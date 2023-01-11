Aries Man, Sagittarius Woman Compatibility In Love And Life

There is something about an Aries man and Sagittarius woman match that is noticed from early on.

Those friends that you know of who have lasted forever? They are more than likely an Aries-Sagittarius combo.

There is something here that really works between these two, and while other sign couplings might come across as made in heaven, Aries and Sagittarius match on almost every level. This is a couple meant for longevity.

The Aries man is crazy for the Sagittarius woman's honesty. She is always real, and he is always looking for that kind of bold, in-your-face realness.

Sagittarius are "what you see is what you get," and that is exactly what Aries is looking for in a mate.

Sagittarius are intelligent enough to "get" Aries, and Aries is, indeed, a handful at times.

To an Aries, the Sagittarius woman paints the picture of pure independence and self-sufficiency. This is wildly attractive to the Aries man because he then knows he is dealing with an equal, rather than someone he has to show the ropes to.

If anyone could be soulmates, it is these two zodiac signs. While they are not perfectly compatible, they have no qualms about trying harder and setting goals for the relationship.

They are both fiercely competitive, and if they have a chance to be "the best," they will fight with all their might for that title. As soulmates, these are the kinds of souls that come back from the dead again and again to find each other.

Aries man and Sagittarius woman compatibility

Both fire signs — Aries at the top of the zodiac, and Sagittarius at the tail end — they are big, beautiful, bold human beings with a lot to share with the planet.

Fire and fire equal fire, and by fire, we mean fire!

With Aries starting the fire and Sagittarius making sure it burns passionately, these two zodiac signs may be made in the shade, but they cast no shadows.

Aries is a pushy warrior, filled with love and good intentions; Sagittarius is the independent thinker, the brain, the fantasist who charms the world into seeing things her way.

Both signs are charismatic and magnetic, and they tend to attract each other instantly.

While many affairs start out with a lot of high expectations, this relationship usually starts out with a great friendship.

Both parties will wonder if they could make it as a couple, but their love of spontaneity and risk-taking will be so overwhelming that they will dive head-first into a relationship with each other, just to take a chance.

They are fearless lovers, who never mean to hurt anyone and are happy to find someone as strong as they are.

Aries man and Sagittarius woman sexual compatibility

The Aries man will always be more interested in sex than the Sagittarius woman, and that is simply because she lives in her own world where everything already exists as perfect. He will catch on to this sooner or later, and it will not bother him.

While the physical act of sex is important to both, the mental stimulation of being sexy and acting sensuously can sometimes do the trick.

They are both sapiosexual and have a tendency to spend much more time in foreplay than in satisfying the need for orgasm. These two live in their heads, and while Aries adores manifesting those fantasies as reality, Sagittarius is happy on her own.

Somehow, the two meet on common ground and are able to satisfy each other's needs.

Aries man and Sagittarius woman compatibility in values

Aries and Sagittarius are very compatible in this department because they share similar values.

For instance, they both have a dire need for the truth, and they demand nothing short of it. This is an easy request for either one of them to fulfill, as they both believe in integrity and have every intention of sticking to their word.

Both zodiac signs love their freedom and the creative freedom of expression. You will never find either one of them bored, and both signs are practically intolerant of those who grow bored easily, which will never happen with an Aries man and a Sagittarius woman as they are both engaged in whatever they do — heart, mind, body and soul.

Aries man and Sagittarius woman emotional compatibility

Again, they are emotionally compatible due to the nature of their shared element, Fire. You will not find passive-aggressive behavior here, only up-front facts. That is how they deal best.

They do not lie to each other, so they do not create emotional minefields for the other one to accidentally blow up in. They both respect the emotional state of the other, and the Aries man is definitely the guy to console the aggravated or annoyed Sagittarius woman.

If she is troubled, he recognizes that her troubles are real and not imagined; she does not throw pity parties, and he certainly would not attend if she did. They are both on the same level, emotionally.

Aries man and Sagittarius woman compatibility in trust

In trust, well... they are human, so the trust is as good as the individual.

The Sagittarius woman will want a solid commitment, while the Aries man may shy away from sealing the deal once and for all time. They may share some amazing times together, but their trust in each other is not something anyone would bank on.

He may cheat on her at some point, and she may retaliate because the two of them are fiery warriors, filled with great pride and a need for loyalty that they, themselves, cannot give.

Aries man and Sagittarius woman communication compatibility

When a Sagittarius woman is involved, there is open and honest communication. She has no room in her life for anything less, and she might think she has found the perfect mate in her Aries partner, but that is not necessarily so.

Aries and Sagittarius get along so well that they tend to fool themselves into thinking everything is perfect, when, indeed, it is not.

Much goes unsaid, due to Aries' fear of confrontation, a trait one would not think is par for the course with Aries, yet they will withhold information if they do not feel it will be received well, hence creating a rift in the communication flow.

She expects honesty, and while he admires her standards, he cannot always live up to them.

Aries man and Sagittarius woman overall love compatibility

It is worth taking on chance on this match. People are individuals and though Aries and Sagittarius are pretty much straightforward stereotypes, whatever subtleties are involved, it is worth looking past the downsides and taking that risk.

The perks of an Aries-Sagittarius union are practically infinite; no one gets along better than this team.

If you want a friend for life, as well as someone you can get along with romantically, leave it to the Aries man and the Sagittarius woman to make that happen.

They get along, believe in the same things, love their independence and creative streaks, and both really, really enjoy each other's company.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.