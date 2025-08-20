These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Highly Powerful People Into Their Lives Right Now

Networking is an important part of success, but it can sometimes feel daunting to put yourself out there. Lucky for these two zodiac signs, they're attracting highly powerful people into their lives right now without even having to do much of the legwork.

According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, over the next 20 years, these zodiac signs will go through a massive transformation, and part of that transformation will come from the people they're now attracting into their lives. These people, Brobeck said, have the potential to bring with them several opportunities that can catapult these two zodiac signs into their next timeline.

1. Leo

Leo, start paying attention to who you meet because you're attracting highly powerful people into your life right now. As Brobeck explained, "You're gonna start to have a lot of attention on your love life and long-term relationships."

According to Brobeck, with Pluto, the planet of transformation, transiting your seventh house of partners, you'll slowly start experiencing deep changes in your love life over the next 20 years. From meeting highly influential people to those with prominence, you may even find yourself connected to someone with a significant level of fame.

Though "you're going to be magnetizing these people towards you for long-term relationships," Brobeck said, the seventh house of partners also relates to business partners. You may find your synergy can lead to something significant in other areas of your life, as you're a zodiac sign that's not afraid to step into the limelight yourself.

So, whether you're hoping to meet someone famous or powerful, be on the lookout. While it might sound too good to be true, the next 20 years might be your best yet as you finally find the exact person you've been looking for.

That being said, this won't exactly come easily. Yet as long as you keep pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone and start socializing, expect to meet someone who will make you famous, or at the very least, better off than where you started.

2. Libra

Libra, your charming personality is on full display and it's starting to attract highly powerful people into your life. According to Brobeck, this is because Pluto, the planet of transformation, is currently creating profound change in your fifth house of fun and romance.

"It's very possible that some of these romances could be very powerful people," Brobeck said, because Pluto is often indicative of power dynamics. This means that you may find yourself entering relationships, whether romantic or platonic, with individuals who have significant prominence and power somewhere in their life.

This doesn't necessarily mean fame, Brobeck said, but it's certainly a significant step for your creativity as you find yourself feeling much more inspired by these new muses. This newfound or reborn creativity will help you excel at whatever you put your mind to, whether that's your career or your relationships.

Knowing all this, be on the lookout. While it might feel like a complete fairytale, these individuals have the potential to help you achieve an unbelievable amount of success, as you slowly begin to feel like you're truly living your fairytale life.

