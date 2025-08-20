Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 21, 2025

After August 21, 2025, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. This is a day when clarity and communication improve dramatically, clearing the way for fresh starts and renewed hope. We could all use a little of that, right? Moon conjunct Mercury shows us that change is good, and that we're about to usher in a whole new era of it.

Three zodiac signs in particular will move past the challenges of recent times and right into something that feels much more promising. In other words, life gets better; it's that simple. It will feel easier to express what we need, which leads to solid connections with others. Better days are ahead, and we believe it as true. Mercury helps us move it along. There's no room for laziness on this day. We're moving full speed ahead towards something great.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Moon conjunct Mercury on Thursday has the ability to wake you up and let you know that there's no time left to waste. This is an inspiring thought, Leo. Yes, there's pressure, but pressure is what makes things happen.

Your reaction to this transit, on August 21, is exactly what you've needed. It brings you the power to transform a certain dull situation in your life into something powerful and exciting.

It's as if the doors are opening for you, and with that passage comes the ease and betterment of just about everything in your life right now, Leo. Ideas form, creative juices flow, and you feel as if all things are positive and promising. There's much to look forward to.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Fresh perspective is something we could all use, but rarely do we know when to see something from a different point of view. Well, on August 21, you get the chance to perceive what you're presently involved in with a completely new set of eyes.

This is what starts it all off, and it leads to a place of security and happiness. So, in a way, all it really took for you to go from dreary to gleeful was a shift in attitude. Leave it to Moon conjunct Mercury to clear that one up for you, Scorpio.

There is an aspect here that has to do with the way you communicate your ideas as well, and that needs to be taken into consideration. If you say something the right way, you may open up the doors to great happiness. Tact is key on this day.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

This day is one of those days when you get to see the bigger picture, Sagittarius, and so much of it takes place because of the transit Moon conjunct Mercury. The power inherent in a harmonious Mercury transit is intense, and you know how to wield that kind of power.

You've got goals you want to meet, and while you always see yourself as capable, there are still certain hurdles you need to leap over to actually succeed in meeting those goals. Mercury's influence has you cutting to the chase and getting on with your life. Things get better now because you did the work to get past the obstacles. You're in a free fall of optimism and results.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.