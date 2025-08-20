3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Love They Haven't Felt In A While On August 21, 2025

On August 21, 2025, three zodiac signs experience a love they haven't felt in a while. There’s romance in the air when the Moon aligns with Mars, so on Thursday, love comes knocking and there's no subtlety to it at all. We are pulled towards connection and desire during this strong transit. We're not waiting to be chosen. We're the ones doing the choosing.

For three zodiac signs, this transit puts the idea into our mind that it's now or never, this quest for love and partnership. We can't sit here any longer thinking it's going to just drop in our laps. We are making it happen. All that Mars energy needs a place to go, and we're going to harness it and use it to make life-long romantic connections. August 21 is our day to experience love. It's here, and it's fresh.

1. Aries

You feel this energy before anyone else, Aries. The Moon in alignment with Mars turns up your natural magnetism and puts you in the right place at the right time. If you’re single, someone may catch your eye and hold your attention. If you’re partnered, expect a powerful reconnection with the one you love.

This isn’t a day for hesitation, Aries. August 21 is all about action, which, in your case, means opening up your mouth and saying exactly what's on your mind. The universe is showing you that it's OK to follow your heart, even if it feels scary. If you don't ask, you don't get. So, ask — you'll get.

2. Cancer

Your romantic life gets a jolt of energy on August 21, and it may surprise you just how ready you are for it, Cancer. Someone sees you clearly, wants you openly, and shows up without the need to play mind games.

Mars energy does this, and this time, you aren't second-guessing what's going on. You want someone in your life, and you don't have time to babysit someone who has no sensitivity or experience.

On Thursday, the right love finds you and stirs you up in all the right ways. Yes, it's scary to find yourself in the grips of love and romance, but wow, it's also so fun and exciting. So, good for you, Cancer. Congratulations on your new love.

3. Pisces

It feels like love is waking up inside you again, and that is because Mars is in town, Pisces. August 21 is no ordinary day. In fact, it may become a day that you'll see as an anniversary in the future.

Someone may surprise you with a confession of love, or you may be the one who finally speaks your truth. Either way, it’s a turning point, and it feels both dangerous and very, very cool.

The beauty of it all is that you're ready. Sure, you might have been hesitant before, but that was then, and this is now. The times they are a-changing, and you have changed with the times. Good for you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.