can see just how important it is to tell the truth, to stand by our own truths, and to see what is important to others. Respect is the driving force here. For three zodiac signs, it's all about mental clarity and keeping the balance. We don't need to express ourselves chaotically if we are to be understood. So, we start out this fortunate era with Mercury as our guide, showing us that words have power and we need to use that power wisely.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You’re stepping into a phase where communication works for you, not against you. Conversations that once seemed impossible to have now feel like they are imperative if you are to live your truth. And that's a great feeling, Taurus.

Advertisement

Finding your own strength is everything, and this new era is most definitely one that will bring you great fortune. During Moon conjunct Mercury, you open up to new possibilities. You trust that with your new attitude, you'll find the right fit.

August 21 is only the beginning for you, Taurus, in terms of just how far you can go if you present yourself honestly and truthfully. You'll be surprised at how respected you'll be. This works.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have worked your way out of the dark, and now that everything around you seems clear and light, you don't know what to do with yourself. You're so used to feeling down that feeling great is an alien thing to you.

Ah, but not for long, Virgo, not for long. During the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, you will find that there is a place for you in all of this new positivity and light, and that, come to think of it, you LOVE it here.

Just the one little shift in attitude has the potential to change your entire life, and you are absolutely going to go with it. This is how you step into a brand new frontier, filled with possibility and joy.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The very thing that has been holding you back happens to be the same thing that's going to set you free on August 21, Scorpio. You've got this Mercury energy all around you, and it's not happy with you being sulky and blue.

Maybe you just needed some proof that life wasn't all a drag. The truth is that while life is hard at times, it's not like that all of the time. Once you get on board with the idea that you, too, can be blissfully happy, it begins.

Advertisement

And so, here we are, and that lovely, quickened Mercury power is ready to deliver you to a much happier place in your life. This is where it all begins anew, and for this, you are overwhelmed with gratitude in this powerful new era, Scorpio.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.